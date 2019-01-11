Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  OHB SE    OHB   DE0005936124

OHB SE (OHB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/11 10:41:19 am
32.65 EUR   +2.03%
2018OHB SE : quaterly earnings release
2017OHB SE : quaterly earnings release
2017OHB SE : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OHB : acquires Teleconsult Austria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 10:14am EST

Bremen/Graz, January 11, 2019. OHB SE (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0005936124) has acquired TeleconsultAustria GmbH (TCA) based in Graz, Austria. The company offers a wide range of services and products based on the use of data obtained from satellite-based systems. The focus here is on the development and linking of navigation, communication and information technologies and services for applications in the context of transport and mobility. These include, for example, an assistance and emergency call system, a web application for monitoring and tracing routes of objects or persons, and the monitoring of ships. TCA's client portfolio includes supranational organisations such as the European Commission, national or local public clients as well as small and medium-sized enterprises from various European countries.

Annual sales for fiscal year 2018 are expected to amount to EUR 1.6 million (2017: EUR 1.3 million), EBITDA and EBIT reached EUR 66 thousand and EUR 59 thousand, respectively, in 2017. The company currently has 18 employees. The previous managing director Andreas Lesch will continue to manage the company.

With this transaction, OHB SE is broadening its activities in the Services/Applications segment and gaining immediate access to new market segments and customers. The Group's existing structures and resources will now offer the new subsidiary significant growth opportunities in terms of both existing and new business.

For OHB, the main contractor for the Galileo space segment, the acquisition not only represents a sensible expansion into the area of navigation-related services, but the complementarity of the product portfolio of TCA and the existing OHB subsidiaries will also lead to an improved service portfolio and further growth in this area.

Disclaimer

OHB SE published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 15:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OHB SE
10:14aOHB : acquires Teleconsult Austria
PU
09:20aOHB SE : OHB SE acquires Teleconsult Austria
EQ
01/09OHB : LuxSpace entering the hot phase with Triton-X
PU
01/09OHB : awarded ESA contract for the development of 3 Biological Experiment Units ..
PU
2018OHB : awarded ESA contract for Dream Chaser® Spacecraft study
PU
2018OHB : Italia Nanosat EAGLET 1 successfully launched today from Vandenberg Air Fo..
PU
2018OHB : Sign of respect
PU
2018OHB : supports ESA's SpaceTalks series
PU
2018OHB : EDRS-C satellite passes acoustic testing with flying colors
PU
2018OHB : discloses 9M interim report 2017
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 980 M
EBIT 2018 47,5 M
Net income 2018 25,6 M
Debt 2018 138 M
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 20,94
P/E ratio 2019 17,97
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 559 M
Chart OHB SE
Duration : Period :
OHB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,4 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco R. Fuchs Chief Executive Officer
Robert Wethmar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christa Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz Stoewer Member-Supervisory Board
Lutz Bertling Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OHB SE3.56%656
THALES1.57%25 407
GARMIN4.31%13 010
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.5.20%3 174
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%2 806
U-BLOX HOLDING AG4.56%604
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.