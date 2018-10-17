Log in
OHL MEXICO SAB DE CV (OHLMEX *)
Ohl Mexico de CV : Relevant Event October 16th, 2018

10/17/2018 | 05:23am CEST

Mexico City, Mexico, October 16, 2018 - Aleatica, S.A.B. de C.V. ('Aleatica' or the 'Company') (BMV: 'OHLMEX') informs that, following the relevant event published today by the Substituted Trustee of the Trust 300861 constituted in HSBC México, S.A. (from now on Trust 3101 constituted in Banco Invex, S.A.); with regards to the Company's subsidiary, Grupo Autopistas Nacionales, S.A.; and in accordance with the holders meeting of Domestic Notes, identified by the ticker symbol 'GANACB 11U' that took place on December 13, 2016, whereby the substitution of the Trustee for the Substitute Trustee was approved and whereby Banco Invex, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Invex Grupo Financiero was appointed Substitute Trustee; as a result, the substitution becomes effective as of today, and from this point forward the Substitute Trustee assumes all rights and duties of the Trustee under the Trust and the other documents of the issuance as applicable, and will be considered as the Trustee for all the applicable legal effects.

About Aleatica, S.A.B. de C.V.

Aleatica, S.A.B. de C.V. is positioned as a relevant transport infrastructure operator in the industry within the metropolitan area of Mexico City, both for the number of concessions awarded and the miles of highways under management. Currently, Aleatica, S.A.B. de C.V. builds, manages, operates and maintains 7 toll roads and one airport. The highway and related infrastructure concessions are located in urban areas with high vehicular traffic in Mexico City, Mexico State and the State of Puebla, that are home to 27.22% of the nation's population and in 2015 generated 29.23% of GDP and accounted for 34.39% of the total number of vehicles in Mexico (12.02 million (Mexico City 4.7 million, State of Mexico 5.9 million, and Puebla 1.4 million)). In the airport sector, Aleatica participates in the integral management of the second largest airport serving the Mexico City metropolitan area.

Disclaimer

OHL México SAB de CV published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 03:22:02 UTC
2016THE DEUTSCHE X-TRACKERS MSCI MEXICO : A New World Leader? 
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 24 872 M
EBIT 2018 19 884 M
Net income 2018 12 930 M
Debt 2018 3 987 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 3,76
P/E ratio 2019 2,80
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capitalization 49 662 M
Technical analysis trends OHL MEXICO SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,4  MXN
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Hidalgo Monroy Portillo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juan Luis Osuna Gómez Chairman
Ignacio Pérez Ruiz Chief Operating Officer
Juan Carlos Mateos Durán de Huerta Chief Financial Officer
J. Jesús Campos López Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OHL MEXICO SAB DE CV-14.07%2 633
TRANSURBAN GROUP-12.34%20 510
GRUPO CCR-37.88%5 397
PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFR SAB DE CV0.56%4 347
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.20%3 980
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%3 888
