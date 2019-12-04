Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  OGE Energy Corp.    OGE

OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OGE Energy Corp. : Board of Directors declares dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:05pm EST

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a first quarter dividend of $0.3875 per share per common share of stock, to be paid Jan. 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on Jan. 10, 2020.

OGE Energy is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility serving approximately 856,000 customers in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP.

CLASS OF STOCK:

OGE Energy Corp. Common

DIVIDEND PER SHARE:

$0.3875

RECORD DATE:

01/10/20

PAYMENT DATE:

01/30/20

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oge-energy-corp-board-of-directors-declares-dividend-300969375.html

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OGE ENERGY CORP.
02:05pOGE ENERGY CORP. : Board of Directors declares dividend
PR
11/07OGE ENERGY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07OGE ENERGY CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
11/07OGE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
10/09OGE ENERGY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/07OGE ENERGY CORP. : third quarter 2019 earnings webcast
PR
09/25OGE ENERGY CORP. : increases annual dividend to $1.55 per share
PR
08/30OGE ENERGY : OG&E completes acquisition of Oklahoma Cogen LLC; changes name to F..
PR
08/08OGE ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08OGE ENERGY CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group