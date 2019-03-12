Log in
OHB SE

(OHB)
OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
03/12/2019
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: OHB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.03.2019 / 09:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OHB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019 German: https://www.ohb.de/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019 German: https://www.ohb.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/


12.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.ohb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

786373  12.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 975 M
EBIT 2018 47,2 M
Net income 2018 25,6 M
Debt 2018 138 M
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 21,40
P/E ratio 2019 18,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 571 M
Chart OHB SE
Duration : Period :
OHB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,4 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco R. Fuchs Chief Executive Officer
Robert Wethmar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christa Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz Stoewer Member-Supervisory Board
Lutz Bertling Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OHB SE5.83%643
THALES5.39%25 869
GARMIN32.44%15 665
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.29.79%3 956
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 399
U-BLOX HOLDING AG7.60%598
