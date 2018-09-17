OHB : High-voltage performance at OHB

September 17, 2018, Oberpfaffenhofen. At OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the aerospace group OHB SE, high-tech solutions for space travel and traction current switchgear go hand in hand. For more than 45 years now, the Process Control Systems (PCS) unit has been playing a key role in the reliable monitoring and management of the electric traction power supply for trains across the entire network operated by Deutsche Bahn (DB). Now OHB System AG has been named by DB as a top supplier in the infrastructure category. At InnoTrans 2018 (September 18 - 21, 2018), the world's leading transport technology exhibition, Deutsche Bahn will be presenting awards to its top suppliers. In doing so, it will be acknowledging companies that have asserted themselves against the competition in their market segment. 'We are very proud to have received this distinction after many years of working for Deutsche Bahn. Only three out of roughly 4,000 companies were nominated in the infrastructure category,' says Siegfried Melzer, head of Process Control Systems at OHB System AG.

He goes on to explain just how crucial process control technology is for Deutsche Bahn. 'Based in Oberpfaffenhofen, our 38-strong PCS team supplies Deutsche Bahn, helping to ensure smooth railway operations.' OHB has been able to steadily enhance the reliability of the system over the last few years through automation and digitalization. This is because ever higher demands are being placed on the availability of the close-meshed overhead line network due to the high frequency of trains. 'PCS specializes in the automation of traction power supply. We develop, assemble and install the systems required for this purpose, providing maintenance for them throughout their entire life span. Looking forward, we will be increasingly taking on the demanding task of system integrator as technological progress continues. With minimum operating costs, we make an important contribution to the competitiveness of long-distance and local transport,' adds Siegfried Melzer.

OHB System AG offers an end-to-end range of process control systems for automating and controlling sophisticated railway infrastructure processes. These include station control technology for 16.7 Hz traction power supply, central monitoring of always-on telecommunications between control stations and electrical equipment via VPN and cellular telephony, as well as communication and IT security solutions related to process control technology. 'We monitor and maintain numerous communication systems that are of crucial importance for controlling the traction power supply for Deutsche Bahn. In addition, we have equipped DB Energie's wide-area network with centrally managed firewall systems and always keep them up to date,' says Matthias Wunderskirchner, Head of Consulting & Projects Communication at PCS.