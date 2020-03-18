Log in
OHB SE: 2019 full-year figures: OHB SE on target - key figures up on previous year

03/18/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
OHB SE: 2019 full-year figures: OHB SE on target - key figures up on previous year

18.03.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Total revenues reaches EUR 1.03 billion, sales exceed EUR 1 billion

- Key earnings figures EBITDA and EBIT increase to EUR 78.3 million and EUR 49.1 million, EBITDA margin rises from 6.5% to 7.6%

- Positive operating cash flow of EUR 23 million achieved

- Proposed dividend of EUR 0.43 for the 2019 financial year



Bremen, March 18, 2020. The Management Board of OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) presents the audited consolidated financial statements for 2019 at today's annual press conference.

In fiscal year 2019, the Group's total revenues reached EUR 1,030 million (previous year: EUR 1,000 million), while sales rose to EUR 1,005 million (previous year: EUR 977 million). EBITDA rose to EUR 78.3 million (previous year: EUR 65.0 million), the EBITDA margin reached 7.6% after 6.5% in the previous year. EBIT increased to EUR 49.1 million (previous year: EUR 47.8 million). At 4.8%, the EBIT margin was unchanged from the previous year. Consolidated net income after minority interests rose to EUR 25.5 million (previous year: EUR 25.0 million), thus increasing earnings per share to EUR 1.47 (diluted and undiluted) for fiscal year 2019, compared to EUR 1.44 in the previous year. The operating cash flow amounted to EUR 22.9 million (previous year: EUR 60.2 million) on the balance sheet date. Shareholders' equity amounted to EUR 200.8 million as of the balance sheet date, almost unchanged from the previous year (EUR 200.0 million). As the balance sheet total increased to EUR 931.0 million compared to the previous year's reporting date (EUR 753.6 million), the equity ratio dropped to 21.6% (previous year: 26.5%).

In 2019, the Space Systems business segment recorded higher total revenues of EUR 850.9 million (previous year: EUR 809.5 million). EBIT in this business segment rose very sharply from EUR 32.6 million in the previous year to EUR 42.4 million. The EBIT margin in relation to unconsolidated total revenues is thus 5.0%, up from 4.0% in the previous year. The unconsolidated total revenues of the business segment "Aerospace + Industrial Products" decreased from EUR 197.6 million to EUR 185.9 million in fiscal year 2019. This resulted in a reduced EBIT of EUR 7.0 million (previous year: EUR 15.7 million). The EBIT margin fell to 3.8% (previous year: 7.9%).

The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.43 per share (previous year EUR 0.43) at the Annual General Meeting for the 2019 financial year. The Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 85.1 million as of 31 December 2019 (previous year: EUR 48.3 million).

At EUR 1,840 million (previous year: EUR 2,399 million), the order backlog remains at a very high level. The Space Systems business segment accounts for the major part of the order backlog of EUR 1,654 million, while the Aerospace + Industrial Products business segment has an order backlog of EUR 187 million. This ensures good planning stability for the future.

The Management Board expects consolidated total revenues of EUR 1.1 billion for 2020 as a whole. EBITDA and EBIT are expected to reach EUR 80 million and EUR 44 million respectively.

The complete consolidated financial statements 2019 of OHB SE will be explained in detail at today's (March 18, 2020) press conference call in Bremen and the subsequent analysts' conference call.

Press conference call at 09:30 a.m. on 18 March 2020

Analysts' conference call at 11:30 a.m. on March 18, 2020
 

Key performance indicators at a glance         +/-
(EUR 000s) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2018/19
Sales 699,184 825,894 976,551 1,004,618 +3%
Total revenues 728,386 859,689 1,000,392 1,030,086 +3%
EBITDA 55,081 58,809 65,013 78,331 +20%
EBIT 42,700 44,223 47,751 49,109 +3%
EBT 38,009 42,238 44,092 39,144 -11%
Consolidated net profit 25,575 27,724 28,393 25,629 -10%
Net income for the period after minority interests 22,212 23,355 24,998 25,543 +2%
EPS in EUR 1.28 1.34 1.44 1.47 +2%
Dividend per share *)
in EUR		 0.40 0.40 0.43 0.43* 0%
Cash and cash equivalents          
  56,567 58,578 48,316 85,090 76%
 

*) 2019: Subject to approval by the shareholders at the AGM
 

Contact:
Investor Relations
Martina Lilienthal
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-7200
Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613
E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de

Corporate Communications
Günther Hörbst
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438
E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de

18.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 999231

 
End of News DGAP News Service

999231  18.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=999231&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
