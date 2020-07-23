Log in
OGE Energy : PUD 2020-021 Order Establishing Amended Procedural Schedule

07/23/2020 | 03:51pm EDT

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

)

CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021

APPROVING A RECOVERY MECHANISM FOR

)

EXPENDITURES RELATED TO THE

)

ORDER NO. 713410

OKLAHOMA GRID ENHANCEMENT PLAN

)

HEARING:

June 25, 2020, and July 9, 2020, in Courtroom B (virtual teleconference)

2101 North Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105

Before Linda S. Foreman, Administrative Law Judge

APPEARANCES:

William L. Humes, Dominic D. Williams, Curtis M. Long, Jack P. Fite, and

Kimber L. Shoop, Attorneys representing Oklahoma Gas & Electric

Company

Jack G. Clark, Jr. and Ronald E. Stakem, Attorneys representing OG&E

Shareholders Association

Jared B. Haines and A. Chase Snodgrass, Assistant Attorneys General

representing Office of Attorney General, State of Oklahoma

Natasha M. Scott, Managing Deputy General Counsel, Michael L. Velez,

Deputy General Counsel and Lauren D. Willingham, Assistant General

Counsel representing Public Utility Division, Oklahoma Corporation

Commission

Deborah R. Thompson, Attorney representing AARP and Oklahoma

Sustainability Network

Rick D. Chamberlain, Attorney representing Walmart Inc.

Thomas P. Schroedter, Attorney representing Oklahoma Industrial Energy

Consumers

Major Scott L. Kirk, Captain Robert J. Friedman, Thomas A. Jernigan, and

Mark A. Davidson, Attorneys representing Federal Executive Agencies

Ellen C. Edwards, Attorney representing Oklahoma Municipal Power

Authority

ORDER ESTABLISHING AMENDED PROCEDURAL SCHEDULE

The Corporation Commission ("Commission") of the State of Oklahoma being regularly in session and the undersigned Commissioners present and participating, there comes on for consideration and action an amended procedural schedule in this Cause. On May 19, 2020, this Commission issued Order No. 711670, Order to Temporarily Stay Procedural Schedule ("Stay Order") which temporarily suspended Order No. 710428 ("Procedural Order"). The Commission stayed the procedural schedule in this Cause due to considerations related to the COVID-19 pandemic and "the uncertainty surrounding the method and date in which the hearing on the merits may occur" which impacted its ability to issue an order on OG&E's Motion to Establish Notice Requirements and to Approve Form of Notice. The Stay Order was issued to "better assess the method and date for the hearing on the merits amidst the changing conditions related to COVID-

Cause No, PUD 202000021 - Order Establishing Amended Procedural Schedule

Page 2 of 4

19." The Administrative Law Judge ("ALJ"), in accordance with the Stay Order, set a prehearing status conference for June 25, 2020.

On June 25, 2020, the ALJ heard arguments regarding a continuance of the Prehearing Conference to allow parties the time to receive and review Data Request updates from OG&E and continued the Prehearing Conference to July 9, 2020. On July 9, 2020, the parties provided procedural schedule dates by agreement and the ALJ heard arguments of counsel regarding the ability of the Commission to conduct public hearings that facilitate public participation and established a hearing date of October 8, 2020. While the Commission building is still closed to the public, and the closure may continue, the ALJ finds that it is appropriate to set a hearing date. Should the building continue to be closed, the ALJ includes a status conference for September 17, 2020, to determine if the Hearing on the Merits ("Hearing") can proceed and to provide for any precautionary procedures necessary to conduct the Hearing.

Based on agreement of counsel, the ALJ adopts the following Amended Procedural Schedule at this time:

AMENDED PROCEDURAL SCHEDULE

The Hearing shall commence on October 8, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. and thereafter shall continue until the Hearing concludes. The Hearing will be heard before the ALJ in Courtroom 301, located on the 3rd Floor, Jim Thorpe Office Building, 2101 North Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Commissioners or the ALJ may issue directives regarding courtroom procedures related to public health issues with COVID-19 prior to the Hearing.

The following dates and times are hereby established for the prosecution of this Cause.

DATE

ACTION

July 31, 2020

OG&E provides 2021 Plan and supporting Supplemental

Direct Testimony

August 25, 2020

Discovery Cut-off for Direct Testimony; Responsive

Testimony due

August 31, 2020

Statements of Position due; Deadline for Intervention

September 8, 2020

Settlement Conference via conference call or video

conferencing

September 14, 2020

Discovery Cut-off for Responsive Testimony; Rebuttal

Testimony due at 12:00 p.m.

September 17, 2020, 9:00 a.m.

Status Conference with ALJ to address any COVID-related

accommodations for the Hearing in Courtroom B.

September 17, 2020, 10:00 a.m.

Settlement Conference. Location TBD

October 2, 2020

Pre-trial Motions due; Discovery Cut-off on Rebuttal

Testimony; Exhibit Lists and Testimony Summaries due

October 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m.

Pre-hearing Conference; all pre-trial motions heard;

October 7, 2020, 1:30 p.m.

Public Comment commencing in Courtroom 301

Cause No, PUD 202000021 - Order Establishing Amended Procedural Schedule

Page 3 of 4

Beginning October 8, 2020, at

Hearing on the Merits before the ALJ in Courtroom 301

8:30 a.m. until completed

7 business days after conclusion

Findings of Facts and Conclusions of Law filed. Word

of the Hearing on the Merits

document provided to ALJ

30 calendar days after filing of

ALJ report filed

Findings of Fact and

Conclusions of Law

10 calendar days following

Written Exceptions, if any, to be filed

issuance of ALJ Report

7 calendar days following filing

Responses to Written Exceptions, if any, to be filed

of Written Exceptions

To be determined

Hearing on Exceptions to the ALJ Report, if any

Discovery issued on Supplemental Direct Testimony shall be due within five (5) business days with objections due within three (3) business days. All other provisions set forth in Order No. 710428 shall be conformed in this Order.

FINDINGS OF FACT AND CONCLUSIONS OF LAW

THE COMMISSION FINDS that it is vested with jurisdiction in this Cause pursuant to Article IX, § 18 of the Oklahoma Constitution and 17 O.S. § 152.

THE COMMISSION FURTHER FINDS that the amended procedural schedule set forth in this Order and the General Provisions previously set forth in Order No. 710428 except as modified herein, should be adopted by the Commission and adhered to by the parties.

THE COMMISSION FURTHER FINDS that parties shall not be prejudiced by the stay and the Amended Scheduling Order shall pick up from when the schedule that was in place before the Stay Order was issued.

THE COMMISSION FURTHER FINDS that if the parties are able to dispose of the issues in this Cause by way of negotiated settlement, the dates contained herein may be modified.

There being no oral exceptions taken to the oral recommendation of the ALJ, such recommendation becomes the Order of the Commission upon the signature of a majority of the Commission.

ORDER

THE COMMISSION FURTHER ORDERS that the amended procedural schedule set forth in this Order and general provisions as set forth in Order No. 710428 except as modified herein shall be adhered to by and between the parties to this Cause and the same shall become the order of the Commission.

Cause No, PUD 202000021 - Order Establishing Amended Procedural SchedulePage 4 of 4

THIS ORDER SHALL BE EFFECTIVE immediately.

OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION

_____________________________________

J. TODD HIETT, Chairman

_____________________________________

BOB ANTHONY, Vice Chairman

_____________________________________

DANA L. MURPHY, Commissioner

CERTIFICATION

DONE AND PERFORMED by the Commissioners participating in the making of this Order, as shown by their signatures above, this ______ day of __________________, 2020.

[seal]

______________________________________

PEGGY MITCHELL, Secretary

REPORT OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE

The foregoing findings, conclusions, and order are the report and recommendation of the undersigned Administrative Law Judge.

/s/ Linda S. Foreman____________________

July 13, 2020________________________

LINDA S. FOREMAN

Date

Administrative Law Judge

BY ORDER OF THE COMMISSION: /s/ PEGGY MITCHELL
PEGGY MITCHELL, Secretary of the Commission
23rd
day of __
July__________, 2020.
DONE AND PERFORMED by the Commissioners participating in the making of this Order, as shown by their signatures above, this
CORPORATION COMMISSION OF OKLAHOMA
/s/ J. TODD HIETT
__________________________________________
J. TODD HIETT, CHAIRMAN
/s/ BOB ANTHONY
____________________________________________
BOB ANTHONY, VICE CHAIRMAN
/s/ DANA L. MURPHY
DANA L. MURPHY, COMMISSIONER
CERTIFICATION

Cause No. PUD 202000021

Amended Procedural Schedule

Disclaimer

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 19:50:05 UTC
