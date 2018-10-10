Log in
OHB SE (OHB)
OHB SE: OHB Italia signs contract worth EUR 168.2 million for the realization of an earth observation satellite with Luxembourg

10/10/2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
OHB SE: OHB Italia signs contract worth EUR 168.2 million for the realization of an earth observation satellite with Luxembourg

10-Oct-2018 / 11:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

October 10, 2018. Representatives of OHB Italia SpA, a subsidiary of the Bremen-based space and technology group OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124), today signed a contract with the Luxemburg's Government - Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Department of Defence - with a volume of EUR 168.2 million. Under this contract, OHB Italia will implement a high-resolution optical satellite.


Contact:
Investor Relations
Martina Lilienthal
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-720
Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613
E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de


Corporate Communications
Günther Hörbst
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438
E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de

10-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

731997  10-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 979 M
EBIT 2018 48,3 M
Net income 2018 25,5 M
Debt 2018 139 M
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 21,58
P/E ratio 2019 18,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 581 M
Chart OHB SE
Duration : Period :
OHB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,2 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco R. Fuchs Chief Executive Officer
Robert Wethmar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christa Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz Stoewer Member-Supervisory Board
Lutz Bertling Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OHB SE-25.47%669
THALES30.01%28 780
GARMIN12.86%13 440
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.-29.54%3 070
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%2 818
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-31.49%937
