DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Dividend

OHB SE: OHB SE changes dividend proposal for fiscal 2019 due to Covid-19



28-Apr-2020 / 13:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



28. April 2020. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) will propose to the annual general meeting on May 26, 2020 that no dividends for the 2019 fiscal year will be paid and that the net retained earnings will be carried forward in full. The decision was approved today during the Supervisory Board meeting. It was adopted at the proposal of the Management Board and deviates from the previous announcement. As the effects of the Covid-19 crisis cannot yet be estimated with sufficient accuracy, avoiding a liquidity outflow in the amount of the originally planned dividend payment of approximately EUR 7.5 million is an important component in order to be able to react flexibly to current developments.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Martina Lilienthal

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-7200

Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613

E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de





Corporate Communications

Günther Hörbst

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438

E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de Contact:Investor RelationsMartina LilienthalTel.: +49 421 - 2020-7200Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.deCorporate CommunicationsGünther HörbstTel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de 28-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

