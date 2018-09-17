Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  OHB SE    OHB   DE0005936124

OHB SE (OHB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

OHB : High-voltage performance at OHB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 02:23am EDT

September 17, 2018, Oberpfaffenhofen. At OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the aerospace group OHB SE, high-tech solutions for space travel and traction current switchgear go hand in hand. For more than 45 years now, the Process Control Systems (PCS) unit has been playing a key role in the reliable monitoring and management of the electric traction power supply for trains across the entire network operated by Deutsche Bahn (DB). Now OHB System AG has been named by DB as a top supplier in the infrastructure category. At InnoTrans 2018 (September 18 - 21, 2018), the world's leading transport technology exhibition, Deutsche Bahn will be presenting awards to its top suppliers. In doing so, it will be acknowledging companies that have asserted themselves against the competition in their market segment. 'We are very proud to have received this distinction after many years of working for Deutsche Bahn. Only three out of roughly 4,000 companies were nominated in the infrastructure category,' says Siegfried Melzer, head of Process Control Systems at OHB System AG.

He goes on to explain just how crucial process control technology is for Deutsche Bahn. 'Based in Oberpfaffenhofen, our 38-strong PCS team supplies Deutsche Bahn, helping to ensure smooth railway operations.' OHB has been able to steadily enhance the reliability of the system over the last few years through automation and digitalization. This is because ever higher demands are being placed on the availability of the close-meshed overhead line network due to the high frequency of trains. 'PCS specializes in the automation of traction power supply. We develop, assemble and install the systems required for this purpose, providing maintenance for them throughout their entire life span. Looking forward, we will be increasingly taking on the demanding task of system integrator as technological progress continues. With minimum operating costs, we make an important contribution to the competitiveness of long-distance and local transport,' adds Siegfried Melzer.

OHB System AG offers an end-to-end range of process control systems for automating and controlling sophisticated railway infrastructure processes. These include station control technology for 16.7 Hz traction power supply, central monitoring of always-on telecommunications between control stations and electrical equipment via VPN and cellular telephony, as well as communication and IT security solutions related to process control technology. 'We monitor and maintain numerous communication systems that are of crucial importance for controlling the traction power supply for Deutsche Bahn. In addition, we have equipped DB Energie's wide-area network with centrally managed firewall systems and always keep them up to date,' says Matthias Wunderskirchner, Head of Consulting & Projects Communication at PCS.

Disclaimer

OHB SE published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 06:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OHB SE
02:23aOHB : High-voltage performance at OHB
PU
09/13OHB : Further milestone reached in the construction of the Ariane 6 launch facil..
PU
09/13OHB : Small but packs a punch Flexible clean-room mini cover µCAPE® offers tempo..
PU
09/04BREMEN SENATE HONORS MANFRED FUCHS : Square in front of the company headquarters..
PU
08/22OHB : presents “Eine große Nachtmusik” at the “Musikfest Breme..
PU
08/21SCHOOL MEETS THE PRIVATE SECTOR : OHB and ÖG forging a partnership agreement
PU
08/17OHB : opens exhibition at the Technische Bildungszentrum Mitte
PU
08/10OHB SE : Successfully passed: First important test for OHB's EDRS-C satellite
EQ
08/10SUCCESSFULLY PASSED : First important test for OHB's EDRS-C satellite
PU
08/09OHB : discloses 6M report 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09OHB SE 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 979 M
EBIT 2018 48,3 M
Net income 2018 25,5 M
Debt 2018 139 M
Yield 2018 1,28%
P/E ratio 2018 22,68
P/E ratio 2019 19,54
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 611 M
Chart OHB SE
Duration : Period :
OHB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,2 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco R. Fuchs Chief Executive Officer
Robert Wethmar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christa Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz Stoewer Member-Supervisory Board
Lutz Bertling Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OHB SE-21.66%710
THALES35.74%30 159
GARMIN15.36%13 612
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.-25.15%3 254
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 060
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-24.45%1 062
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.