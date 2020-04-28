|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Dividend
OHB SE: OHB SE changes dividend proposal for fiscal 2019 due to Covid-19
28-Apr-2020 / 13:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
28. April 2020. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) will propose to the annual general meeting on May 26, 2020 that no dividends for the 2019 fiscal year will be paid and that the net retained earnings will be carried forward in full. The decision was approved today during the Supervisory Board meeting. It was adopted at the proposal of the Management Board and deviates from the previous announcement. As the effects of the Covid-19 crisis cannot yet be estimated with sufficient accuracy, avoiding a liquidity outflow in the amount of the originally planned dividend payment of approximately EUR 7.5 million is an important component in order to be able to react flexibly to current developments.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Martina Lilienthal
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-7200
Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613
E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de
Corporate Communications
Günther Hörbst
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438
E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de
28-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|
|28359 Bremen
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)421 2020 8
|Fax:
|+49 (0)421 2020 613
|E-mail:
|ir@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1031795
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1031795 28-Apr-2020 CET/CEST