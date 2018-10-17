Ohl Mexico de CV : Relevant Event October 16th, 2018

Mexico City, Mexico, October 16, 2018 - Aleatica, S.A.B. de C.V. ('Aleatica' or the 'Company') (BMV: 'OHLMEX') informs that, following the relevant event published today by the Substituted Trustee of the Trust 300861 constituted in HSBC México, S.A. (from now on Trust 3101 constituted in Banco Invex, S.A.); with regards to the Company's subsidiary, Grupo Autopistas Nacionales, S.A.; and in accordance with the holders meeting of Domestic Notes, identified by the ticker symbol 'GANACB 11U' that took place on December 13, 2016, whereby the substitution of the Trustee for the Substitute Trustee was approved and whereby Banco Invex, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Invex Grupo Financiero was appointed Substitute Trustee; as a result, the substitution becomes effective as of today, and from this point forward the Substitute Trustee assumes all rights and duties of the Trustee under the Trust and the other documents of the issuance as applicable, and will be considered as the Trustee for all the applicable legal effects.

About Aleatica, S.A.B. de C.V.

Aleatica, S.A.B. de C.V. is positioned as a relevant transport infrastructure operator in the industry within the metropolitan area of Mexico City, both for the number of concessions awarded and the miles of highways under management. Currently, Aleatica, S.A.B. de C.V. builds, manages, operates and maintains 7 toll roads and one airport. The highway and related infrastructure concessions are located in urban areas with high vehicular traffic in Mexico City, Mexico State and the State of Puebla, that are home to 27.22% of the nation's population and in 2015 generated 29.23% of GDP and accounted for 34.39% of the total number of vehicles in Mexico (12.02 million (Mexico City 4.7 million, State of Mexico 5.9 million, and Puebla 1.4 million)). In the airport sector, Aleatica participates in the integral management of the second largest airport serving the Mexico City metropolitan area.

