OHB SE: OHB Italia signs contract worth EUR 168.2 million for the realization of an earth observation satellite with Luxembourg

October 10, 2018. Representatives of OHB Italia SpA, a subsidiary of the Bremen-based space and technology group OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124), today signed a contract with the Luxemburg's Government - Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Department of Defence - with a volume of EUR 168.2 million. Under this contract, OHB Italia will implement a high-resolution optical satellite.





