OHB : signs Letter of Intent for cooperation with Blue Origin

10/02/2018 | 01:07pm CEST

Bremen, October 2, 2018. The OHB Group today signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for future cooperation with the U.S. aerospace company Blue Origin. The document was signed by Dr. Lutz Bertling and Kurt Melching, members of the Management Board of OHB SE, Hans J. Steininger, CEO of MT Aerospace and Bob Smith, CEO of Blue Origin, during a bilateral meeting at the International Space Congress IAC in Bremen.

The aim is to explore the extent to which OHB, MT Aerospace and Blue Origin can work together across the Atlantic. Blue Origin has shown how successfully a reusable rocket can be developed (New Shepard) and is planning to build another orbital rocket (New Glenn). The commercial aspect is particularly important for all developments and future services. The use of these systems and possible cooperation will be the subject of in-depth discussions in the transatlantic dialogue.

'We are delighted to have gained Blue Origin as a dialogue partner who has established itself over the past few years as one of the leading companies in the aerospace industry,' says Lutz Bertling. 'We are convinced that the mixture of the respective competencies will quickly lead to concrete approaches for further cooperation'.

Disclaimer

OHB SE published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 11:06:12 UTC
