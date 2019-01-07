OHR PHARMACEUTICAL, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Do you own shares of Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: OHRP )?

Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 3, 2019?

Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. (“Ohr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM: OHRP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (“NeuBase”). Under the terms of the agreement, current Ohr stockholders will own approximately 20% of the combined company and NeuBase stockholders will own approximately 80% of the combined company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will change its name to “NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.” and propose its trading symbol on the NASDAQ be changed to “NBSE”.

If you own common stock of Ohr and purchased any shares before January 3, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005990/en/