OGE Energy Corp.

OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
OGE Energy Corp. : Board of Directors declares dividend

0
02/20/2019 | 02:11pm EST

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a second-quarter dividend of $0.365 per share per common share of stock, to be paid April 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2019.

OGE Energy is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility serving approximately 850,000 customers in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.6 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP.

CLASS OF STOCK:

OGE Energy Corp. Common

DIVIDEND PER SHARE:

$0.365

RECORD DATE:

04/10/19

PAYMENT DATE:

04/30/19

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oge-energy-corp-board-of-directors-declares-dividend-300799100.html

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
