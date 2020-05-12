DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

OHB SE: 3-month results for 2020 in line with expectations despite Covid-19 crisis:



12.05.2020 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Total revenues reaches EUR 184 million (-4%),

- EBITDA of EUR 19.3 million almost at the previous year's level (-1%), EBIT reaches EUR 11.1 million (-10%),

- Increase of the EBITDA margin from 10.2% to 10.5%



Bremen, May 12, 2020. The OHB Group's (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124) total revenues came to EUR 184.2 million after three months, down on the previous year (previous year: EUR 190.9 million). Operating earnings (EBITDA) came to EUR 19.3 million, thus remaining almost unchanged over the previous year (EUR 19.5 million). The operating EBITDA margin thus rose to 10.5% in the reporting period, compared to 10.2% in the same period of the previous year. EBIT declined to EUR 11.1 million in the first three months of the current financial year, after EUR 12.4 million in the previous year. The corresponding EBIT margin dropped to 6.0%, after 6.5% in the same period of the previous year. The EBIT margin on own value added reached 8.7%, compared to 10.2% in the previous year.

The financial result of EUR -1.3 million was lower than in the same period a year ago (previous year: EUR -0.5 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) changed to EUR 9.8 million after the first three months of 2020, compared to EUR 11.9 million in the previous year. Lower income taxes in the amount of EUR 3.3 million (previous year: EUR 3.9 million) in the 2020 reporting period resulted in consolidated net income for the period of EUR 6.5 million (previous year: EUR 8.0 million).

At EUR 141.8 million, non-consolidated total revenues in the Space Systems business segment were down on the first three months of the previous year (EUR 146.3 million). The reduced total revenues nevertheless resulted in a substantially higher operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 17.2 million (previous year: EUR 14.8 million). At EUR 10.8 million, the segment's EBIT was also up on the previous year's figure of EUR 9.3 million. The EBIT margin in relation to unconsolidated total revenues thus increased from 6.3% in the previous year to 7.6% in the reporting period.

The unconsolidated total revenues of the business segment Aerospace + Industrial Products in the first three months of the business year 2020 amounted to EUR 43.2 million and was thus below the previous year's value of EUR 46.0 million. As a result, the key figure EBIT was also down on the previous year (EUR 2.9 million) and reached a value of EUR 0.4 million. The EBIT margin in relation to unconsolidated total revenue was 1.0 %, compared with 6.2 % in the previous year.

The Group's firm order backlog stood at EUR 1,703 million after the first three months of fiscal 2020, up from EUR 1,840 million as of December 31, 2019, of which OHB System AG accounted for almost 79 % at EUR 1,344 million. As of March 31, 2020, the OHB Group's total assets came to EUR 966.7 million, up 4 % on the figure of EUR 931.0 million recorded as of December 31, 2019. The slight increase in equity from EUR 200.8 million to EUR 204.1 million was disproportionately lower than the increase in total assets, resulting in an equity ratio of 21.1 % as of March 31, 2020, up from 21.6 % as of December 31, 2019.

During the Capital Market Day on February 13, 2020, the Management Board issued the following guidance for fiscal year 2020: The OHB Group's consolidated total revenues are to amount to EUR 1.1 billion, with EBITDA and EBIT expected to reach EUR 80 million and

EUR 44 million, respectively. At present, it is not yet possible to foresee if the actual results at the end of the year will or will not deviate from our plans and expectations from February. For this reason, we can neither confirm nor withdraw the guidance issued for the key performance indicators total revenues, EBITDA and EBIT for the 2020 financial year.

Key performance indicators at a glance

EUR (000s) +/- 3M 3M / 2019 3M / 2020 2019 / 2020 Sales 182,438 175,007 -4% Total revenues 190,945 184,156 -4% EBITDA 19,500 19,271 -1% EBIT 12,358 11,094 -10% EBT 11,908 9,777 -18% Consolidated net profit 7,974 6,497 -19% EPS in EUR 0.42 0.36 -14% Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 60,012 116,538 +94%

Contact:



Martina Lilienthal

Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)421 - 2020-7200

Fax: +49 (0)421 - 2020-613

E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de

Home: www.ohb.de

Günther Hörbst

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 (0)421 - 2020-9438

Fax: +49 (0)421 - 2020-613

E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de

Home: www.ohb.de

The interim report for Q1 2020 and further information are available at:

www.ohb.de