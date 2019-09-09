NeuBase Therapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Huntington's Disease and PATrOL™-Enabled Therapy on September 16th

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing next-generation antisense therapies to address genetic diseases, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) meeting on Huntington's disease and NeuBase’s peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform on Monday, September 16, 2019 in New York City.



The meeting will feature presentations by KOL George Church, PhD, professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School, and Robert Friedlander, MD, chairman of the Department of Neurological Surgeons University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the University of Pittsburgh Medical School, who will discuss Huntington's disease, the current treatment landscape and the genomic revolution culminating in the NeuBase technology platform. Dr. Church and Dr. Friedlander will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

Members of the Company's management team, including the inventor of the PATrOL technology and Chief Scientific Officer, Danith Ly, PhD, will provide an overview of NeuBase's PATrOL platform. PATrOL-enabled NT0100 is currently in preclinical development for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Dr. Church is a pioneer of genome engineering, DNA sequencing and synthetic biology. He has cofounded 24 biotechnology companies, authored over 500 papers and 140 patent publications. Dr. Church is professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School and professor of health sciences and technology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Medical School. He is the director of the Center for Genomically Engineered Organs (CGEO), the Harvard DOE Technology Center, the Lipper Center for Computational Genetics and is a founding core member of the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering. Dr. Church is a member of the National Academy of Sciences (2011) and the National Academy of Engineering (2012) and has received the Franklin Institute’s Bower Award for Achievement in Science (2011). He holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from Harvard University.

Dr. Friedlander is a renowned neurologist. He is the fourth chairman of the Department of Neurological Surgeons at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Prior to joining the department, Dr. Friedlander was professor of neurosurgery at Harvard Medical School and vice-chairman of neurosurgery and associate director of cerebrovascular surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Presently, Dr. Friedlander is the Walter E. Dandy Professor of Neurosurgery, Neurology and Neurobiology, and Co-Director of the UPMC Neurological Institute. His work has been published in many top tier journals including Nature, Science, Nature Medicine, Nature Neuroscience and PNAS, and he has been recognized through many academic awards. In 2006, he was elected as a member of the prestigious American Society for Clinical Investigation. Dr. Friedlander is one of only three neurosurgeons elected as a member of the American Association of Physicians, and in 2018, he was elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

Dr. Ly is the primary inventor of NeuBase's PATrOL™ platform. He has over 30 years of research and development experience in nucleic acids chemistry and functional genomics, and an extensive publication report. His work has appeared in numerous high-profile journals, including Science, Nature Communications, Nature Communications Chemistry, Proceeding of the National Academy of Science and the Journal of the American Chemical Society. He is currently a professor of chemistry and a founding director of the Biomolecular Design and Discovery Institute (BDI) at Carnegie Mellon University. Dr. Ly holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology and completed postdoctoral fellowships at the University of California Berkeley and The Scripps Research Institute, in genomics and age-related genetic disease, respectively.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. Members of the media and the public are invited to participate via the live webcast .

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of genomic loci or secondary and tertiary RNA structures. Using PATrOL technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic neurological disorders.

