OHB : acquires Teleconsult Austria

Bremen/Graz, January 11, 2019. OHB SE (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0005936124) has acquired TeleconsultAustria GmbH (TCA) based in Graz, Austria. The company offers a wide range of services and products based on the use of data obtained from satellite-based systems. The focus here is on the development and linking of navigation, communication and information technologies and services for applications in the context of transport and mobility. These include, for example, an assistance and emergency call system, a web application for monitoring and tracing routes of objects or persons, and the monitoring of ships. TCA's client portfolio includes supranational organisations such as the European Commission, national or local public clients as well as small and medium-sized enterprises from various European countries.

Annual sales for fiscal year 2018 are expected to amount to EUR 1.6 million (2017: EUR 1.3 million), EBITDA and EBIT reached EUR 66 thousand and EUR 59 thousand, respectively, in 2017. The company currently has 18 employees. The previous managing director Andreas Lesch will continue to manage the company.

With this transaction, OHB SE is broadening its activities in the Services/Applications segment and gaining immediate access to new market segments and customers. The Group's existing structures and resources will now offer the new subsidiary significant growth opportunities in terms of both existing and new business.

For OHB, the main contractor for the Galileo space segment, the acquisition not only represents a sensible expansion into the area of navigation-related services, but the complementarity of the product portfolio of TCA and the existing OHB subsidiaries will also lead to an improved service portfolio and further growth in this area.