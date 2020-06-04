Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ohio Valley Banc Corp.    OVBC

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.

(OVBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

News Brief: OVB offers second round of 3-month loan deferrals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 10:21am EDT

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio--Ohio Valley Bank is now offering a second round of 3-month loan deferrals for its commercial and installment loan customers. Those that applied for a deferral at the start of the COVID-19 health crisis, may apply for an additional 3-month period. Customers who have not yet applied for payment deferrals may also do so. Additionally, mortgage customers may be eligible for interest-only payments, escrow included when applicable, for another 3-months. The Bank has committed to offering these extended deferral options to its customers until at least December 31, 2020. OVB customers should inquire with their loan officer to find what options are available for their loan type. Ohio Valley Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. Call 1-800-468-6682 to connect with any Ohio Valley Bank location.

Disclaimer

Ohio Valley Banc Corporation published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 14:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
10:21aNEWS BRIEF : OVB offers second round of 3-month loan deferrals
PU
05/21OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/21OHIO VALLEY BANC : Smith retires after nearly a half century
PU
05/11OHIO VALLEY BANC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
05/05OHIO VALLEY BANC : Code of Ethics
PU
04/28OHIO VALLEY BANC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. : Reports 1st Quarter Earnings
PR
04/27OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04/23OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/15OHIO VALLEY BANC : OVBC Announces Cash Dividend
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 50,0 M - -
Net income 2019 9,91 M - -
Net Debt 2019 27,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
Yield 2019 2,12%
Capitalization 121 M 121 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,93x
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Wiseman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry E. Miller President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Scott W. Shockey Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Harold A. Howe Independent Director
Anna P. Barnitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.-36.37%121
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.20%317 664
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.33%254 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.47%225 479
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.50%205 961
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%135 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group