04/28/2020 | 07:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Dividend
OHB SE: OHB SE changes dividend proposal for fiscal 2019 due to Covid-19

28-Apr-2020 / 13:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

28. April 2020. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) will propose to the annual general meeting on May 26, 2020 that no dividends for the 2019 fiscal year will be paid and that the net retained earnings will be carried forward in full. The decision was approved today during the Supervisory Board meeting. It was adopted at the proposal of the Management Board and deviates from the previous announcement. As the effects of the Covid-19 crisis cannot yet be estimated with sufficient accuracy, avoiding a liquidity outflow in the amount of the originally planned dividend payment of approximately EUR 7.5 million is an important component in order to be able to react flexibly to current developments.



Contact:
Investor Relations
Martina Lilienthal
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-7200
Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613
E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de


Corporate Communications
Günther Hörbst
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438
E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de

28-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1031795

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1031795  28-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1031795&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 040 M
EBIT 2020 40,5 M
Net income 2020 20,6 M
Debt 2020 25,3 M
Yield 2020 1,32%
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 571 M
Chart OHB SE
Duration : Period :
OHB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 40,00  €
Last Close Price 32,80  €
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco R. Fuchs Chief Executive Officer
Robert Wethmar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Melching Director-Finance & Controlling
Christa Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz Stoewer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OHB SE-24.60%618
THALES-24.34%16 137
GARMIN LTD-17.24%15 423
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.-4.25%5 227
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-1.79%3 755
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-31.75%475
