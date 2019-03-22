OHB : first hyperspectral satellite arrived in orbit

Milan/Kourou, March 22, 2019. Successful launch for PRISMA: Last night at 2.50 a.m. the earth observation satellite engineered by OHB Italia, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, was embarked on its journey into space on board a VEGA launcher and successfully activated its systems. Owned by the Italian Space Agency ASI (Agenzia Spaziale Italiana), the satellite will be observing the earth with a hyperspectral optical sensor and collecting data for monitoring and predicting environmental changes on our planet. Launched from the Kourou European spaceport in French Guiana, the satellite will be monitoring the Earth on its sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of about 620 kilometers. Now the satellite will face three months of verifications; its operational activity will start in June 2019. PRISMA is the OHB Group's first hyperspectral satellite.

PRISMA (PRecursore IperSpettrale della Missione Applicativa) is equipped with an innovative electro-optical instrument that combines an hyperspectral sensor with a medium-resolution panchromatic camera. This combination offers the advantages of conventional earth observation by recognizing the geometric characteristics of a landscape but is additionally able to determine the chemical and physical properties of objects in the landscape through the use of hyperspectral sensors.

'The launch of PRISMA confirms OHB Italia system integrator capabilities; thanks to this mission, OHB Italia has acquired competences unique in Europe to develop future projects, already under study, which will make space closer to the citizens and to their needs,' said Roberto Aceti CEO OHB Italia.

Researchers and other users will be able to use the capabilities of PRISMA for different applications, including environmental monitoring, resource management, crop identification and classification, pollution control and possibly also homeland security.