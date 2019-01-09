Log in
OHB SE

01/09 05:00:04 am
32.8 EUR   +2.82%
OHB : LuxSpace entering the hot phase with Triton-X

01/09/2019 | 04:24am EST

Betzdorf, January 9, 2019. LuxSpace, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, is taking its Triton-X microsatellite platform to the next level. Over the last 12 months it has been designing the architecture for Triton-X, a next generation multi-mission microsatellite designed to enable affordable regional and global LEO constellations. Now work on the hardware is beginning in conjunction with three partner companies. With Triton-X, LuxSpace is opening up new perspectives for the OHB Group and new opportunities to the World satellite market in the 'New Space' segment. Triton-X is being materially funded by the Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA) and by the European Space Agency (ESA). Development is being executed under ESA's ARTES programme of Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems.

LuxSpace has already finalized the design of the platform and its subsystems and plans to develop the platform with partner companies from Luxembourg, Germany and Switzerland, including, for example, EmTroniX from Luxembourg and Syderal and ASP Equipment, whose skills are an ideal fit for those contributed by LuxSpace. ASP Equipment and LuxSpace will develop a modular power subsystem, while innovative avionics will be developed in collaboration with EmTroniX and Syderal.

'Our in-house developments make Triton-X more flexible, more powerful and thus more cost-effective than other commercial platforms,' says Dr. Thomas Görlach, Chief of the Executive Board. 'Now that the conceptual work has been completed, we are taking the next step by building our prototypes and testing the hardware directly.'

This year, preliminary system testing will begin, with LuxSpace aiming to complete ground qualification for Triton-X by mid-2020. The first commercial mission is scheduled for 2021.

Contact:

LUXSPACE Sàrl
Simone Moser
Phone: +352267890-8034
Email: simone.moser@luxspace.lu

Disclaimer

OHB SE published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:23:02 UTC
