Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  OHB SE    OHB   DE0005936124

OHB SE (OHB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/02 11:59:07 am
33.675 EUR   +0.67%
11:45aOHB SE : Mitigation plan to minimize possible BREXIT impacts
EQ
11:17aOHB : Mitigation plan to minimize possible BREXIT impacts
PU
10:27aOHB : EU Commissioner Bieńkowska visits OHB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

OHB SE: Mitigation plan to minimize possible BREXIT impacts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:45am CEST

DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
OHB SE: Mitigation plan to minimize possible BREXIT impacts

02.10.2018 / 11:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OHB System AG, a subsidiary of OHB SE (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0005936124), has entered into an agreement with the British company Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (SSTL) and the European Space Agency (ESA). The parties have reached a preventive agreement which minimises the possible impact of the current Brexit negotiations on the Galileo satellite project and regulates the associated measures.

OHB System AG is prime contractor to the European Commission (EC) for the satellites for the Galileo navigation system, for which ESA acts as procurement authority for the EC; SSTL is supplying the payloads for the satellites in this project.

The parties involved have been exchanging views on the potential impact of Brexit on the project and mitigation opportunities for more than a year. With the mitigation plan now adopted, a sound solution has been found to minimise possible effects. The major part of the services to be provided by SSTL in the Galileo project is not affected by the UK's planned exit from the EU. According to the parties involved, the agreement can be implemented without affecting the original project schedule.


Contact:
Investor Relations
Martina Lilienthal
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-720
Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613
E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de

Corporate Communications
Günther Hörbst
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438
E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de

02.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

729623  02.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=729623&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OHB SE
11:45aOHB SE : Mitigation plan to minimize possible BREXIT impacts
EQ
11:17aOHB : Mitigation plan to minimize possible BREXIT impacts
PU
10:27aOHB : EU Commissioner Bieńkowska visits OHB
PU
09/28OHB SE : OHB participating in the ESPRIT module for future lunar orbital Gateway
EQ
09/28OHB : participating in the ESPRIT module for future lunar orbital Gateway
PU
09/27A VISIT TO OHB : The partners of the “Older employees and the working worl..
PU
09/27#OHBGOESIAC : Home game for OHB at IAC in Bremen
PU
09/26OHB : 100th countdown for European launcher ARIANE 5
PU
09/21OHB : MT Mechatronics participating in major Heinrich Hertz mission
PU
09/20OHB : to invest EUR 20 million in Bremen location by 2020
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09OHB SE 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 979 M
EBIT 2018 48,3 M
Net income 2018 25,5 M
Debt 2018 139 M
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 21,71
P/E ratio 2019 18,70
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 584 M
Chart OHB SE
Duration : Period :
OHB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,2 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco R. Fuchs Chief Executive Officer
Robert Wethmar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christa Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz Stoewer Member-Supervisory Board
Lutz Bertling Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OHB SE-25.03%675
THALES36.18%30 243
GARMIN17.26%13 784
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.-26.53%3 194
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%2 956
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-27.16%1 016
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.