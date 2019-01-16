Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ohio Valley Banc Corp.    OVBC

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. (OVBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/16 09:46:10 am
35.205 USD   +0.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ohio Valley Banc : OVBC Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 09:23am EST

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15, 2019, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (Nasdaq: OVBC) Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on February 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 25, 2019. For over nine years (37 consecutive quarters), OVBC has maintained a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

"This dividend comes just as our income tax professionals at Loan Central gear up for another refund season," said OVBC President and CEO Tom Wiseman. "The annual flood of friends and neighbors who trust us for their tax preparation remind us that we are making a positive impact on the communities we serve. In response, Loan Central is staying open later and will be opening our doors on traditional bank holidays in January and February."

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central.  Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The companies' Websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, (740) 446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovbc-announces-cash-dividend-300779374.html

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
09:23aOHIO VALLEY BANC : OVBC Announces Cash Dividend
PR
01/15OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018OHIO VALLEY BANC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
2018OHIO VALLEY BANC : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. : Reports 3rd Quarter Earnings
PR
2018OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
2018OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018OHIO VALLEY BANC : OVBC Announces Cash Dividend
PR
2018OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018OHIO VALLEY BANC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.