Ohio Valley Banc : OVBC Announces Cash Dividend

07/17/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16, 2019, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (Nasdaq: OVBC) Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on August 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 26, 2019.  For over nine years (39 consecutive quarters), OVBC has maintained a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

"It is our honor to give back to our shareholders and our hope that these funds are reinvested in the communities we serve whether that's by buying local, donating to area charities, or contributing to projects that improve the quality of life in southern Ohio and western West Virginia," said CEO Tom Wiseman. "If you are not currently a shareholder, we invite you to take part in our success story by purchasing Ohio Valley Banc Corp. shares with your broker. Together, we can and make a meaningful and lasting impact on our community."

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central.  Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 18 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The companies' Websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, (740) 446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovbc-announces-cash-dividend-300886723.html

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
