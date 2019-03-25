OHB : first hyperspectral satellite arrived in orbit

Bremen, March 25, 2019. Kurt Melching, member of the Management Board of the space and technology group OHB SE, signed the Charter of Diversity in the presence of numerous employees at OHB's Bremen location. By signing the charter, OHB is sending a signal for diversity in the working world. The Diversity Charter is an employer initiative to promote diversity in companies. By signing it, the companies declare that they are creating a working environment that is free of prejudice. The initiative's website states that all employees should be valued and have equal opportunities regardless of gender, gender identity, nationality, ethnic origin, religion, ideology, disability, age or sexual orientation.

At OHB, the campaign was initiated by Equal Opportunities Officer Eileen Ehrhardt: 'We have employees from 40 different nations working for us throughout Europe. So it was time for us to set an example.'

The signing of the charter was part of the 'Weeks of Diversity' campaign, during which an in-house photo competition was held under the motto 'Unity in Diversity'.