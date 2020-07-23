OGE Energy : PUD 2020-021 Order Establishing Amended Procedural Schedule
07/23/2020 | 03:51pm EDT
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF
)
OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
)
FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION
)
CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021
APPROVING A RECOVERY MECHANISM FOR
)
EXPENDITURES RELATED TO THE
)
ORDER NO. 713410
OKLAHOMA GRID ENHANCEMENT PLAN
)
HEARING:
June 25, 2020, and July 9, 2020, in Courtroom B (virtual teleconference)
2101 North Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105
Before Linda S. Foreman, Administrative Law Judge
APPEARANCES:
William L. Humes, Dominic D. Williams, Curtis M. Long, Jack P. Fite, and
Kimber L. Shoop, Attorneys representing Oklahoma Gas & Electric
Company
Jack G. Clark, Jr. and Ronald E. Stakem, Attorneys representing OG&E
Shareholders Association
Jared B. Haines and A. Chase Snodgrass, Assistant Attorneys General
representing Office of Attorney General, State of Oklahoma
Natasha M. Scott, Managing Deputy General Counsel, Michael L. Velez,
Deputy General Counsel and Lauren D. Willingham, Assistant General
Counsel representing Public Utility Division, Oklahoma Corporation
Commission
Deborah R. Thompson, Attorney representing AARP and Oklahoma
Sustainability Network
Rick D. Chamberlain, Attorney representing Walmart Inc.
Thomas P. Schroedter, Attorney representing Oklahoma Industrial Energy
Consumers
Major Scott L. Kirk, Captain Robert J. Friedman, Thomas A. Jernigan, and
Mark A. Davidson, Attorneys representing Federal Executive Agencies
Ellen C. Edwards, Attorney representing Oklahoma Municipal Power
Authority
ORDER ESTABLISHING AMENDED PROCEDURAL SCHEDULE
The Corporation Commission ("Commission") of the State of Oklahoma being regularly in session and the undersigned Commissioners present and participating, there comes on for consideration and action an amended procedural schedule in this Cause. On May 19, 2020, this Commission issued Order No. 711670, Order to Temporarily Stay Procedural Schedule ("Stay Order") which temporarily suspended Order No. 710428 ("Procedural Order"). The Commission stayed the procedural schedule in this Cause due to considerations related to the COVID-19 pandemic and "the uncertainty surrounding the method and date in which the hearing on the merits may occur" which impacted its ability to issue an order on OG&E's Motion to Establish Notice Requirements and to Approve Form of Notice. The Stay Order was issued to "better assess the method and date for the hearing on the merits amidst the changing conditions related to COVID-
19." The Administrative Law Judge ("ALJ"), in accordance with the Stay Order, set a prehearing status conference for June 25, 2020.
On June 25, 2020, the ALJ heard arguments regarding a continuance of the Prehearing Conference to allow parties the time to receive and review Data Request updates from OG&E and continued the Prehearing Conference to July 9, 2020. On July 9, 2020, the parties provided procedural schedule dates by agreement and the ALJ heard arguments of counsel regarding the ability of the Commission to conduct public hearings that facilitate public participation and established a hearing date of October 8, 2020. While the Commission building is still closed to the public, and the closure may continue, the ALJ finds that it is appropriate to set a hearing date. Should the building continue to be closed, the ALJ includes a status conference for September 17, 2020, to determine if the Hearing on the Merits ("Hearing") can proceed and to provide for any precautionary procedures necessary to conduct the Hearing.
Based on agreement of counsel, the ALJ adopts the following Amended Procedural Schedule at this time:
AMENDED PROCEDURAL SCHEDULE
The Hearing shall commence on October 8, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. and thereafter shall continue until the Hearing concludes. The Hearing will be heard before the ALJ in Courtroom 301, located on the 3rd Floor, Jim Thorpe Office Building, 2101 North Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Commissioners or the ALJ may issue directives regarding courtroom procedures related to public health issues with COVID-19 prior to the Hearing.
The following dates and times are hereby established for the prosecution of this Cause.
DATE
ACTION
July 31, 2020
OG&E provides 2021 Plan and supporting Supplemental
Direct Testimony
August 25, 2020
Discovery Cut-off for Direct Testimony; Responsive
Testimony due
August 31, 2020
Statements of Position due; Deadline for Intervention
September 8, 2020
Settlement Conference via conference call or video
conferencing
September 14, 2020
Discovery Cut-off for Responsive Testimony; Rebuttal
Testimony due at 12:00 p.m.
September 17, 2020, 9:00 a.m.
Status Conference with ALJ to address any COVID-related
accommodations for the Hearing in Courtroom B.
September 17, 2020, 10:00 a.m.
Settlement Conference. Location TBD
October 2, 2020
Pre-trial Motions due; Discovery Cut-off on Rebuttal
Testimony; Exhibit Lists and Testimony Summaries due
October 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m.
Pre-hearing Conference; all pre-trial motions heard;
October 7, 2020, 1:30 p.m.
Public Comment commencing in Courtroom 301
Beginning October 8, 2020, at
Hearing on the Merits before the ALJ in Courtroom 301
8:30 a.m. until completed
7 business days after conclusion
Findings of Facts and Conclusions of Law filed. Word
of the Hearing on the Merits
document provided to ALJ
30 calendar days after filing of
ALJ report filed
Findings of Fact and
Conclusions of Law
10 calendar days following
Written Exceptions, if any, to be filed
issuance of ALJ Report
7 calendar days following filing
Responses to Written Exceptions, if any, to be filed
of Written Exceptions
To be determined
Hearing on Exceptions to the ALJ Report, if any
Discovery issued on Supplemental Direct Testimony shall be due within five (5) business days with objections due within three (3) business days. All other provisions set forth in Order No. 710428 shall be conformed in this Order.
FINDINGS OF FACT AND CONCLUSIONS OF LAW
THE COMMISSION FINDS that it is vested with jurisdiction in this Cause pursuant to Article IX, § 18 of the Oklahoma Constitution and 17 O.S. § 152.
THE COMMISSION FURTHER FINDS that the amended procedural schedule set forth in this Order and the General Provisions previously set forth in Order No. 710428 except as modified herein, should be adopted by the Commission and adhered to by the parties.
THE COMMISSION FURTHER FINDS that parties shall not be prejudiced by the stay and the Amended Scheduling Order shall pick up from when the schedule that was in place before the Stay Order was issued.
THE COMMISSION FURTHER FINDS that if the parties are able to dispose of the issues in this Cause by way of negotiated settlement, the dates contained herein may be modified.
There being no oral exceptions taken to the oral recommendation of the ALJ, such recommendation becomes the Order of the Commission upon the signature of a majority of the Commission.
ORDER
THE COMMISSION FURTHER ORDERS that the amended procedural schedule set forth in this Order and general provisions as set forth in Order No. 710428 except as modified herein shall be adhered to by and between the parties to this Cause and the same shall become the order of the Commission.
THIS ORDER SHALL BE EFFECTIVE immediately.
OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION
_____________________________________
J. TODD HIETT, Chairman
_____________________________________
BOB ANTHONY, Vice Chairman
_____________________________________
DANA L. MURPHY, Commissioner
CERTIFICATION
DONE AND PERFORMED by the Commissioners participating in the making of this Order, as shown by their signatures above, this ______ day of __________________, 2020.
______________________________________
PEGGY MITCHELL, Secretary
REPORT OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE
The foregoing findings, conclusions, and order are the report and recommendation of the undersigned Administrative Law Judge.
/s/ Linda S. Foreman____________________
July 13, 2020________________________
LINDA S. FOREMAN
Date
Administrative Law Judge
BY ORDER OF THE COMMISSION:/s/ PEGGY MITCHELL
PEGGY MITCHELL, Secretary of the Commission
23rd
day of __
July__________,2020.
DONE AND PERFORMED by the Commissioners participating in the making of this Order, as shown by their signatures above, this
