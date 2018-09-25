Ohl Mexico de CV : Relevant Event September 25th, 2018

Mexico City, Mexico, September 25th 2018 - Aleatica, S.A.B. de C.V. ('Aleatica' or the 'Company') (BMV: 'OHLMEX') informs that as part of the continued efforts to make Aleatica a global leader in corporate integrity, IFM Investors, the controlling shareholder of Aleatica, and Transparencia Mexicana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') that provides the framework for a long-term collaboration to continue to implement and promote best compliance and transparency practices within the operations of Aleatica.

As a consequence of the MOU, on September 19th, 2018, members of the Corporate Practices Committee and the independent directors of Aleatica approved for the Company to enter into a cooperation agreement with IFM Investors to work together to implement the objectives set out in the MOU, recognizing the benefits for the Company and all shareholders (including minority shareholders) of promoting best compliance and transparency practices within the operations of Aleatica.

This follows the recent rebranding of Aleatica globally, and the other governance and transparency initiatives, including the appointments of a global Chief Compliance and Risk Officer, a global Chief Legal Officer, as well as of three additional independent directors to the Company's Board of Directors.

To commence the implementation of the first element of the MOU, Transparencia Mexicana will begin reviewing the Company's compliance program, including key internal policies such as the Code of Ethics and the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy. Such revision may result in recommendations, that would be presented to the corresponding committees of Aleatica's Board of Administration for consideration.

Other elements that the MOU includes, are the public and transparent disclosure, pursuant to applicable law, of key concession terms (subject to the approval from the respective concession grantors) and the ability for the Company to seek an independent opinion from Transparencia Mexicana in situations of potential conflict of interests, among others.

The communication from IFM Investors and Transparencia Mexicana to the Company initiating the first element of the MOU is fully transcribed below:

Dear Board of Directors of Aleatica S.A.B. de C.V.,

We look forward to all three parties working together in this important initiative.

About Transparencia Mexicana

Transparencia Mexicana, the Mexican chapter of Transparency International, promotes transparency, accountability, and integrity policies and practices in Mexico and Latin America. Among its core activities is acting as independent monitor of processes and public decisions, including public and private procurement.

About IFM Investors

IFM Investors, which owns 100% of Aleatica S.A., and is the controlling shareholder of Aleatica S.A.B. de C.V, is a global institutional funds manager with approximately US$80 billion under its management as of June 30, 2018. Established more than 25 years ago and owned by 27 Australian pension funds, IFM Investors' interests are deeply aligned with those of its investors. Investment teams in Australia, Europe and North America manage institutional strategies across debt investments, infrastructure, listed equities and private equity. IFM Investors is committed to the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment and has been a signatory since 2008. IFM Investors has offices in eight cities: Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London, Berlin, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

About Aleatica, S.A.B. de C.V.

Aleatica, S.A.B. de C.V. is positioned as a relevant transport infrastructure operator in the industry within the metropolitan area of Mexico City, both for the number of concessions awarded and the miles of highways under management. Currently, Aleatica, S.A.B. de C.V. builds, manages, operates and maintains 7 toll roads and one airport. The highway and related infrastructure concessions are located in urban areas with high vehicular traffic in Mexico City, Mexico State and the State of Puebla, that are home to 27.22% of the nation's population and in 2015 generated 29.23% of GDP and accounted for 34.39% of the total number of vehicles in Mexico (12.02 million (Mexico City 4.7 million, State of Mexico 5.9 million, and Puebla 1.4 million)). In the airport sector, Aleatica participates in the integral management of the second largest airport serving the Mexico City metropolitan area.

