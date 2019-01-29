OGE Energy : New scholarship opportunity for high school seniors in OG&E service area

OGE Energy Corp. Foundation to award three $15,000 four-year scholarships

OKLAHOMA CITY- High school seniors in the Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E) service area have a new opportunity to pay for their college degree. The OGE Energy Corp. Foundation is offering three, four-year scholarships for up to $15,000 each to students planning to attend college in Oklahoma or Arkansas. The deadline for applications is February 15, 2019.

'Over four years, the scholarship will pay up to $60,000 of the recipient's college degree,' OGE Director of Corporate Affairs Brian Alford said. 'It's an excellent opportunity for students in our service area.'

The scholarships may be used for tuition, fees, books and/or room and board. At the end of a recipient's first year of college, the scholarship will renew for the next year based on the student's performance. It will continue to renew for up to four years.

'OG&E understands the importance of education in keeping our communities strong and building a workforce for the future,' OGE Energy Chairman, President and CEO Sean Trauschke said. 'These new scholarships are part of a long-term commitment to help students in our service area pursue a college degree.'

Applications are open for the three $15,000 scholarships through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation (OCCF). To apply for this scholarship, students should complete a general application and a high school student senior application.

To be eligible, students must:

Be a graduating high school senior from the OG&E service area in (Oklahoma, western Arkansas);

Attend a college in the states of Oklahoma or Arkansas;

Have an unweighted cumulative GPA greater than or equal to 3.25;

Receive an ACT score of greater than or equal to 25 and/or SAT score greater than or equal to 1200.

The OGE Energy Corp. Foundation's new scholarship places preference on students pursuing a career in an energy-related field. Students in need of financial aid will also be given preference.

Eligible students can apply online through the OCCF website until February 15, 2019. To apply or get additional information about the OGE Energy Corp. Foundation's new scholarship, visit www.occf.academicworks.com/opportunities/2659 .

The OGE Energy Corp. Foundation Inc. provides grants to 501(c)(3) charities to support programs, organizations and institutions that enhance quality of life and economic well-being in the communities where OGE operates.

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is Oklahoma's largest electric utility. For more than a century, we have provided customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes at rates below the national average. Our employees are committed to generating and delivering electricity, protecting the environment and providing excellent service to our 842,000 customers. OG&E has 6,304 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by low-sulfur coal, natural gas, wind and solar. OG&E employees live, work and volunteer in the communities we serve. For more information about OG&E, visit us on the Internet at http://www.oge.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ogepower and Twitter: @OGandE.