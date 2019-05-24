Log in
OHB SE

(OHB)
OHB SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase to EUR 43 Cent

05/24/2019 | 06:45am EDT

DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
OHB SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase to EUR 43 Cent

24.05.2019 / 12:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bremen, May 24, 2019 - The shareholders of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) have approved all agenda items put to the vote with a large majority at today's Annual General Meeting.

For the 2018 financial year, shareholders will receive a dividend increased to 43 cents per dividend-bearing share (previous year: 0.40 euros). The Annual General Meeting approved a corresponding proposal by the Management Board and Supervisory Board as well as the other items on the agenda. In detail, these were the formal approval of the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen, as auditors.

The Annual General Meeting took place this morning in Bremen and was attended by approximately 350 shareholders.



Contact:
Investor Relations
Martina Lilienthal
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-720
Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613
E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de


Corporate Communications
Günther Hörbst
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438
E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de

24.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 815595

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815595  24.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815595&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
