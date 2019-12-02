MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > Oi S.A. OIBR4 BROIBRACNPR8 OI S.A. (OIBR4) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 11/29 1.25 BRL -2.34% 12:00p OI S A : 3Q19 ITR - Quarterly Financial Information PU 10:55a OI S A : 3Q19 ITR - Quarterly Financial Information (2194 Kb) PU 07:05a OI S A : 3Q19 Conference Call Presentation PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Oi S A : 3Q19 ITR - Quarterly Financial Information 0 12/02/2019 | 12:00pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Oi S.A. - under Judicial Reorganization and Subsidiaries Financial Statements for the Quarters Ended September 30, 2019 and Report on the Review of the Interim Financial Information EO/GP/PC/WCJ/LCSM 5533i/19 Tel.: +55 21 2210-5166 Rua Buenos Aires, 48, 4°andar Fax: + 55 21 2224-5285 Centro - Rio de Janeiro, RJ - Brasil www.bdobrazil.com.br 20070-022 OI S.A. - UNDER JUDICIAL REORGANIZATIONINDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION To the Shareholders and Management of Oi S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization Rio de Janeiro - RJ Introduction We have reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Oi S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization(the Company), included in the Quarterly Information, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which comprise the statement of financial position as at September 30, 2019 and the respective statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) for the three and nine-month periods then ended, and of changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, as well as the corresponding notes to the financial statements, including the notes. The Company's Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 (R4) - Interim Financial Reporting and in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and for the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the Quarterly Information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this individual and consolidated interim financial information based on our review. Scope of the review We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards for reviewing interim information (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity). An interim review consists principally of applying analytical and other review procedures, and making enquiries of and having discussions with persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. An interim review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards. An interim review does not provide assurance that we would become aware of any or all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express such an audit opinion. Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that leads us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the Quarterly Information referred to above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 (R4) and IAS 34, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). 2 Emphasis Going concern We draw attention to Note 1 to the individual and consolidated interim financial information, on the section about going concern, which informs that the individual and consolidated interim financial information has been prepared assuming the continuity of the Company as a going concern, considering the success in the implementation of the Judicial Reorganization Plan ("PRJ") and compliance with the requirements set forth in Law No. 11.101/2005. These events or conditions indicate that there are significant uncertainties that may cast doubt on the Company's going concern. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter. Other matters Statements of value added The interim financial information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's Management and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34. These statements were submitted to review procedures executed with the review of the quarterly information, with the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and if its form and contents meet the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that would lead us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this Standard and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as whole. The accompanying financial statements have been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Brazil. Rio de Janeiro, December 2, 2019. BDO RCS Auditores Independentes SS CRC 2 SP 013846/F Esmir de Oliveira Accountant CRC 1 SP 109628/O-0 - S - RJ 3 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Contents Company Data Capital Breakdown 1 Individual Financial Statements Balance Sheets, Assets 2 Balance Sheets, Liabilities and Equity 4 Statements of Profit or Loss 6 Statements of Comprehensive Income 7 Statements of Cash Flows 8 Statements of Changes in Equity Statement of Changes in Equity - 1/1/2019 to 9/30/2019 10 Statement of Changes in Equity - 1/1/2018 to 9/30/2018 11 Statements of Value Added 12 Consolidated Financial Statements Balance Sheets, Assets 13 Balance Sheets, Liabilities and Equity 15 Statements of Profit or Loss 17 Statements of Comprehensive Income 18 Statements of Cash Flows 19 Statements of Changes in Equity Statement of Changes in Equity - 1/1/2019 to 9/30/2019 21 Statement of Changes in Equity - 1/1/2018 to 9/30/2018 22 Statements of Value Added 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Company Data / Capital Breakdown Number of Shares Current Quarter (thousand) 09/30/2019 Paid-in Capital Common shares 5,796,478 Preferred shares 157,727 Total 5,954,205 In Treasury Common shares 31 Preferred shares 1,812 Total 1,843 PAGE: 1 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Individual Balance Sheets as at September 30, 2019 Assets (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Current Quarter Prior Year 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 1 Total assets 44,371,034 53,516,055 1.01 Current assets 9,696,977 17,109,300 1.01.01 Cash and cash equivalents 1,613,530 1,669,059 1.01.02 Cash investments 173,320 190,779 1.01.02.01 Cash investments measured at fair value through profit 173,320 190,779 or loss 1.01.02.01.01 Trading securities 173,320 190,779 1.01.03 Accounts receivable 1,337,172 1,193,687 1.01.03.01 Trade receivables 1,337,172 1,193,687 1.01.04 Inventories 53,030 57,599 1.01.06 Recoverable taxes 76,580 146,426 1.01.06.01 Current recoverable taxes 76,580 146,426 1.01.07 Prepaid expenses 178,487 191,087 1.01.08 Other current assets 6,264,858 13,660,663 1.01.08.03 Other 6,264,858 13,660,663 1.01.08.03.01 Due from related parties 379,088 7,565,968 1.01.08.03.02 Other taxes 498,037 232,961 1.01.08.03.03 Judicial deposits 1,213,184 1,348,700 1.01.08.03.04 Pension plan assets 544 4,366 1.01.08.03.05 Held-for-sale assets 3,682,912 3,721,549 1.01.08.03.06 Other assets 491,093 787,119 1.02 Non-current assets 34,674,057 36,406,755 1.02.01 Long-term receivables 10,185,342 8,082,659 1.02.01.01 Cash investments measured at fair value through profit 5,028 4,860 or loss 1.02.01.01.01 Securities designated at fair value 5,028 4,860 1.02.01.08 Prepaid expenses 113,022 113,507 1.02.01.09 Due from related parties 5,206,800 4,394,712 1.02.01.09.02 Due from subsidiaries 5,206,800 4,394,712 1.02.01.10 Other non-current assets 4,860,492 3,569,580 1.02.01.10.03 Other taxes 1,322,701 147,409 1.02.01.10.04 Judicial deposits 3,445,896 3,337,981 1.02.01.10.05 Pension plan assets 59,084 64,253 1.02.01.10.06 Other assets 32,811 19,937 1.02.02 Investments 16,213,229 16,931,222 1.02.02.01 Equity interests 16,213,229 16,931,222 1.02.02.01.02 Investments in subsidiaries 16,199,157 16,917,150 1.02.02.01.04 Other investments 14,072 14,072 1.02.03 Property, plant and equipment 7,100,096 6,322,834 1.02.03.01 Property, plant and equipment in service 6,282,292 5,862,699 1.02.03.02 Right of use in a lease 664,761 0 1.02.03.03 Property, plant and equipment in progress 153,043 460,135 1.02.04 Intangible assets 1,175,390 5,070,040 1.02.04.01 Intangible assets 1,175,390 5,070,040 1.02.04.01.02 Regulatory licenses 1,087,791 4,961,425 1.02.04.01.03 Software 61,079 15,685 PAGE: 2 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial ReorganizationVersion: 1 Individual Balance Sheets as at September 30, 2019 Assets (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Current Quarter Prior Year 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 1.02.04.01.04 Intangible assets in progress 12,489 12,656 1.02.04.01.05 Other 14,031 80,274 PAGE: 3 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Individual Balance Sheets as at September 30, 2019 Liabilities and Equity (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Current Quarter Prior Year 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 2 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 44,371,034 53,516,055 2.01 Current liabilities 2,406,214 3,402,850 2.01.01 Payroll and related taxes 129,258 157,451 2.01.01.02 Mandatory benefits 129,258 157,451 2.01.02 Trade payables 989,896 1,301,537 2.01.02.01 Domestic suppliers 989,896 1,301,537 2.01.02.01.01 Trade payables 812,278 1,231,040 2.01.02.01.02 Trade payables subject to the JRP 177,618 70,497 2.01.03 Taxes payable 0 963 2.01.03.01 Federal taxes payable 0 963 2.01.03.01.01 Income tax and social contribution payable 0 963 2.01.04 Borrowings and financing 130,373 660,172 2.01.04.01 Borrowings and financing 130,373 660,172 2.01.04.01.01 In local currency 4,283 402 2.01.04.01.02 In foreign currency 126,090 659,770 2.01.05 Other payables 892,388 853,652 2.01.05.02 Other 892,388 853,652 2.01.05.02.01 Dividends and interest on capital payable 5,037 5,075 2.01.05.02.04 Other taxes 248,310 233,714 2.01.05.02.05 Licenses and concessions payable 0 22,925 2.01.05.02.06 Leases payable 110,306 0 2.01.05.02.07 Tax refinancing program 55,710 86,154 2.01.05.02.08 Other payables 473,025 505,784 2.01.06 Provisions 264,299 429,075 2.01.06.01 Tax, social security, labor, and civil provisions 264,299 429,075 2.01.06.01.01 Tax provisions 7,206 6,728 2.01.06.01.02 Social security and labor provisions 111,175 82,597 2.01.06.01.04 Civil provisions 145,918 339,750 2.02 Non-current liabilities 22,047,575 27,460,885 2.02.01 Borrowings and financing 10,343,013 9,297,642 2.02.01.01 Borrowings and financing 10,343,013 9,297,642 2.02.01.01.01 In local currency 3,566,695 3,184,085 2.02.01.01.02 In foreign currency 6,776,318 6,113,557 2.02.02 Other payables 9,517,862 15,481,729 2.02.02.01 Due to related parties 692,672 377,184 2.02.02.01.02 Payables to subsidiaries 692,672 377,184 2.02.02.02 Other 8,825,190 15,104,545 2.02.02.02.03 Trade payables subject to the JRP 957,296 942,845 2.02.02.02.04 Other taxes 229,063 222,995 2.02.02.02.05 Leases payable 548,335 0 2.02.02.02.06 Tax refinancing program 225,739 267,342 2.02.02.02.07 Provision for negative shareholders' equity 4,553,276 11,434,504 2.02.02.02.08 Other payables 2,311,481 2,236,859 2.02.04 Provisions 2,186,700 2,681,514 2.02.04.01 Tax, social security, labor, and civil provisions 2,186,700 2,681,514 2.02.04.01.01 Tax provisions 63,989 77,142 PAGE: 4 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial ReorganizationVersion: 1 Individual Balance Sheets as at September 30, 2019 Liabilities and Equity (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Current Quarter Prior Year 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 2.02.04.01.02 Social security and labor provisions 520,225 375,915 2.02.04.01.03 Accrued employee benefits 621,423 579,122 2.02.04.01.04 Civil provisions 981,063 1,649,335 2.03 Equity 19,917,245 22,652,320 2.03.01 Realized capital 32,538,937 32,038,471 2.03.02 Capital reserves 12,873,890 8,729,745 2.03.02.02 Special merger goodwill reserve 1,750,494 1,750,494 2.03.02.05 Treasury shares -33,315 -2,803,250 2.03.02.07 Donations and investment grants 123,558 123,558 2.03.02.08 Special merger reserve - Net assets 6,703,309 6,703,309 2.03.02.09 Interest on construction in progress 745,756 745,756 2.03.02.10 Law 8200/91 inflation adjustment 31,287 31,287 2.03.02.11 Restructured senior notes 0 3,719 2.03.02.12 Other capital reserves 3,552,801 2,174,872 2.03.05 Retained earnings/accumulated losses -24,465,485 -17,530,108 2.03.06 Valuation adjustments to equity -793,746 -377,429 2.03.08 Other comprehensive income -236,351 -208,359 PAGE: 5 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial ReorganizationVersion: 1 Individual Statements of Profit or Loss for the Periods Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Current Quarter YTD Same Quarter Prior Year Prior YTD 1/7/2019 to 9/30/2019 1/1/2019 to 9/30/2019 01/04/2018 to 9/30/2018 01/01/2018 to 9/30/2018 3.01 Net operating revenue 910,513 2,862,889 1,092,320 3,442,310 3.02 Cost of sales and/or services -787,351 -2,360,142 -842,561 -2,442,075 3.03 Gross profit 123,162 502,747 249,759 1,000,235 3.04 Operating expenses/income -5,084,374 -6,543,897 -2,040,205 -679,580 3.04.01 Selling expenses -196,007 -622,837 -189,119 -608,240 3.04.02 General and administrative expenses -206,862 -637,625 -214,047 -660,612 3.04.04 Other operating income 186,116 1,491,745 191,297 448,953 3.04.05 Other operating expenses -3,026,882 -3,065,809 -50,831 24,209 3.04.06 Share of profit (loss) of investees -1,840,739 -3,709,371 -1,777,505 116,110 3.05 Profit (loss) before financial income (expenses) and taxes -4,961,212 -6,041,150 -1,790,446 320,655 3.06 Financial income (expenses) -788,190 -697,178 304,167 27,413,914 3.06.01 Financial income 1,894,079 3,055,123 3,296,716 33,468,782 3.06.02 Financial expenses -2,682,269 -3,752,301 -2,992,549 -6,054,868 3.07 Profit before taxes on income -5,749,402 -6,738,328 -1,486,279 27,734,569 3.08 Income tax and social contribution 2,513 797 149,892 214,723 3.08.01 Current 2,513 797 -3,579 -23,594 3.08.02 Deferred 0 0 153,471 238,317 3.09 Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations -5,746,889 -6,737,531 -1,336,387 27,949,292 3.11 Profit/loss for the period -5,746,889 -6,737,531 -1,336,387 27,949,292 3.99Earnings per share - (R$ per share) 3.99.01Basic earnings per share 3.99.01.01 Common shares (ON) -0,97000 -1,13000 -0,58000 22,92000 3.99.01.02 Preferred shares (PN) -0,97000 -1,13000 -0,58000 22,92000 3.99.02Diluted earnings per share 3.99.02.01 Common shares (ON) -0,97000 -1,13000 -0,58000 22,92000 3.99.02.02 Preferred shares (PN) -0,97000 -1,13000 -0,58000 22,92000 PAGE: 6 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Individual Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Periods Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Current Quarter YTD Same Quarter Prior Year Prior YTD 1/7/2019 to 9/30/2019 1/1/2019 to 9/30/2019 01/04/2018 to 9/30/2018 01/01/2018 to 9/30/2018 4.01 Profit for the period -5,746,889 -6,737,531 -1,336,387 27,949,292 4.02 Other comprehensive income -39,499 -27,992 -12,252 -53,781 4.02.01 Actuarial loss -11,320 -11,320 0 0 4.02.02 Subsidiaries' actuarial gains 4,329 4,329 -12,252 -53,781 4.02.03 Exchange losses on investment abroad -32,508 -21,001 0 0 4.03 Comprehensive income for the period -5,786,388 -6,765,523 -1,348,639 27,895,511 PAGE: 7 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Individual Statements of Cash Flows - Indirect Method for the Periods Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item YTD Prior YTD 1/1/2019 to 9/30/2019 1/1/2018 to 9/30/2018 6.01 Net cash from operating activities -1,260,613 -55,117 6.01.01 Cash generated by operations 1,007,980 1,074,631 6.01.01.01 Profit (loss) before income tax and social contribution -6,738,328 27,734,569 6.01.01.02 Charges, interest income, inflation adjustment, and 1,476,942 -286,960 exchange differences 6.01.01.03 Fair value adjustment to borrowings and financing -316,163 -23,863,893 6.01.01.04 Present value adjustment to other liabilities 87,980 -284,693 6.01.01.05 Gain on the restructuring of third-party borrowings 0 -3,269,445 6.01.01.06 Transaction with derivative financial instruments -55,025 0 6.01.01.07 Depreciation and amortization 1,357,191 1,269,812 6.01.01.08 Estimated loss on doubtful debts 91,049 66,640 6.01.01.09 Impairment losses 3,341,842 0 6.01.01.10 Provisions/(reversals) -380,440 -124,753 6.01.01.11 Provision for pension plans 158 155 6.01.01.12 Equity in investees 3,709,371 -116,110 6.01.01.13 Loss on disposal of capital assets 29,756 52,309 6.01.01.14 Concession Agreement Extension Fee - ANATEL 60,371 17,654 6.01.01.15 Employee and management profit sharing 25,934 14,469 6.01.01.16 Tax recovery -1,483,270 0 6.01.01.17 Inflation adjustment to provisions/(reversals) 209,990 -49,584 6.01.01.18 Inflation adjustment to tax refinancing program 7,495 17,461 6.01.01.19 Other -416,873 -103,000 6.01.02 Changes in assets and liabilities -1,283,692 -1,114,603 6.01.02.01 Accounts receivable -234,534 -371,550 6.01.02.02 Inventories 4,569 8,171 6.01.02.03 Taxes -52,541 37,775 6.01.02.04 Held-for-trading cash investments -98,039 -176,784 6.01.02.05 Redemption of held-for-trading cash investments 127,742 178,865 6.01.02.06 Trade payables -682,186 -789,196 6.01.02.07 Payroll, related taxes and benefits -54,127 -54,193 6.01.02.08 Licenses and concessions -51,898 0 6.01.02.09 Provisions -217,578 -101,928 6.01.02.10 Other assets and liabilities -25,100 154,237 6.01.03 Other -984,901 -15,145 6.01.03.01 Financial charges paid - debt -924,688 -11,806 6.01.03.02 Income tax and social contribution paid - Company -2,766 -3,339 6.01.03.03 Income tax and social contribution paid - third parties -57,447 0 6.02 Net cash from investing activities -2,635,491 -2,235,082 6.02.01 Purchases of tangibles and intangibles -676,314 -575,007 6.02.02 Due from related parties and debentures - disbursements 0 -21,835 6.02.03 Due from related parties and debentures - receipts 162 107,620 6.02.04 (Increase) decrease in permanent investments 0 18 PAGE: 8 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Individual Statements of Cash Flows - Indirect Method for the Periods Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item YTD Prior YTD 1/1/2019 to 9/30/2019 1/1/2018 to 9/30/2018 6.02.05 Judicial deposits -246,317 -353,277 6.02.06 Redemption of judicial deposits 377,378 555,080 6.02.07 Capital increase in subsidiary 9,600 -1,947,681 6.02.08 Advance for future capital increase in subsidiary -2,100,000 0 6.03 Net cash from financing activities 3,840,575 -118,444 6.03.02 Repayment of principal of borrowings, financing, and -84 0 derivatives 6.03.03 Proceeds from derivative financial instrument transactions 66,926 0 6.03.04 Due to related parties and debentures - Repayments 0 -110 6.03.05 Capital increase 4,000,000 0 6.03.06 Commitment to investors premium -58,489 0 6.03.07 Tax refinancing program -79,542 -118,292 6.03.08 Payment of dividends and interest on capital -38 -42 6.03.09 Leases -85,626 0 6.03.10 Share buyback -2,572 0 6.04 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 0 9,296 6.05 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -55,529 -2,399,347 6.05.01 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,669,059 3,875,141 6.05.02 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,613,530 1,475,794 PAGE: 9 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial ReorganizationVersion: 1 Individual Statement of Changes in Equity for the Period January 31, 2019 to September 30, 2019 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Paid-in capital Capital reserves, stock Profit reserves Retained earnings or Other comprehensive Equity options granted and accumulated losses income treasury shares 5.01 Opening balances 32,038,471 8,729,745 0 -17,530,108 -585,788 22,652,320 5.03 Adjusted opening balances 32,038,471 8,729,745 0 -17,530,108 -585,788 22,652,320 5.04 Capital transactions with shareholders 500,466 4,144,145 0 -197,846 0 4,446,765 5.04.01 Capital Increases 500,466 3,837,009 0 0 0 4,337,475 5.04.04 Bought-back treasury shares 0 -2,572 0 0 0 -2,572 5.04.08 Pharol agreement 0 -2,462,799 0 0 0 -2,462,799 5.04.09 Pharol agreement 0 2,772,507 0 -197,846 0 2,574,661 5.05 Total comprehensive income 0 0 0 -6,737,531 -444,309 -7,181,840 5.05.01 Profit for the period 0 0 0 -6,737,531 0 -6,737,531 5.05.02 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 -444,309 -444,309 5.05.02.06 Share issue costs 0 0 0 0 -416,317 -416,317 5.05.02.07 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 -27,992 -27,992 5.07 Closing balances 32,538,937 12,873,890 0 -24,465,485 -1,030,097 19,917,245 PAGE: 10 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Individual Statement of Changes in Equity for the Period January 31, 2018 to September 30, 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Paid-in capital Capital reserves, stock Profit reserves Retained earnings or Other comprehensive Equity options granted and accumulated losses income treasury shares 5.01 Opening balances 21,438,374 7,711,282 0 -42,335,925 -619,711 -13,805,980 5.03 Adjusted opening balances 21,438,374 7,711,282 0 -42,335,925 -619,711 -13,805,980 5.04 Capital transactions with shareholders 10,600,097 -10,600,097 0 1,212 0 1,212 5.04.01 Capital Increases 10,600,097 -10,600,097 0 0 0 0 5.04.08 Merger of subsidiary 0 0 0 1,212 0 1,212 5.05 Total comprehensive income 0 0 0 27,949,292 -53,781 27,895,511 5.05.01 Profit for the period 0 0 0 27,949,292 0 27,949,292 5.05.02 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 -53,781 -53,781 5.05.02.06 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 -53,781 -53,781 5.06 Internal change in shareholder 0 11,613,980 0 282,135 0 11,896,115 5.06.04 Effects of initial adoption of IFRSs 9 and 15 0 0 0 282,135 0 282,135 5.06.05 Effects of the restructuring of senior notes pursuant to the 0 11,613,980 0 0 0 11,613,980 Judicial Reorganization Plan 5.06.06 Delivery of treasury shares 0 2,727,842 0 0 0 2,727,842 5.06.07 Delivery of treasury shares 0 -2,727,842 0 0 0 -2,727,842 5.07 Closing balances 32,038,471 8,725,165 0 -14,103,286 -673,492 25,986,858 PAGE: 11 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Individual Statements of Value Added for the Periods Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item YTD Prior YTD 1/1/2019 to 9/30/2019 1/1/2018 to 9/30/2018 7.01 Revenue 5,174,782 5,186,386 7.01.01 Sales of goods and services 3,776,999 4,584,466 7.01.02 Other income 1,488,832 668,560 7.01.04 Allowance for/reversal of doubtful accounts -91,049 -66,640 7.02 Inputs purchased from third parties -1,771,391 -1,848,876 7.02.01 Cost of sales and services -71,371 -110,088 7.02.02 Supplies, power, outside services, and other -1,632,421 -1,664,398 inputs 7.02.04 Other -67,599 -74,390 7.03 Gross value added 3,403,391 3,337,510 7.04 Retentions -4,558,289 -1,348,369 7.04.01 Depreciation, amortization and depletion -1,357,191 -1,269,812 7.04.02 Other -3,201,098 -78,557 7.04.02.01 Provisions (including inflation adjustment) 170,450 -48,564 7.04.02.02 Impairment losses -3,341,842 0 7.04.02.03 Other expenses -29,706 -29,993 7.05 Wealth created -1,154,898 1,989,141 7.06 Value added received as transfer -654,248 33,584,892 7.06.01 Share of profit (loss) of investees -3,709,371 116,110 7.06.02 Financial income 3,055,123 33,468,782 7.07 Wealth for distribution -1,809,146 35,574,033 7.08 Wealth distributed -1,809,146 35,574,033 7.08.01 Personnel 271,806 275,992 7.08.01.01 Salaries and wages 194,497 196,595 7.08.01.02 Benefits 56,151 57,132 7.08.01.03 Severance pay fund (FGTS) 15,945 16,867 7.08.01.04 Other 5,213 5,398 7.08.02 Taxes and fees 714,174 649,445 7.08.02.01 Federal -42,627 -333,952 7.08.02.02 State 744,773 966,378 7.08.02.03 Municipal 12,028 17,019 7.08.03 Lenders and lessors 3,942,405 6,699,304 7.08.03.01 Interest 3,618,166 6,275,032 7.08.03.02 Rentals 324,239 424,272 7.08.04 Shareholders -6.737.531 27.949.292 7.08.04.03 Retained earnings/Accumulated losses for the -6.737.531 27.949.292 period PAGE: 12 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Consolidated Balance Sheets as at September 30, 2019 Assets (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Current Quarter Prior Year 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 1 Total assets 72,866,528 65,437,797 1.01 Current assets 20,154,514 21,313,484 1.01.01 Cash and cash equivalents 2,978,526 4,385,329 1.01.02 Cash investments 178,598 201,975 1.01.02.01 Cash investments measured at fair value through profit 178,598 201,975 or loss 1.01.02.01.01 Held-for-trading securities 178,598 201,975 1.01.03 Accounts receivable 6,616,234 6,516,555 1.01.03.01 Trade receivables 6,616,234 6,516,555 1.01.04 Inventories 317,933 317,503 1.01.06 Recoverable taxes 493,385 621,246 1.01.06.01 Current recoverable taxes 493,385 621,246 1.01.07 Prepaid expenses 853,670 743,953 1.01.08 Other current assets 8,716,168 8,526,923 1.01.08.03 Other 8,716,168 8,526,923 1.01.08.03.02 Other taxes 1,476,577 803,252 1.01.08.03.03 Judicial deposits 1,520,873 1,715,934 1.01.08.03.04 Pension plan assets 766 4,880 1.01.08.03.05 Held-for-sale assets 4,870,208 4,923,187 1.01.08.03.06 Other taxes 847,744 1,079,670 1.02 Non-current assets 52,712,014 44,124,313 1.02.01 Long-term receivables 11,145,839 8,632,464 1.02.01.01 Cash investments measured at fair value through profit 34,767 36,987 or loss 1.02.01.01.01 Securities at fair value 34,767 36,987 1.02.01.07 Deferred taxes 0 23,050 1.02.01.07.01 Deferred income tax and social contribution 0 23,050 1.02.01.08 Prepaid expenses 584,251 522,550 1.02.01.10 Other non-current assets 10,526,821 8,049,877 1.02.01.10.03 Other taxes 3,062,830 715,976 1.02.01.10.04 Judicial deposits 6,956,066 7,018,786 1.02.01.10.05 Pension plan assets 63,384 64,253 1.02.01.10.06 Other taxes 444,541 250,862 1.02.02 Investments 118,184 117,840 1.02.02.01 Equity interests 118,184 117,840 1.02.02.01.01 Investments in associates 47,643 44,124 1.02.02.01.04 Interests in joint ventures 28,069 31,488 1.02.02.01.05 Other investments 42,472 42,228 1.02.03 Property, plant and equipment 38,506,466 28,425,563 1.02.03.01 Property, plant and equipment in service 28,041,047 25,073,950 1.02.03.02 Right of use in a lease 8,057,731 0 1.02.03.03 Property, plant and equipment in progress 2,407,688 3,351,613 1.02.04 Intangible assets 2,941,525 6,948,446 1.02.04.01 Intangible assets 2,941,525 6,948,446 1.02.04.01.02 Regulatory licenses 1,866,533 5,850,907 1.02.04.01.03 Software 927,913 865,233 PAGE: 13 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial ReorganizationVersion: 1 Consolidated Balance Sheets as at September 30, 2019 Assets (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Current Quarter Prior Year 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 1.02.04.01.04 Intangible assets in progress 10,703 27,195 1.02.04.01.05 Other 136,376 205,111 PAGE: 14 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Consolidated Balance Sheets as at September 30, 2019 Liabilities and Equity (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Current Quarter Prior Year 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 2 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 72,866,528 65,437,797 2.01 Current liabilities 11,923,361 10,689,459 2.01.01 Payroll and related taxes 942,472 906,655 2.01.01.02 Mandatory benefits 942,472 906,655 2.01.02 Trade payables 5,900,431 5,225,862 2.01.02.01 Domestic suppliers 5,900,431 5,225,862 2.01.02.01.01 Trade payables 5,186,659 5,024,260 2.01.02.01.02 Trade payables subject to the JRP 713,772 201,602 2.01.03 Taxes payable 47,012 27,026 2.01.03.01 Federal taxes payable 47,012 27,026 2.01.03.01.01 Income tax and social contribution payable 47,012 27,026 2.01.04 Borrowings and financing 138,842 672,894 2.01.04.01 Borrowings and financing 138,842 672,894 2.01.04.01.01 In local currency 11,678 13,124 2.01.04.01.02 In foreign currency 127,164 659,770 2.01.05 Other payables 4,379,570 3,176,480 2.01.05.02 Other 4,379,570 3,176,480 2.01.05.02.01 Dividends and interest on capital payable 6,156 6,168 2.01.05.02.04 Other taxes 956,370 1,033,868 2.01.05.02.05 Licenses and concessions payable 39,071 85,619 2.01.05.02.06 Leases payable 1,505,995 0 2.01.05.02.07 Tax refinancing program 87,016 142,036 2.01.05.02.08 Liabilities associated to held-for-sale assets 525,606 526,870 2.01.05.02.09 Other payables 1,259,356 1,381,919 2.01.06 Provisions 515,034 680,542 2.01.06.01 Tax, social security, labor, and civil provisions 515,034 680,542 2.01.06.01.01 Tax provisions 26,275 14,925 2.01.06.01.02 Social security and labor provisions 214,224 174,694 2.01.06.01.04 Civil provisions 274,535 490,923 2.02 Non-current liabilities 40,862,172 31,852,527 2.02.01 Borrowings and financing 17,766,446 15,777,012 2.02.01.01 Borrowings and financing 17,766,446 15,777,012 2.02.01.01.01 In local currency 8,449,769 7,620,016 2.02.01.01.02 In foreign currency 9,316,677 8,156,996 2.02.02 Other payables 17,697,495 11,138,215 2.02.02.02 Other 17,697,495 11,138,215 2.02.02.02.03 Trade payables subject to the JRP 3,255,450 3,593,008 2.02.02.02.04 Other taxes 690,144 628,716 2.02.02.02.05 Leases payable 6,725,444 0 2.02.02.02.06 Tax refinancing program 353,573 411,170 2.02.02.02.07 Other payables 6,672,884 6,505,321 2.02.03 Deferred taxes 177,116 0 2.02.03.01 Deferred income tax and social contribution 177,116 0 2.02.04 Provisions 5,221,115 4,937,300 2.02.04.01 Tax, social security, labor, and civil provisions 5,221,115 4,937,300 2.02.04.01.01 Tax provisions 742,557 635,158 PAGE: 15 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 PAGE: 16 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial ReorganizationVersion: 1 Consolidated Balance Sheets as at September 30, 2019 Liabilities and Equity (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Current Quarter Prior Year 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 2.02.04.01.02 Social security and labor provisions 1,779,554 1,282,487 2.02.04.01.03 Accrued employee benefits 621,423 579,122 2.02.04.01.04 Civil provisions 2,077,581 2,440,533 2.03 Consolidated equity 20,080,995 22,895,811 2.03.01 Realized capital 32,538,937 32,038,471 2.03.02 Capital reserves 12,873,890 8,729,745 2.03.02.02 Special merger goodwill reserve 1,750,494 1,750,494 2.03.02.05 Treasury shares -33,315 -2,803,250 2.03.02.07 Donations and investment grants 123,558 123,558 2.03.02.08 Special merger reserve - Net assets 6,703,309 6,703,309 2.03.02.09 Interest on construction in progress 745,756 745,756 2.03.02.10 Law 8200/91 inflation adjustment 31,287 31,287 2.03.02.11 Restructured senior notes 0 3,719 2.03.02.12 Other capital reserves 3,552,801 2,174,872 2.03.05 Retained earnings/accumulated losses -24,465,485 -17,530,108 2.03.06 Valuation adjustments to equity -793,746 -377,429 2.03.08 Other comprehensive income -236,351 -208,359 2.03.09 Non-controlling interests 163,750 243,491 PAGE: 17 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial ReorganizationVersion: 1 Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss for the Periods Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Current Quarter YTD Same Quarter Prior Year Prior YTD 1/7/2019 to 9/30/2019 1/1/2019 to 9/30/2019 01/04/2018 to 9/30/2018 01/01/2018 to 9/30/2018 3.01 Net operating revenue 5,001,232 15,222,613 5,481,370 16,694,936 3.02 Cost of sales and/or services -3,829,421 -11,562,503 -4,078,693 -12,111,143 3.03 Gross profit 1,171,811 3,660,110 1,402,677 4,583,793 3.04 Operating expenses/income -4,370,735 -6,232,366 -1,408,416 -4,158,425 3.04.01 Selling expenses -931,331 -2,689,618 -908,811 -2,753,994 3.04.02 General and administrative expenses -710,348 -2,090,203 -649,703 -2,025,032 3.04.04 Other operating income 1,116,808 3,257,537 537,604 1,477,638 3.04.05 Other operating expenses -3,845,624 -4,708,553 -380,583 -843,195 3.04.06 Share of profit (loss) of investees -240 -1,529 -6,923 -13,842 3.05 Profit (loss) before financial income (expenses) and taxes -3,198,924 -2,572,256 -5,739 425,368 3.06 Financial income (expenses) -2,375,971 -3,951,382 -1,455,378 27,524,961 3.06.01 Financial income 1,499,447 2,829,768 731,509 31,195,560 3.06.02 Financial expenses -3,875,418 -6,781,150 -2,186,887 -3,670,599 3.07 Profit before taxes on income -5,574,895 -6,523,638 -1,461,117 27,950,329 3.08 Income tax and social contribution -208,610 -290,349 126,136 7,929 3.08.01 Current -84,966 -90,183 1,768 60,869 3.08.02 Deferred -123,644 -200,166 124,368 -52,940 3.09 Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations -5,783,505 -6,813,987 -1,334,981 27,958,258 3.11 Consolidated profit/loss for the period -5,783,505 -6,813,987 -1,334,981 27,958,258 3.11.01 Attributable to the Company owner -5,746,889 -6,737,531 -1,336,387 27,949,292 3.11.02 Attributable to non-controlling interests -36,616 -76,456 1,406 8,966 3.99Earnings per share - (R$ per share) 3.99.01Basic earnings per share 3.99.01.01 Common shares (ON) -0.97000 -1.13000 -0.58000 22.92000 3.99.01.02 Preferred shares (PN) -1.97000 -1.13000 -0.58000 22.92000 3.99.02Diluted earnings per share 3.99.02.01 Common shares (ON) -0.97000 -1.13000 -0.58000 22.92000 3.99.02.02 Preferred shares (PN) -0.97000 -1.13000 -0.58000 22.92000 PAGE: 18 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Periods Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Current Quarter YTD Same Quarter Prior Year Prior YTD 1/7/2019 to 9/30/2019 1/1/2019 to 9/30/2019 01/04/2018 to 9/30/2018 01/01/2018 to 9/30/2018 4.01 Consolidated profit for the period -5,783,505 -6,813,987 -1,334,981 27,958,258 4.02 Other comprehensive income -57,864 -31,277 -16,937 -80,350 4.02.01 Actuarial gains (losses) -6,991 -6,991 0 0 4.02.02 Exchange losses on investment abroad -50,873 -24,286 -16,937 -80,350 4.03 Consolidated comprehensive income for the period -5,841,369 -6,845,264 -1,351,918 27,877,908 4.03.01 Attributable to the Company owner -5,786,388 -6,765,523 -1,348,639 27,895,511 4.03.02 Attributable to non-controlling interests -54,981 -79,741 -3,279 -17,603 PAGE: 19 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Indirect Method for the Periods Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item YTD Prior YTD 1/1/2019 to 9/30/2019 1/1/2018 to 9/30/2018 6.01 Net cash from operating activities 949,000 2,251,935 6.01.01 Cash generated by operations 4,440,516 4,711,163 6.01.01.01 Profit (loss) before income tax and social contribution -6,523,638 27,950,329 6.01.01.02 Charges, interest income, inflation adjustment, and 2,780,235 -2,189,808 exchange differences 6.01.01.03 Fair value adjustment to borrowings and financing 82,357 -14,488,842 6.01.01.04 Present value adjustment to other liabilities 816,000 -796,057 6.01.01.05 Gain on the restructuring of third-party borrowings 0 -11,054,126 6.01.01.06 Transaction with derivative financial instruments -55,025 0 6.01.01.07 Depreciation and amortization 5,171,189 4,324,720 6.01.01.08 Estimated loss on doubtful debts 427,122 565,572 6.01.01.09 Impairment losses 3,341,842 0 6.01.01.10 Provisions/(reversals) 186,128 11,339 6.01.01.11 Provision for pension plans 193 195 6.01.01.12 Equity in investees 1,529 13,842 6.01.01.13 Loss on disposal of capital assets 106,887 173,529 6.01.01.14 Concession Agreement Extension Fee - ANATEL 263,927 52,721 6.01.01.15 Employee and management profit sharing 132,855 109,180 6.01.01.16 Tax recovery -3,066,919 0 6.01.01.17 Inflation adjustment to provisions/(reversals) 721,527 166,443 6.01.01.18 Inflation adjustment to tax refinancing program 12,986 22,626 6.01.01.19 Other 41,321 -150,500 6.01.02 Changes in assets and liabilities -2,372,341 -1,834,006 6.01.02.01 Accounts receivable -526,852 -846,140 6.01.02.02 Inventories 58 9,036 6.01.02.03 Taxes -146,125 -40,127 6.01.02.04 Held-for-trading cash investments -224,668 -746,127 6.01.02.05 Redemption of held-for-trading cash investments 265,563 801,236 6.01.02.06 Trade payables -680,044 -1,063,820 6.01.02.07 Payroll, related taxes and benefits -96,324 -184,718 6.01.02.08 Licenses and concessions -127,313 0 6.01.02.09 Provisions -378,841 -295,233 6.01.02.10 Changes in assets and liabilities held for sale -146,791 -248,561 6.01.02.11 Other assets and liabilities -311,004 780,448 6.01.03 Other -1,119,175 -625,222 6.01.03.01 Financial charges paid - debt -926,037 -13,840 6.01.03.02 Financial charges paid - other -351 -288 6.01.03.03 Income tax and social contribution paid - Company -33,323 -484,021 6.01.03.04 Income tax and social contribution paid - third parties -159,464 -127,073 6.02 Net cash from investing activities -5,034,474 -3,703,022 6.02.01 Purchases of tangibles and intangibles -5,245,591 -3,884,462 6.02.02 (Increase) decrease in permanent investments 70,048 15,122 PAGE: 20 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Indirect Method for the Periods Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item YTD Prior YTD 1/1/2019 to 9/30/2019 1/1/2018 to 9/30/2018 6.02.03 Judicial deposits -395,351 -669,840 6.02.04 Redemption of judicial deposits 536,420 836,158 6.03 Net cash from financing activities 2,678,671 -362,288 6.03.01 Repayment of principal of borrowings, financing, and -9,435 -161,884 derivatives 6.03.02 Proceeds from derivative financial instrument transactions 66,926 0 6.03.03 Capital increase 4,000,000 0 6.03.04 Commitment to investors premium -58,489 0 6.03.05 Licenses and concessions 0 -161 6.03.06 Tax refinancing program -125,603 -200,206 6.03.07 Payment of dividends and interest on capital -12 -37 6.03.08 Leases -1,192,144 0 6.03.09 Share buyback -2,572 0 6.04 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 0 19,812 6.05 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -1,406,803 -1,793,563 6.05.01 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 4,385,329 6,862,684 6.05.02 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 2,978,526 5,069,121 PAGE: 21 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the Period January 31, 2019 to September 30, 2019 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Paid-in capital Capital reserves, stock Profit Retained earnings or Other Equity Non-controlling Consolidated options granted and reserves accumulated losses comprehensive interests equity treasury shares income 5.01 Opening balances 32,038,471 8,729,745 0 -17,530,108 -585,788 22,652,320 243,491 22,895,811 5.03 Adjusted opening balances 32,038,471 8,729,745 0 -17,530,108 -585,788 22,652,320 243,491 22,895,811 5.04 Capital transactions with shareholders 500,466 4,144,145 0 -197,846 0 4,446,765 0 4,446,765 5.04.01 Capital Increases 500,466 3,837,009 0 0 0 4,337,475 0 4,337,475 5.04.04 Bought-back treasury shares 0 -2,572 0 0 0 -2,572 0 -2,572 5.04.08 Pharol agreement 0 -2,462,799 0 0 0 -2,462,799 0 -2,462,799 5.04.09 Pharol agreement 0 2,772,507 0 -197,846 0 2,574,661 0 2,574,661 5.05 Total comprehensive income 0 0 0 -6,737,531 -444,309 -7,181,840 -79,741 -7,261,581 5.05.01 Profit for the period 0 0 0 -6,737,531 0 -6,737,531 -76,456 -6,813,987 5.05.02 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 -444,309 -444,309 -3,285 -447,594 5.05.02.06 Share issue costs 0 0 0 0 -416,317 -416,317 0 -416,317 5.05.02.07 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 -27,992 -27,992 -3,285 -31,277 5.07 Closing balances 32,538,937 12,873,890 0 -24,465,485 -1,030,097 19,917,245 163,750 20,080,995 PAGE: 22 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the Period January 31, 2018 to September 30, 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item Paid-in capital Capital reserves, stock Profit Retained earnings or Other Equity Non-controlling Consolidated options granted and reserves accumulated losses comprehensive interests equity treasury shares income 5.01 Opening balances 21,438,374 7,711,282 0 -42,335,925 -619,711 -13,805,980 293,457 -13,512,523 5.03 Adjusted opening balances 21,438,374 7,711,282 0 -42,335,925 -619,711 -13,805,980 293,457 -13,512,523 5.04 Capital transactions with shareholders 10,600,097 -10,600,097 0 1,212 0 1,212 0 1,212 5.04.01 Capital Increases 10,600,097 -10,600,097 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.04.08 Merger of subsidiary 0 0 0 1,212 0 1,212 0 1,212 5.05 Total comprehensive income 0 0 0 27,949,292 -53,781 27,895,511 -17,603 27,877,908 5.05.01 Profit for the period 0 0 0 27,949,292 0 27,949,292 8,966 27,958,258 5.05.02 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 -53,781 -53,781 -26,569 -80,350 5.05.02.06 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 -53,781 -53,781 -26,569 -80,350 5.06 Internal change in shareholder 0 11,613,980 0 282,135 0 11,896,115 0 11,896,115 5.06.04 Effects of initial adoption of IFRSs 9 and 15 0 0 0 282,135 0 282,135 0 282,135 5.06.05 Effects of the restructuring of senior notes pursuant to 0 11,613,980 0 0 0 11,613,980 0 11,613,980 the Judicial Reorganization Plan 5.06.06 Delivery of treasury shares 0 2,727,842 0 0 0 2,727,842 0 2,727,842 5.06.07 Delivery of treasury shares 0 -2,727,842 0 0 0 -2,727,842 0 -2,727,842 5.07 Closing balances 32,038,471 8,725,165 0 -14,103,286 -673,492 25,986,858 275,854 26,262,712 PAGE: 23 of 23 Interim Financial Information (ITR) - September 30, 2019 - OI S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization Version: 1 Consolidated Statements of Value Added for the Periods Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Line Item YTD Prior YTD 1/1/2019 to 9/30/2019 1/1/2018 to 9/30/2018 7.01 Revenue 22,328,181 22,941,065 7.01.01 Sales of goods and services 19,512,473 21,868,950 7.01.02 Other income 3,242,830 1,637,687 7.01.04 Allowance for/reversal of doubtful accounts -427,122 -565,572 7.02 Inputs purchased from third parties -7,886,333 -7,855,408 7.02.01 Cost of sales and services -501,280 -635,837 7.02.02 Supplies, power, outside services, and other inputs -6,700,063 -6,531,461 7.02.04 Other -684,990 -688,110 7.03 Gross value added 14,441,848 15,085,657 7.04 Retentions -9,822,764 -4,806,658 7.04.01 Depreciation, amortization and depletion -5,171,189 -4,324,720 7.04.02 Other -4,651,575 -481,938 7.04.02.01 Provisions (including inflation adjustment) -907,655 -333,869 7.04.02.02 Impairment losses -3,341,842 0 7.04.02.03 Other expenses -402,078 -148,069 7.05 Wealth created 4,619,084 10,278,999 7.06 Value added received as transfer 2,828,239 31,181,718 7.06.01 Share of profit (loss) of investees -1,529 -13,842 7.06.02 Financial income 2,829,768 31,195,560 7.07 Wealth for distribution 7,447,323 41,460,717 7.08 Wealth distributed 7,447,323 41,460,717 7.08.01 Personnel 1,632,073 1,665,821 7.08.01.01 Salaries and wages 1,163,349 1,205,179 7.08.01.02 Benefits 328,734 320,562 7.08.01.03 Severance pay fund (FGTS) 98,117 103,377 7.08.01.04 Other 41,873 36,703 7.08.02 Taxes and fees 4,458,982 4,899,716 7.08.02.01 Federal 786,107 505,707 7.08.02.02 State 3,443,314 4,164,032 7.08.02.03 Municipal 229,561 229,977 7.08.03 Lenders and lessors 8,170,255 6,936,922 7.08.03.01 Interest 6,156,643 3,747,054 7.08.03.02 Rentals 2,013,612 3,189,868 7.08.04 Shareholders -6,813,987 27,958,258 7.08.04.03 Retained earnings/Accumulated losses for the period -6,737,531 27,949,292 7.08.04.04 Non-controlling interests in retained earnings -76.456 8,966 PAGE: 24 of 23 Oi S.A. - under Judicial Reorganization and Subsidiaries Financial Statements for the Quarters Ended September 30, 2019 and Report on the Review of the Interim Financial Information ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES RELATING TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Non-cash transactions COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Variance between economic and financial investment (acquisition of PP&E and intangible assets) 273,608 319,683 718,379 257,678 Offset of judicial deposits against provisions and other obligations 102,485 128,872 272,663 762,133 Capital increase 337,475 337,475 Capital increase in subsidiaries 7,437,061 Settlement of payables for own shares (Notes 1 and 25 (b)) 46,680 46,680 Reconciliation of liabilities resulting from financing activities The changes in financial charges and the settlement of the debt resulting from financing activities are presented in Note 19. 2 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 1. GENERAL INFORMATION Oi S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization ("Company" or "Oi"), is a Switched Fixed-line Telephony Services ("STFC") concessionaire, operating since July 1998 in Region II of the General Concession Plan ("PGO"), which covers the Brazilian states of Acre, Rondônia, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, Goiás, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, and the Federal District, in the provision of STFC as a local and intraregional long-distance carrier. Since January 2004, the Company also provides domestic and international long-distance services in all Regions and local services outside Region II started to be provided in January 2005. These services are provided under concessions granted by Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações - ANATEL (National Telecommunications Agency), the regulator of the Brazilian telecommunications industry ("ANATEL" or "Agency"). The Company also holds: (i) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Telemar Norte Leste S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization ("Telemar") a concession to provide fixed telephone services in Region I and nationwide International Long-distance services; and (ii) through its indirect subsidiary Oi Móvel S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization ("Oi Móvel") a license to provide mobile telephony services in Region I, II and III. In Africa, the Company provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services through subsidiaries and investees of Africatel Holdings B.V. ("Africatel"), and in Asia the Company provides fixed, mobile, and other telecommunications services basically related through its subsidiary Timor Telecom (Note 29). The local and nationwide STFC long-distance concession agreements entered into by the Company and its subsidiary Telemar with ANATEL are effective until December 31, 2025. These concession agreements provide for reviews on a five-year basis and in general have a higher degree of intervention in the management of the business than the licenses to provide private services, and also include several consumer protection provisions, as perceived by the regulator. At the end of 2018, ANATEL published Public Hearing No. 51/2018 to address the revision of the Concession Agreements for the concession's last five-year period (2021-2025). The contribution period to the Public Hearing ended on March 26, 2019, and the draft in being analyzed by ANATEL. It is worth noting that the recently enacted Law 13879/2019 creates the legal possibility to migrate from the public utility regime to the STFC provision under private law (still subject to regulation by ANATEL), as well as the possibility to renew the Concession for another 20 years. With the approval of the Judicial Reorganization Plan ("PRJ" or "Plan"), ANATEL initiated some procedures aiming at monitoring the Company's financial situation, as well as to assess its Company's ability to discharge its obligations arising from the terms of the concession agreements. In March 2019, ANATEL decided, among other issues, to maintain the special monitoring of the provision of telecommunications services of the Oi Group companies in 2019 by imposing actions related to transparency, corporate governance, and corporate control, financial and operating performance, and asset and credit management, as informed in the Notice to the Market disclosed by the Company on May 8, 2019. 3 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) On December 21, 2018, the Government enacted Decree 9619/2018, which repeals Decree 7512/2011 and approves a New PGMU, effective for 2016-2020. The highlight of the New PGMU is the fact that the New PGMU introduces a significant reduction in the plant of payphones ("TUP") currently in use. As a replacement for the payphones no longer required, the concessionaires have a new obligation consisting of the implementation of wireless fixed access systems supporting broadband connections. The Company is registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Its shares are traded on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Stock Exchange, OTC ("B3") and its American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") representing Oi common shares and preferred shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). Corporate Authorization The Executive Committee authorized the completion of this quarterly information at the meeting held on November 29, 2019, after being reviewed at the Board of Directors' meeting held on the same daily. Judicial Reorganization The information on the Plan should be read together with the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. On June 20, 2016, the Oi Companies filed a judicial reorganization petition with the Court of the State of Rio de Janeiro ("Judicial Reorganization Proceeding"). On December 19, 2017, after confirming that the required quorum of classes I, II, III, and IV creditors was in attendance, the General Creditors' Meeting was held and the JRP was approved by a vast majority of creditors on December 20, 2017. On January 8, 2018, the competent court issued a decision that ratified the JRP and granted the judicial reorganization to the Oi Companies, which was published on February 5, 2018. On July 31, 2018, the restructuring of the Oi Companies' financial debt was completed with the implementation of the applicable terms and conditions provided for in the JRP, including the completion of the first capital increase provided for in the JRP, Capital Increase - Claim Capitalization. On January 25, 2019 the Company completed the second capital increase provided for in the JRP ("Capital Increase - New Funds"), with the issue of 3,225,806,451 book-entry, registered common shares, without par value, including new common shares represented by ADSs, pursuant to the JRP and the subscription and commitment agreement entered into by the Company, its subsidiaries, and the Backstop Investors. 4 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) The law prescribes that it is the Judicial Reorganization Court that decides the termination of the judicial reorganization based on the analysis of the discharging of all obligations set forth in the plan, the dead line of which is two years after the decision granting the judicial reorganization. The Company believes, in line with other court precedents, that the Judicial Reorganization Court's prerogative to decide on whether or not to terminate the Judicial reorganization court could and should take into consideration the specific circumstances of the concrete case, in light of the complexities inherent to Oi's judicial reorganization process and its ratified JRP. Accordingly, the Company is discussing internally, as well as with its advisors, the best way to file with the court, based on its concrete case, the inputs that might assist the court n making an informed decision. Capital Increase - New Funds Exercise of Subscription Warrants and American Depositary Warrants ("ADWs") On October 28, 2018, the Company commenced the issuance and delivery of all warrants and ADWs exercised by their holders. The process was completed on January 4, 2019. All Warrants that were not exercised on or prior to January 2, 2019 have been cancelled. Preferential offer and completion of the Capital Increase - New Funds, pursuant to the commitment agreement terms As contemplated by Section 6 of the JRP, on November 13, 2018 the Company commenced a preemptive offering of common shares that was registered with the SEC under the Securities Act under which holders of common shares and preferred shares, including the ADS Depositary and The Bank of New York Mellon, as depositary of the Preferred ADS program, received transferable rights for each common share or preferred share held as of November 19, 2018, which refers to as subscription rights. The subscription rights expired on January 4, 2019. On January 16, 2019, the Company issued 1,530,457,356 common shares to holders of subscription rights that had exercised those subscription rights with respect to the initial common shares. On January 21, 2019, the Company issued 91,080,933 common shares to holders of subscription rights that had requested subscriptions for excess common shares. The proceeds of these subscriptions totaled R$2,011 million. On January 25, 2019, the Company issued 1,604,268,162 common shares, representing the total number of common shares that were offered in the preemptive offering less the total number of initial common shares and excess common shares, to the Backstop Investors in a private placement under the terms of the commitment agreement for the aggregate amount of R$1,989 million ("Share Balance"). Because of the subscription and payment of the Share Balance, the Company completed, on this date, the Capital Increase - New Funds, through the subscription and payment of all 3,225,806,451 New Common Shares issued as part of the Capital Increase - New Funds, representing a contribution of new funds for the Company totaling R$4.0 billion. In addition, under the terms of the commitment agreement, on that date the Company issued, as compensation for their commitments under the commitment agreement, 272,148,705 common shares in a private placement to the Backstop Investors and paid US$13 million to the Backstop Investors. As a result of the 5 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) outcome of the subscription and payment of the Capital Increase - New Funds and the Commitment Shares, the Company's share capital increased to R$32,538,937,370.00, represented by 5,954,205,001 shares, divided into 5,796,477,760 registered common shares and 157,727,241 registered preferred shares, without par value. Litigation discontinuation settlement between the Company and Pharol On February 8, 2019, in order to discontinue any disputes that might harm the implementation of the JRP, the Company disclosed a Material Fact Notice informing that its Board of Directors approved, in accordance with CVM Instruction 567/2015, the acquisition of 1,800,000 preferred shares issued by the Company to ensure the compliance of the commitment assumed by the Company to transfer its treasury shares to Bratel, wholly-owned subsidiary of Pharol SGPS, S.A., in the context of the settlement entered into, subject matter of the Material Fact Notice of January 8, 2019 ("Settlement"), in transactions conducted in B3's OTC to deliver the treasury shares to Bratel, which would be made within four business days from the confirmation of the settlement by the Judicial Reorganization Court. On February 18, 2019, the Court issued a decision suspending conflict of jurisdiction injunction No. 157.099 during the period requested by the parties. On April 3, 2019, the Company disclosed a notice to the market to inform on the confirmation of the settlement, referred to above, because the fifteen-day term for the publication of the related court decision has run out. Accordingly, as determined in the Settlement, the term for the compliance with the second part of the obligations established by both parties to the Settlement started on this same date, including: (a) the request to discontinue all the litigation involving the parties; and (b) the delivery to Bratel of 33.8 million Oi shares currently held in treasury, including 32 million common shares and 1.8 million preferred shares. In addition, several obligations and rights of the parties described in the Material Fact Notice disclosed by Oi and the Notice disclosed by Pharol, both of January 9, 2019, are being fully met, which, pursuant to the Settlement, could be resolved if such Settlement were not approved by the Judicial Reorganization Court. Default Payment Method provided for by Clause 4.3.6 of the Plan - Bondholders On May 20, 2019, in strict compliance with the decision issued under Chapter 15 that determined that the cancelation of the notes regulated by New York Law should take place on June 14, 2019, the Company announced that it started the procedure so that the holders of the notes (a) Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V.'s €500,000,000 in 4.375% notes maturing in 2017 (ISIN No.: XS0215828913); (b) Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V.'s €750,000,000 in 5.875% notes maturing in 2018 (ISIN No.: XS0843939918); (c) Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V.'s €750,000,000 in 5.00% notes maturing in 2019 (ISIN No.: XS0462994343); (d) Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V.'s €1,000,000,000 in 4.625% notes maturing in 2020 (ISIN No.: XS0927581842); (e) Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V.'s €500,000,000 in 4.5% notes maturing in 2025 (ISIN No.: XS0221854200); (f) Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief U.A.'s €600,000,000 6 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) in 5.625% notes maturing in 2021 (ISIN No.: XS1245245045); (g) Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief U.A.'s US$1,500,000,000 in 5.75% notes maturing in 2022 (ISIN No.: US10553MAD39); (h) Oi S.A.'s €750,000,000 in 5.125% notes maturing in 2017 (ISIN No.: XS0569301327); (i) Oi S.A.'s US$750,000,000 9.500% maturing in 2019 (ISIN No.: 87944LAD1); (j) Oi S.A.'s BRL1,100,000,000 in 9.75% maturing in 2016 (ISIN No. US10553MAC55); and (k) Oi S.A.'s US$1,000,000,000 in 5.500% maturing in 2020 (ISIN No. 144A: US87944LAE92) (the "Legacy Notes") are able to support their claims to receive on a future date or on the Company's payment dates pursuant to Clause 4.3.6 of the Plan. The procedure detailed above is not applicable for the holders of the 6.25% Notes issued by Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V. - in Judicial Reorganization maturing in 2016 (ISIN No.: PTPTCYOM0008). The Company will provide at the appropriate time the information on the procedure to register the beneficiaries of the Default Payment Method provided for by Clause 4.3.6 of the Plan with regard to such series. Going concern The interim financial information for the period ended September 30, 2019, has been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern and in compliance with the legal requirements applicable to a judicial reorganization. The judicial reorganization is aimed at ensuring the continuation of the Oi Companies as going concerns. This continuity was strengthen with the approval of the JRP and, as a result, the borrowings and financing were novated and the related balances were recalculated under the terms and conditions of the JRP, including the Capital Increase with Claim Capitalization and the Capital Increase with New Funds. The continuity of the Company as a going concern is ultimately depending on the successful outcome of the judicial reorganization and the realization of other forecasts of the Oi Companies. The Company has been successfully discharging the obligations set forth in the judicial reorganization proceedings and even though there are no indications in this regard, we emphasize that these conditions and circumstances indicate, by their own nature, uncertainties that may affect the success of the judicial reorganization and possibly cast doubts as to the Oi Companies' ability to continue as going concerns. As at September 30, 2019 and after the implementation of the JRP, total shareholders' equity was R$20,080,995 (R$19,917,245 in the Company), loss for the period then ended was R$6,813,987 (R$6,737,531 in the Company), and working capital totaled R$8,231,153 (R$7,290,763 in the Company). As at December 31, 2018 and after the recognition of the effects of the JRP, total shareholders' equity was R$22,895,811 (R$22,652,320 in the Company), profit for the year then ended was R$24,615,555 (R$24,591,140 in the Company), and working capital totaled R$10,624,025 (R$13,706,450 in the Company). 7 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies detailed below have been consistently applied in all fiscal periods presented in this individual and consolidated interim financial information, and have been consistently applied both by the Company and its subsidiaries. Reporting basis The Company's interim financial information has been prepared for the period ended September 30, 2019 and in accordance with IAS 34 and CPC 21 (R1) issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee ("CPC"), which address interim financial reporting. CPC 21 (R1)/IAS 34 requires that management use certain accounting estimates. The quarterly information has been prepared based on the historical cost, except for certain financial assets and financial liabilities measured at their fair values. This quarterly information does not include all the information and disclosures required in annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") and the accounting practices adopted in Brazil. There were no changes in the accounting policies adopted in the period ended September 30, 2019 as compared to those applicable in the year ended December 31, 2018, besides the new pronouncements, interpretations, and changes that became effective after December 31, 2018, as described in item (b) of this note. The assets and liabilities related to the operations in Africa are consolidated and stated in a single line item of the balance sheet as held-for-sale assets as a result of Management's expectation and decision to hold these assets and liabilities for sale. In the statement of profit or loss, however, costs/expenses and revenue/gains are stated under the full consolidation method because these assets do not meet the criteria to be classified as 'discontinued operation', as provided for by CPC 31/IFRS 5. Estimates and critical accounting judgments The Company's management uses estimates and assumptions based on historical experience and other factors, including expected future events, which are considered reasonable and relevant, and also requires judgments related to these matters. Actual results of operations and the financial position may differ from these estimates. The estimates that represent a significant risk of causing material adjustments to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities are related to: (i) the recognition of revenue and trade receivables; (ii) estimated credit losses on doubtful accounts; (iii) depreciation and amortization of assets with finite useful lives; (iv) impairment of long-lived assets; (v) fair value of financial liabilities; (vi) provisions; (vii) fair value of financial assets; (viii) deferred income tax and social contribution; (ix) employee benefits; and (x) leases. 8 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) With regard to item (iv) above, the recoverable amounts of long-lived assets are determined based on the comparison between the value-in-use calculations and the sales value. These calculations require the use of judgments and assumptions that may be influenced by different external and internal factors, such are economic trends, industry trends and interest rates, changes in business strategies, and changes in the type of services and products provided by the Company to the market. The use of different assumptions may significantly change our Quarterly Financial Information. On July 16, 2019, the Company disclosed to the market general, in a material fact notice, its strategic plan approved by the Board of Directors, which is focused on the improvement of operational and financial performance by using a sustainable business model aimed at maximizing the Company's value in the context of the judicial reorganization. On September 30, 2019, based on this strategic plan, the Company conducted an impairment test of its assets with finite useful lives and long-lived assets and identified an impairment loss of R$3,342 million basically caused by the following factors: (i) revision of said plan; and (ii) increase of market competitiveness, especially in the residential market, intensifying the drop in revenue from landline and DTH services. For impairment test purposes of the Cash-generating Unite (CGU), the Company defined the value in use of these assets. The Company used the cash flows forecasts outlined in the strategic plan referred to above, approved by Management, and already disclosed to the market in a material fact notice to measure the value in use. These forecasts cover a ten-year period, taking into account the useful lives of the assets, the JRP cash flow period, and are consistent with previous years. The discount rate used in the cash flows corresponds to the weighted average cost of capital of 10.94% (11.55% at December 31, 2018), which is reviewed at least annually by the Company. Pursuant to CPC 01 R1 (IAS 36), an impairment loss shall be allocated to reduce the carrying amount of the assets of the cash-generating unit, first to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the cash-generating unit and then to the other assets of the unit pro rata on the basis of the carrying amount of each asset in the unit. Accordingly, the impairment loss was filly allocated to the goodwill of regulatory licenses (Notes 5 and 17). Functional and presentation currency The Company and its subsidiaries operate mainly as telecommunications industry operators in Brazil, Africa, and Asia, and engage in activities typical of this industry. The items included in the financial statements of each group company are measured using the currency of the main economic environment where it operates ("functional currency"). The individual and consolidated financial statements are presented in Brazilian reais (R$), which is the Company's functional and presentation currency. 9 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Transactions and balances Foreign currency-denominated transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing on the transaction dates. Foreign exchange gains and losses arising on the settlement of the transaction and the translation at the exchange rates prevailing at period-end, related foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities are recognized in the income statement, except when qualified as hedge accounting and, therefore, deferred in equity as cash flow hedges. Group companies with a different functional currency The profit or loss and the financial position of all Group entities, none of which is operating under hyperinflationary conditions, whose functional currency is different from the presentation currency are translated into the presentation currency as follows: assets and liabilities are translating at the rate prevailing at the end of the reporting period;

revenue and expenses disclosed in the statement of profit or loss are translated using the average exchange rate;

all the resulting foreign exchange differences are recognized as a separate component of equity in other comprehensive income; and

goodwill and fair value adjustments, arising from the acquisition of a foreign entity are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign entity and translated at the closing exchange rate. As at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the foreign currency-denominated assets and liabilities were translated into Brazilian reais using mainly the following foreign exchange rates: Closing rate Average rate Currency 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Euro 4.5425 4.4390 4.3679 4.2969 US dollar 4.1644 3.8748 3.8887 3.6055 Cape Verdean escudo 0.0412 0.0403 0.0396 0.039 Sao Tomean dobra 0.000198 0.000185 0.000185 0.000176 Kenyan shilling 0.0401 0.0381 0.0382 0.0357 Namibian dollar 0.2749 0.2698 0.2708 0.2795 Mozambican metical 0.0669 0.0627 0.0619 0.0595 Angolan kwanza 0.0113 0.0126 0.0118 0.0155 Segment reporting The information about operating segments is presented consistently with the internal report provided to the Company's main decision-making body, its Board of Directors. The results of operations are 10 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) regularly reviewed with regard to the resources to be allocated to assess their performance and for strategic decision-making. Reclassifications of accounting balances during the comparative period The Company made some reclassifications in the statement of profit or loss for the period ended September 30, 2018 for better comparability and understanding of the transactions and balances in the individual and e consolidated accounting information for the period ended September 30, 2019. These reclassifications do not affect the Company's or equity as at September 30, 2019 and profit or loss for the period then ended. We highlight below the stated reclassifications: COMPANY CONSOLIDATED Currently Originally Currently Originally stated stated stated stated 09/30/2018 09/30/2018 09/30/2018 09/30/2018 Cost of sales and/or services (2,442,075) (2,398,308) (12,111,143) (11,744,615) Selling expenses (2,753,994) (2,967,814) General and administrative expenses (2,025,032) (1,957,961) Other operating expenses 24,209 (19,558) (843,195) (1,062,974) New and revised standards and interpretations Effective for annual periods beginning on New and revised standards or after: Annual improvements to IFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle January 1, 2019 IFRS 16 Leases January 1, 2019 IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments January 1, 2019 Amendment to IFRS 9 Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation January 1, 2019 Amendment to IAS 28 Long-term interests in associates and joint ventures January 1, 2019 Among the standards, changes, and interpretations referred to above, on IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2) had an impact on the Company and subsidiaries' financial position as from January 1, 2018, as detailed below. IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2) Leases IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2) Leasesestablishes the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosures, and requires that lessees account for all the leases under a single model in the balance sheet. The standard includes two recognition exemptions for lessees: leases of low value assets (for example, personal computers) and short-term leases (i.e., with a lease tem of twelve months or less). At the lease commencement date, the lessee recognizes a liability related to the lease payments (i.e., a lease liability) and a lease asset that represents the right to use the underlying asset during the lease term (i.e., a right-of-use asset). The lessees are required to separately recognize an interest expense on the lease liability and a depreciation expense on the right-of-use asset. The lessees shall also revalue the lease liability should certain events occur (for example, any change in the lease term, a change in the future lease payments as a result of a change in the index or rate used 11 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) to determine such payments). As a rule, the lessee recognizes the revised amount of the lease liability as an adjustment to the right-of-use asset. There is no significant change in the lessor's recognition based on IFRS 16 regarding the current accounting in accordance with IAS 17. The lessors shall continue to classify all leases pursuant to the same classification principle of IAS 17, differentiating between two types of leases: operating and finance leases. Transition The Company adopted IFRS 16 pursuant to the modified retrospective approach (i.e., beginning January 1, 2019, taking into account the right-of-use equal to the lease liability upon the first-time adoption), without any restatement of comparative information. The Company elected to apply the standard to agreements that were identified as leases pursuant to the previous standard. As a result, the Company did not apply the standard to agreements that have not previously been identified as containing a lease by applying IAS 17 and IFRIC 4, and excluded lease agreements maturing in the next twelve months, without probable renewal intention, in addition to applying a single discount rate to leases with similar characteristics and excluding to direct initial costs in the measurement of the right-of-use. Exemptions The Company elected to use the exemptions proposed by the standard on short-term agreements (i.e., that will be end within 12 months from the commencement date), lease agreements for which there is an underlying low value asset. Impacts The impacts refer basically to the lease agreements of towers, properties, stores, vehicles, and sites (physical spaces) and as described in Notes 16 and 21. Upon the initial adoption of IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2), the Company recognized a right-of-use asset and a lease liability in balance sheet. The right-of-use asset is measured at cost, which consists of the initial amount of the lease liability measurement, any initial direct costs incurred by the Company, an estimate of any costs to disassemble and remove the asset at the end of the lease, and any lease payments made before the lease commencement date (net of any incentives received), calculated at present value. The Company depreciates the right-of-use assets on a straight-line basis from the commencement of the lease to the termination of the lease. The Company also assesses impairment when there are indicators that an asset might be impaired. At the commencement date, the Company measured the lease liability at the present value of the consideration paid or payable, discounted using the Company's incremental lending rate. The lease payments included in the lease liability measurement consist of fixed payments and variable payments based on either an index or a rate. 12 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) After the initial measurement, the liability will be written down by the payments made and increased by the interest incurred. If necessary, the liability is recalculated to reflect any remeasurement or change, or if there are changes in the substance of the fixed payments. When there is a significant contractual change, a lease liability is remeasured and the corresponding adjustment is reflected in the right-of-use asset, or in profit or loss, if the right-of-use asset is already written down to nil. The Company elected to use the exemptions proposed by the standard for lease agreements, for short- term and low value contracts. Accordingly, instead of recognizing a right-of-use asset and a lease liability, these are recognized as an expense in profit or loss over the lease period. The Company individually measured any new agreement entered into after January 1, 2019 if such agreement contained a lease. A lease is defined as an "a contract, or part of a contract, that conveys the right to use an asset (the underlying asset) for a period of time in exchange for consideration." To apply this definition the Company assessed whether a contract meets the three key characteristics: The agreement contains an identified asset, which is explicitly identified in the agreement or implicitly specified to be identified at the time that the asset is made available to the Company;

The Company has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the asset throughout the period of use, considering its rights within the scope set out in the agreement; and

The Company has the right to direct the use of the identified asset throughout the period of use the and right to direct "how and for what purpose" the asset is used throughout the period of use. As at January 1, 2019, the company and its subsidiaries recognized a right-of-use asset as a corresponding entry to the lease liability payable, amounting to R$8.2 billion (Notes 16 and 21). As at September 30, 2019, the amounts recognized for the right-of-use asset and the lease liability payable are R$8.1 billion and R$8.2 billion, respectively. The Company adopted IFRS 16, taking into account the modified retrospective application permitted by the respective standards. Accordingly, we present below the consolidated results for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, less the effects recognized as a result of this application. Balance at 09/30/2019 IFRS 16 Balance at 09/30/2019 Balance at (with IFRS 16) adjustments (w/o IFRS 16) 09/30/2018 Net operating revenue 15,222,613 15,222,613 16,694,936 Cost of sales and/or services (11,562,503) (440,353) (12,002,856) (12,111,143) 13 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Gross profit (loss) 3,660,110 (440,353) 3,219,757 4,583,793 Operating income (expenses) Share of profit (loss) of investees (1,529) (1,529) (13,842) Selling expenses (2,689,618) (5,564) (2,695,182) (2,753,994) General and administrative expenses (2,090,203) (4,225) (2,094,428) (2,025,032) Other operating income 3,257,537 3,257,537 1,477,638 Other operating expenses (4,708,553) (4,708,553) (843,195) (6,232,366) (9,789) (6,242,155) (4,158,425) Profit (loss) before financial income (expenses) and taxes (2,572,256) (450,142) (3,022,398) 425,368 Financial income 2,829,768 2,829,768 31,195,560 Financial expenses (6,781,150) 710,147 (6,071,003) (3,670,599) Financial income (expenses) (3,951,382) 710,147 (3,241,235) 27,524,961 Profit (loss) before taxes (6,523,638) 260,005 (6,263,633) 27,950,329 Income tax and social contribution Current (90,183) (90,183) 60,869 Deferred (200,166) (200,166) (52,940) Profit (loss) for the period (6,813,987) 260,005 (6,553,982) 27,958,258 3. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK ANALYSIS 3.1. Financial Instruments The carrying amounts and the estimated fair values of our main financial assets and financial liabilities as at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 are summarized as follows: COMPANY CONSOLIDATED Accounting 09/30/2019 measurement Carrying Carrying amount Fair value amount Fair value Assets Cash and banks Fair value 149,887 149,887 237,734 237,734 Cash equivalents Fair value 1,463,643 1,463,643 2,740,792 2,740,792 Cash investments Fair value 178,348 178,348 213,365 213,365 Due from related parties Amortized cost 5,585,888 5,585,888 Accounts receivable (i) Amortized cost 1,337,172 1,337,172 6,616,234 6,616,234 Financial asset at fair value Fair value 47,475 47,475 Held-for-sale assets Held-for-sale financial asset (Note 29) Fair value 1,583,146 1,583,146 1,583,146 1,583,146 Dividends receivable (Note 29) Amortized cost 2,746,026 2,746,026 2,746,026 2,746,026 14 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Liabilities Trade payables (i) Amortized cost 1,947,192 1,947,192 9,155,881 9,155,881 Borrowings and financing (ii) Borrowings and financing Amortized cost 2,021,746 2,021,746 6,933,484 6,933,484 Due to related parties Amortized cost 692,672 692,672 Public debentures Amortized cost 2,263,188 2,263,188 4,783,352 4,783,352 Senior notes Amortized cost 6,188,452 6,554,128 6,188,452 6,554,128 Dividends and interest on capital Amortized cost 5,037 5,037 6,156 6,156 Licenses and concessions payable (iii) Amortized cost 39,071 39,071 Tax refinancing program (iii) Amortized cost 281,449 281,449 440,589 440,589 Leases payable (iv) Amortized cost 658,641 658,641 8,231,439 8,231,439 15 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) COMPANY CONSOLIDATED Accounting 12/31/2018 measurement Carrying Carrying amount Fair value amount Fair value Assets Cash and banks Fair value 152,454 152,454 287,491 287,491 Cash equivalents Fair value 1,516,605 1,516,605 4,097,838 4,097,838 Cash investments Fair value 195,639 195,639 238,962 238,962 Due from related parties Amortized cost 11,960,680 11,960,680 Accounts receivable (i) Amortized cost 1,193,687 1,193,687 6,516,555 6,516,555 Held-for-sale assets Held-for-sale financial asset (Note 29) Fair value 1,843,778 1,843,778 1,843,778 1,843,778 Dividends receivable (Note 29) Amortized cost 2,566,935 2,566,935 2,566,935 2,566,935 Liabilities Trade payables (i) Amortized cost 2,244,382 2,244,382 8,818,870 8,818,870 Borrowings and financing (ii) Borrowings and financing Amortized cost 1,759,635 1,759,635 7,140,960 7,140,960 Due to related parties Amortized cost 377,184 377,184 Public debentures Amortized cost 1,992,339 1,992,339 3,103,106 3,103,106 Senior notes Amortized cost 6,205,840 6,937,764 6,205,840 6,937,764 Dividends and interest on capital Amortized cost 5,075 5,075 6,168 6,168 Licenses and concessions payable (iii) Amortized cost 22,925 22,925 85,619 85,619 Tax refinancing program (iii) Amortized cost 353,496 353,496 553,206 553,206 For the closing of the period ended September 30, 2019: The balances of accounts receivables have near terms and, therefore, they are not adjusted to fair value. Under the Plan, the suppliers with claims in excess of R$150,000 would receive the remaining balance in four annual installments, beginning 2018, which were adjusted to present value (Note 18). The balance of the borrowings and financing with the BNDES, Local Banks, and ECAs correspond to exclusive markets, and the fair value of these instruments is similar to their carrying amounts. The balances of borrowings and financing refers to the bonds issued in the international market, for which is there is a secondary market, and their fair values differ from their carrying amounts. The licenses and concessions payable and the tax refinancing program are stated at the amounts that these obligations are expected to be discharged and are not adjusted to fair value. The leases payable are represented by the amounts that the obligations are expected to be settled, adjusted at present value. The levels of the financial assets, cash, cash equivalents, cash investments, and held-for-sale assets measured at fair value as at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 are broken down below: 16 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Fair value COMPANY CONSOLIDATED measurement Fair value Fair value Fair value Fair value hierarchy 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Assets Cash and banks Level 1 149,887 152,454 237,734 287,491 Cash equivalents Level 2 1,463,643 1,516,605 2,740,792 4,097,838 Cash investments Level 2 178,348 195,639 213,365 238,962 Held-for-sale financial asset Level 3 1,583,146 1,843,778 1,583,146 1,843,778 There were no transfers between levels in the periods ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018. The Company and its subsidiaries have measured their financial assets and financial liabilities at their market or actual realizable values (fair value) using available market inputs and valuation techniques appropriate for each situation, as follows: Cash, cash equivalents and cash investments Foreign currency-denominated cash equivalents and cash investments are basically kept in checking deposits denominated in euro and US dollars and in euros. The fair value of securities traded in active markets is equivalent to the amount of the last closing quotation available at the end of the reporting period, multiplied by the number of outstanding securities. For the remaining contracts, the Company carries out an analysis comparing the current contractual terms and conditions with the terms and conditions effective for the contract when they were originated. When terms and conditions are dissimilar, fair value is calculated by discounting future cash flows at the market rates prevailing at the end of the period, and when similar, fair value is similar to the carrying amount on the reporting date. Held-for-sale assets Refers to the fair value of the financial investment in Unitel, classified as a financial asset at fair value through profit or loss and the recoverable amount of dividends receivable from Unitel. The fair value of the investment is driven by a number of estimations concerning the potential outcomes and recoveries from the various legal proceedings which have been instituted on behalf of the Company and its affiliates. In addition, the fair value is estimated based on the internal valuation made, including cash flows forecasts for a five-year period, the choice of a growth rate to extrapolate the cash flows projections, and definition of appropriate discount rates and foreign exchange rates consistent with the reality of the country where the business is located. In addition to the financial and business assumptions referred to above, the Company also takes into consideration the fair value measurement of cash investment, qualitative assumptions, including the outcomes and conclusions of the lawsuits filed against third parties, and the opinion of the legal counsel on these lawsuits. With 17 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) regard to the impairment test of dividends, the Company uses financial assumptions on the discount rate in time and the foreign exchange rate, and uses qualitative assumptions based on the opinion of the legal counsel on the outcome the proceedings of filed against Unitel and third parties for the nonpayment of dividends and interest. The Company monitors and periodically updates the key assumptions and critical estimates used to calculate fair value. See Note 29 for further information. Derivative financial instruments The Company conducts derivative transactions to manage certain market risks, mainly the foreign exchange risk. As at September 30, 2019, the Company does not have any derivatives in its portfolio. The Company does not use derivatives for any purposes other than hedging against these risks. The method used to calculate the fair value of the derivative instruments contracted throughout the year was the future cash flows method associated to each contracted instrument, discounted using the market rates prevailing at the reporting date. 3.2. Financial risk management The Company's and its subsidiaries' activities expose them to several financial risks, such as: market risk (including currency fluctuation risk, interest rate risk on fair value, interest rate risk on cash flows), credit risk, and liquidity risk. According to their nature, financial instruments may involve known or unknown risks, and it is important to assess to the best judgment the potential of these risks. The Company and its subsidiaries may use derivative financial instruments to mitigate certain exposures to these risks. The Company's risk management process is a three-step process, taking into account its consolidated structure: strategic, tactical, and operational. At the strategic level, the Company's executive committee agrees with the Board of Directors the risk guidelines to be followed. A Financial Risk Management Committee is responsible for overseeing and ensuring that Oi comply with the existing policies. At the operating level, risk management is carried out by the Company's treasury officer, in accordance with the policies approved by the Board of Directors. The Financial Risk Management Committee meets on a monthly basis and currently consists of the Corporate Finance Officer, The Regulation Planning and Wholesale Officer, Legal Tax Officer, Chief Controller, Investor Relations Officer, and the Treasury Officer. The Hedging and Cash Investments Policies, approved by the Board of Directors, document the management of exposures to market risk factors generated by the financial transactions of the Oi Group companies. In the aftermath of the approval of the JRP, based on the measured new risk factors, the Company approved with the Board of Directors a new strategy to the Board of Directors to mitigate the risks arising on the foreign exchange exposure of its financial liabilities, as is ready to implement it as from 18 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) this point in time. In line with the Hedging Policy pillars, the strategy is focused on the preservation of the Company's cash flows, maintaining the liquidity, and comply with the financial covenants. 3.2.1. Market risk Foreign exchange risk Financial assets The Company is not exposed to any material foreign exchange risk involving foreign currency- denominated financial assets as at September 30, 2019, except with regard to the assets held for sale, for which the Company does not enter into any currency hedging transaction. Financial liabilities The Company and its subsidiaries have foreign currency-denominated or foreign currency-indexed borrowings and financing. The risk associated with these liabilities is related to the possibility of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates that could increase the balance of such liabilities. The Company's and its subsidiaries' borrowings and financing exposed to this risk represent approximately 52.8% of total liabilities from borrowings and financing (53.6% at December 31, 2018), less the contracted currency hedging transactions. To minimize this type of risk, the Company entered into currency hedges with financial institutions for part of the foreign currency-denominated interest payments made in 2019. The Company hedged 67% of its total dollar-denominated debt service in 2019 through hedging transactions in the form of currency forwards and foreign currency- denominated cash investments. The currency hedging percentage for purposes of covenant compliance and the financial expenses of the existing borrowings and financing, including the impacts of changes in foreign exchange rates on the fair value adjustment gain, is 49.7%. Additionally, the Company hedged part of the Company's operating expenses contractually denominated in US dollar accounted for through the end of this quarter. Foreign currency-denominated financial assets and financial liabilities are presented in the balance sheet as follows (includes intragroup balances transferred to Company amounts): COMPANY 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Carrying Carrying amount Fair value amount Fair value Financial assets Cash and banks 105,424 105,424 39,779 39,779 Cash equivalents 153,428 153,428 Due from related parties 5,585,888 5,585,888 11,960,680 11,960,680 Financial liabilities Borrowings and financing (Note 19) 7,560,647 7,560,647 7,131,350 7,863,274 19 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Carrying Carrying amount Fair value amount Fair value Financial assets Cash and banks 107,686 107,686 70,116 70,116 Cash equivalents 1,166 1,166 154,514 154,514 Financial liabilities Borrowings and financing (Note 19) 9,443,842 9,443,842 8,816,766 9,548,690 At the end of this quarter, the Company did not have foreign exchange hedging transactions with financial institutions. As at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the Company recognized as result of derivative transactions the amounts shown below: Three-month period ended COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Forward currency transactions - financial income (expenses) 944 944 Forward currency transactions - operating revenues (expenses) 756 756 Total 1,700 1,700 Nine-month period ended COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Forward currency transactions - financial income (expenses) 55,025 55,025 Forward currency transactions - operating revenues (expenses) 11,901 11,901 Total 66,926 66,926 And the movements in foreign exchange hedges designated for hedge accounting were recognized in other comprehensive income. Table of movements in hedge accounting effects in other comprehensive income COMPANY CONSOLIDATED Balance at Dec 31, 2018 Gain on designated hedges 11,145 11,145 Expensed hedge amortization (11,145) (11,145) Balance at Sep 30, 2019 Foreign exchange risk sensitivity analysis 20 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) As established by CVM Instruction 475, as at September 30, 2019, management estimated the depreciation scenarios of the Brazilian real in relation to other currencies, at the end of the reporting period. For purposes of this Instruction, however, the rates used for the probable scenario were the rates prevailing at the end of June 2019. The probable rates were then depreciated by 25% and 50% and used as benchmark for the possible and remote scenarios, respectively. Rate Description 09/30/2019 Depreciation Probable scenario U.S. dollar 4.1644 0% Euro 4.5425 0% Possible scenario U.S. dollar 5.2055 25% Euro 5.6781 25% Remote scenario U.S. dollar 6.2466 50% Euro 6.8138 50% The impacts of foreign exchange exposure on the foreign currency-denominated debt, considering offshore derivatives and cash, in the sensitivity scenarios estimated by the Company, are shown in the table below (excludes intragroup balances): 09/30/2019 COMPANY CONSOLIDATED Description Individual Probable Possible Remote Probable Possible Remote risk scenario scenario scenario scenario scenario scenario US dollar debt Dollar appreciation 9,297,158 11,621,447 13,945,736 15,878,463 19,848,079 23,817,694 US dollar cash Dollar depreciation (65,355) (81,694) (98,033) (67,739) (84,674) (101,609) Euro debt Euro appreciation 185,728 232,160 278,592 2,718,640 3,398,301 4,077,961 Euro cash Euro depreciation (40,068) (50,085) (60,102) (41,113) (51,391) (61,669) Dollar /euro Fair value adjustment depreciation (2,569,184) (3,211,480) (3,853,776) (9,141,525) (11,426,906) (13,712,287) Total assets/liabilities indexed to exchange fluctuation 6,808,279 8,510,348 10,212,417 9,346,726 11,683,409 14,020,090 Total (gain) loss 1,702,069 3,404,138 2,336,683 4,673,364 Interest rate risk Financial assets Cash equivalents and cash investments in local currency are substantially maintained in financial investment funds exclusively managed for the Company and its subsidiaries, and investments in private securities issued by prime financial institutions. 21 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) The interest rate risk linked to these assets arises from the possibility of decreases in these rates and consequent decrease in the return on these assets. Financial liabilities The Company and its subsidiaries have borrowings and financing subject to floating interest rates, based on the Long-term Interest Rate (TJLP), the CDI, or the Benchmark Rate in the case of real- denominated debt as at September 30, 2019. After the approval of the JRP, the Company does not have borrowings and financing subject to foreign currency-denominated floating interest rate. As at September 30, 2019, approximately 46.9% (46.0% at December 31, 2018) of the incurred debt was subject to floating interest rates. The most material exposure of Company's and its subsidiaries' debt after is to CDI. Therefore, a continued increase in this interest rate would have an adverse impact on future interest payments. These assets and liabilities are presented in the balance sheet as follows: COMPANY 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Carrying Market Carrying Market amount value amount value Financial assets Cash equivalents 1,463,643 1,463,643 1,363,177 1,363,177 Cash investments 178,348 178,348 195,639 195,639 Financial liabilities Borrowings and financing (Note 19) 3,605,411 3,605,411 3,203,648 3,203,648 CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Carrying Market Carrying Market amount value amount value Financial assets Cash equivalents 2,739,626 2,739,626 3,943,324 3,943,324 Cash investments 213,365 213,365 238,962 238,962 Financial liabilities Borrowings and financing (Note 19) 8,461,446 8,461,446 7,633,140 7,633,140 Interest rate fluctuation risk sensitivity analysis Management believes that the most material risk related to interest rate fluctuations arises from its liabilities pegged to the TJLP and primarily the CDI. This risk is associated to an increase in those rates. The TJLP rate remained stable at 7.0% p.a. from April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017. Beginning January 1, 2018, the TJLP was being successively reduced: 6.75% per year up to March 2018, 6.6% per year from April to June 2018, and 6.56% from July to September 2018. In turn, from October to December 2018 this rate was increased to 6.98% per year, and from January to March 2019 it increased to 7.03% to be reduced again from April to June to 6.26% and from July to September to 5.95%. Before the end of the quarter the National Monetary Council decided to reduce this rate again to 5.57% per year, effective for October-December 2019. 22 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) As required by CVM Instruction 475, Management estimated the fluctuation scenarios of the rates CDI and TJLP as at September 30, 2019. The rates used for the probable scenario were the rates prevailing at the end of the reporting period. For purposes of this Instruction, however, these rates have been stressed by 25% and 50%, and used as benchmark for the possible and remote scenarios. 09/30/2019 Interest rate scenarios Probable scenario Possible scenario Remote scenario CDI TJLP CDI TJLP CDI TJLP 5.40% 5.95% 6.75% 7.44% 8.10% 8.93% Such sensitivity analysis considers payment outflows in future dates. Thus, the aggregate of the amounts for each scenario is not equivalent to the fair values, or even the present values of these liabilities. The impacts of exposure to interest rates, in the sensitivity scenarios estimated by the Company, are shown in the table below: 09/30/2019 COMPANY CONSOLIDATED Individual Probable Possible Remote Probable Possible Remote Description risk scenario scenario scenario scenario scenario scenario CDI-indexed debt CDI increase 1,935,155 3,026,394 3,750,365 3,434,449 5,370,950 6,655,640 TJLP-indexed debt TJLP increase 909,879 1,143,796 1,350,490 3,555,922 4,470,096 5,277,884 Total assets/liabilities pegged to the interest rate 2,845,034 4,170,190 5,100,855 6,990,371 9,841,046 11,933,524 Total (gain) loss 1,325,156 2,255,821 2,850,675 4,943,153 3.2.2. Credit risk The concentration of credit risk associated to trade receivables is immaterial due to the diversification of the portfolio. Doubtful receivables are adequately covered by an allowance for doubtful accounts. Transactions with financial institutions (cash investments and borrowings and financing) are made with prime entities, avoiding the concentration risk. The credit risk of financial investments is assessed by setting caps for investment in the counterparts, taking into consideration the ratings released by the main international risk rating agencies for each one of such counterparts. As at September 30, 2019, approximately 92.67% of the consolidated cash investments were made with counterparties with an AAA, AA, A, and or sovereign risk rating. The Company had credit risks related to dividends receivable associated to the investment in Unitel. In November 2019, PT Ventures received USD33.1 million in extraordinary dividends from Unitel (see Note 31). 23 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 3.2.3. Liquidity risk The liquidity risk also arises from the possibility of the Company being unable to discharge its liabilities on maturity dates and obtain cash due to market liquidity restrictions. Management uses its resources mainly to fund capital expenditures incurred on the expansion and upgrading of the network, invest in new businesses. The Company's management monitors the continual forecasts of the liquidity requirements to ensure that the company has sufficient cash to meet its operating needs and fund capital expenditure to modernize and expand its network. At the beginning of 2019, Oi completed the capital increase provided for in the JRP. With this increase, the Company received R$4.0 billion, which will be allocated to the incremental CAPEX Plan, directed to the expansion of the mobile and fixed infrastructure, while focused primarily on the fiber optics project. In addition to the capital increase, to finance the incremental CAPEX associated to the Strategic Plan, the Company plans to divest unessential and release cash through non-operating event such as, for example, tax credits. 4. NET OPERATING REVENUE Three-month period ended COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Gross operating revenue 1,202,282 1,452,279 6,739,704 7,542,074 Deductions from gross revenue (291,769) (359,959) (1,738,472) (2,060,704) Taxes (290,387) (358,531) (1,382,412) (1,665,025) Other deductions (1,382) (1,428) (356,060) (395,679) Net operating revenue 910,513 1,092,320 5,001,232 5,481,370 Nine-month period ended COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Gross operating revenue 3,780,265 4,590,194 20,591,027 23,108,953 Deductions from gross revenue (917,376) (1,147,884) (5,368,414) (6,414,017) Taxes (914,110) (1,142,156) (4,289,860) (5,174,014) Other deductions (3,266) (5,728) (1,078,554) (1,240,003) Net operating revenue 2,862,889 3,442,310 15,222,613 16,694,936 24 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 5. REVENUE AND EXPENSES BY NATURE Three-month period ended COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Net operating revenue 910,513 1,092,320 5,001,232 5,481,370 Operating income (expenses): Interconnection (20,879) (33,922) (110,192) (147,287) Personnel (112,311) (126,589) (615,086) (665,890) Third-party services (273,380) (285,764) (1,516,265) (1,516,186) Grid maintenance service (153,758) (172,290) (250,951) (288,046) Handset and other costs (36,333) (45,948) Advertising and publicity (26,229) (17,126) (148,344) (73,849) Rentals and insurance (112,468) (162,994) (677,047) (1,105,962) Provisions/reversals 362,617 1,003 (72,351) (7,443) Estimated loss on doubtful debts (19,970) (8,753) (159,636) (157,783) Impairment losses (3,341,842) (3,341,842) Taxes and other income (expenses) (1,701,581) (1,644,770) (40,669) (13,628) Other operating income (expenses), net (9,944) 520,685 Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization (5,409,745) (2,451,205) (6,448,031) (4,022,022) Depreciation and amortization (461,980) (431,561) (1,752,125) (1,465,087) Total operating expenses (5,871,725) (2,882,766) (8,200,156) (5,487,109) Loss before financial income (expenses) and taxes (4,961,212) (1,790,446) (3,198,924) (5,739) Financial income (expenses): Financial income 1,894,079 3,296,716 1,499,447 731,509 Financial expenses (2,682,269) (2,992,549) (3,875,418) (2,186,887) Total financial income (expenses) (788,190) 304,167 (2,375,971) (1,455,378) Pre-tax loss (5,749,402) (1,486,279) (5,574,895) (1,461,117) Income tax and social contribution 2,513 149,892 (208,610) 126,136 Loss for the period (5,746,889) (1,336,387) (5,783,505) (1,334,981) Loss attributable to Company owners (5,746,889) (1,336,387) (5,746,889) (1,336,387) Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (36,616) 1,406 Operating expenses by function: Cost of sales and/or services (787,351) (842,561) (3,829,421) (4,078,693) Selling expenses (196,007) (189,119) (931,331) (908,811) General and administrative expenses (206,862) (214,047) (710,348) (649,703) Other operating income 186,116 191,297 1,116,808 537,604 Other operating expenses (3,026,882) (50,831) (3,845,624) (380,583) Share of profit (loss) of investees (1,840,739) (1,777,505) (240) (6,923) 25 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Total operating expenses (5,871,725) (2,882,766) (8,200,156) (5,487,109) Nine-month period ended COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Net operating revenue 2,862,889 3,442,310 15,222,613 16,694,936 Operating income (expenses): Interconnection (71,371) (110,088) (351,312) (495,849) Personnel (306,508) (318,071) (1,818,675) (1,875,329) Third-party services (845,892) (870,883) (4,526,498) (4,408,207) Grid maintenance service (484,422) (511,071) (782,407) (837,595) Handset and other costs (131,972) (123,189) Advertising and publicity (65,060) (56,480) (334,227) (238,088) Rentals and insurance (i) (324,239) (424,272) (2,013,612) (3,189,868) Provisions/reversals 380,440 (98,148) (186,128) (167,426) Estimated loss on doubtful debts (91,049) (66,640) (427,122) (565,572) Impairment losses (ii) (3,341,842) (3,341,842) Taxes and other income (expenses) (iii) (2,979,731) 380,909 (50,360) (199,812) Other operating income (expenses), net (iv) 582,826 222,901 1,340,475 156,087 Operating expenses excluding depreciation and (7,546,848) (1,851,843) (12,623,680) (11,944,848) amortization Depreciation and amortization (i) (1,357,191) (1,269,812) (5,171,189) (4,324,720) Total operating expenses (8,904,039) (3,121,655) (17,794,869) (16,269,568) Profit (loss) before financial income (expenses) and (6,041,150) 320,655 (2,572,256) 425,368 taxes Financial income (expenses): Financial income 3,055,123 33,468,782 2,829,768 31,195,560 Financial expenses (i) (3,752,301) (6,054,868) (6,781,150) (3,670,599) Total financial income (expenses) (697,178) 27,413,914 (3,951,382) 27,524,961 Profit (loss) before taxes (6,738,328) 27,734,569 (6,523,638) 27,950,329 Income tax and social contribution 797 214,723 (290,349) 7,929 Profit (loss) for the period (6,737,531) 27,949,292 (6,813,987) 27,958,258 Profit (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company (6,737,531) 27,949,292 (6,737,531) 27,949,292 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (76,456) 8,966 Operating expenses by function: Cost of sales and/or services (2,360,142) (2,442,075) (11,562,503) (12,111,143) Selling expenses (622,837) (608,240) (2,689,618) (2,753,994) General and administrative expenses (637,625) (660,612) (2,090,203) (2,025,032) Other operating income 1,491,745 448,953 3,257,537 1,477,638 Other operating expenses (3,065,809) 24,209 (4,708,553) (843,195) Share of profit (loss) of investees (3,709,371) 116,110 (1,529) (13,842) Total operating expenses (8,904,039) (3,121,655) (17,794,869) (16,269,568) The none-month comparison was impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2) Leases beginning January 1, 2019 (Note 2(b)). 26 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) As required by CPC 01/IAS 36, the Company conducted an impairment test of its assets with finite useful lives for reporting date September 30, 2019 and recognized an allowance for impairment losses relating to the expected future profitability of such assets. The Company took into consideration in its assumptions for the impairment test, among other factors, the strategic plan disclosed in July 2019. The plan rests on transformation actions, focused on improving operational and financial performance (see Note 17). Includes the share of profit (loss) of investees. In 2019, refers basically to the accounting recognition amounting to R$592,770 in the Company and R$1,517,919 on a consolidated basis, of the PIS and COFINS credits arising from the deduction of ICMS from the tax base of PIS and COFINS, as well as the recovery of unduly paid amounts as PIS and COFINS, under a final and unappealable court decision reached in March 2019, as described in Note 11, and R$167,395 on a consolidated basis related to the derecognition for the reconciliation of tax credits and tax incentives from prior periods that are not expected to be realized. 27 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 6. FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES) Three-month period ended COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Financial income Adjustment to present value 14,533 (19,403) 45,030 87,291 Inflation adjustment and foreign exchange differences on the fair value adjustment 228,192 100,688 705,297 364,206 Gain on the restructuring of third-party borrowings (2,053) (56,190) Interest on and inflation adjustment to other assets (45,041) 139,609 653,694 296,438 Income from cash investments 34,245 21,636 51,259 75,402 Interest and foreign exchange differences on intragroup loans 1,642,486 3,082,866 Exchange differences on translating foreign cash investments 6,942 2,912 7,136 5,777 Reversal interest and other revenue 12,722 (29,539) 37,031 (41,415) Total 1,894,079 3,296,716 1,499,447 731,509 Financial expenses and other charges a) Borrowing and financing costs Recognition of present value adjustment (130,091) (102,679) (294,016) (231,854) Inflation adjustment to and exchange losses on third-party borrowings (736,671) (321,395) (1,357,876) (648,521) Interest on borrowings from third parties (240,847) (237,865) (351,024) (349,064) Interest on debentures (55,103) (53,846) (85,827) (83,869) Interest and foreign exchange differences on intragroup loans (1,187,962) (1,797,718) Subtotal: (2,350,674) (2,513,503) (2,088,743) (1,313,308) b) Other charges Adjustment to present value (82,283) (32,600) (457,330) (102,774) Gain (loss) on cash investments classified as held for sale 180,990 (46,124) 59,813 (215,860) Tax on transactions and bank fees (21,258) (21,500) (67,821) (87,656) Interest on, inflation adjustment to, and foreign exchange differences on other liabilities (205,830) (86,943) (635,939) (243,418) Inflation adjustment to (provisions)/reversals (123,400) (52,301) (539,150) (76,735) Interest on taxes in installments - tax financing program (2,270) (8,329) (3,844) (10,150) Derivative transactions 944 944 Other expenses (78,488) (231,249) (143,348) (136,986) Subtotal: (331,595) (479,046) (1,786,675) (873,579) Total (2,682,269) (2,992,549) (3,875,418) (2,186,887) Financial income (expenses) (788,190) 304,167 (2,375,971) (1,455,378) 28 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Nine-month period ended COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Financial income Adjustment to present value (i) 15,567 5,256,395 48,854 13,291,351 Inflation adjustment and foreign exchange differences on the fair value adjustment 196,707 536,288 582,454 1,755,391 Gain on the restructuring of third-party borrowings (ii) 3,269,445 11,054,126 Interest on and inflation adjustment to other assets (iii) 1,033,153 498,693 1,903,985 993,806 Income from cash investments 144,533 106,990 209,446 249,685 Interest and foreign exchange differences on intragroup loans (iv) 1,605,009 23,270,609 Exchange differences on translating foreign cash investments (49,049) 9,296 (49,491) 19,812 Reversal of interest and other income (v) 109,203 521,066 134,520 3,831,389 Total 3,055,123 33,468,782 2,829,768 31,195,560 Financial expenses and other charges a) Borrowing and financing costs Recognition of present value adjustment (319,852) (245,831) (713,664) (557,900) Inflation adjustment to and exchange losses on third-party borrowings (vi) (639,884) (1,585,291) (1,149,498) (3,103,788) Interest on borrowings from third parties (vii) (663,644) 821,074 (972,830) 1,569,945 Interest on debentures (vii) (161,966) 649,171 (252,276) 576,218 Interest and foreign exchange differences on intragroup loans (viii) (1,086,891) (4,954,591) Subtotal: (2,872,237) (5,315,468) (3,088,268) (1,515,525) b) Other charges Adjustment to present value (ix) (244,087) (78,460) (1,357,022) (264,363) Gain (loss) on cash investments classified as held for sale 161,151 513,258 12,585 494,540 Tax on transactions and bank fees (108,169) (366,169) (257,560) (703,705) Interest on, inflation adjustment to, and foreign exchange differences on other liabilities (326,615) (216,061) (1,007,179) (622,374) Inflation adjustment to (provisions)/reversals (209,990) 49,584 (721,527) (166,443) Interest on taxes in installments - tax financing program (7,495) (17,461) (12,986) (22,626) Derivative transactions 55,025 55,025 Other expenses (x) (199,884) (624,091) (404,218) (870,103) Subtotal: (880,064) (739,400) (3,692,882) (2,155,074) Total (3,752,301) (6,054,868) (6,781,150) (3,670,599) Financial income (expenses) (697,178) 27,413,914 (3,951,382) 27,524,961 In 2018, refers to the recognition of the fair value of third-party borrowings and financing arising from the impacts of the ratification of the JRP. In 2018, refers basically to the positive impact of the novation of the debt represented by the qualified Senior Notes, calculated pursuant to the JRP. 29 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) In 2019, refers to the accounting recognition amounting to R$891 million in the Company and R$1,549 million on a consolidated basis related to the inflation adjustment to PIS and COFINS credits arising from the deduction of ICMS from the tax base of PIS and COFINS, as well as the recovery of unduly paid amounts as PIS and COFINS, under a final and unappealable court decision reached in March and September 2019, as described in Note 11. In 2018, in the Company includes R$18,435 million in present value adjustment to intragroup loans. In 2018, represented mainly by the reversal of the interest expenses on debt included in the JRP, adjusted in the period prior to the ratification of the Plan amounting to R$2,826 million and adjustment of trade payables and default payment to present value amounting to R$893 million, on a consolidated basis. In 2018, in the Company and on a consolidated basis, includes R$555 million related to the capital gain associated to the novation of debts arising on the Senior Notes. In 2018, on a consolidated basis, represented mainly by the reversal of interest on the debt included in the JRP amounting to R$3,115 million and interest expenses on novated debt and debentures totaling R$167 million. In 2018, in the Company includes R$1,097 million in present value adjustment to intragroup loans. Represented by the present value adjustment associated to leases, onerous agreement, and trade payables subject to the Corporate Reorganization. Represented mainly by financial banking fees and commissions. 7. INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION Income taxes encompass the income tax and the social contribution. The income tax rate is 25% and the social contribution rate is 9%, generating aggregate nominal tax rate of 34%. The provision for income tax and social contribution is broken down as follows: Three-month period ended COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Income tax and social contribution Current taxes 2,513 (3,579) (84,966) 1,768 Deferred taxes (Note 10) 153,471 (123,644) 124,368 Total 2,513 149,892 (208,610) 126,136 30 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Three-month period ended COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Pre-tax loss (5,749,402) (1,486,279) (5,574,895) (1,461,117) Income tax and social contribution Income tax and social contribution on taxed income 1,954,797 505,335 1,895,464 496,780 Equity in investees (625,851) (604,352) (82) (2,354) Tax incentives (basically, operating profit) 6 841 1,013 Permanent deductions (add-backs) 369,186 603,814 346,377 (312,143) Reversal of (Allowance for) impairment losses on deferred tax assets (1,695,619) (354,911) (2,261,788) (215,753) Tax effects of deferred tax assets of foreign subsidiaries (189,422) 158,593 Income tax and social contribution effect on profit or loss 2,513 149,892 (208,610) 126,136 Nine-month period ended COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Income tax and social contribution Current taxes 797 (23,594) (90,183) 60,869 Deferred taxes (Note 10) 238,317 (200,166) (52,940) Total 797 214,723 (290,349) 7,929 Nine-month period ended COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 Profit (loss) before taxes (6,738,328) 27,734,569 (6,523,638) 27,950,329 Income tax and social contribution Income tax and social contribution on taxed income 2,291,032 (9,429,753) 2,218,037 (9,503,112) Equity in investees (1,261,186) 39,477 (520) (4,706) Tax incentives (basically, operating profit) (i) 37 51 949 8,254 Permanent deductions (add-backs) (ii) (264,148) 8,939,606 (494,816) 14,003,811 Reversal of (Allowance for) impairment losses on deferred tax assets (iii) (764,938) 665,342 (1,757,417) (906,268) Tax effects of deferred tax assets of foreign subsidiaries (iv) (256,582) (3,590,050) Income tax and social contribution effect on profit or loss 797 214,723 (290,349) 7,929 Refers basically to the exploration profit recognized in the profit or loss of subsidiary Oi Móvel pursuant to Law 11638/2007. In 2019, the tax effects from permanent add-backs are represented mainly by the recognition of the present value adjustment to the restructured liabilities included in the JRP. In 2018 the main tax effects from permanent deductions arising from the recognition of the restructuring of the liabilities included in the JRP. Refers to the reversal (recognition) of the allowance for the realizable value (impairment) of deferred tax assets (Note 10). Refers to the effects of unrecognized deferred tax assets held by foreign subsidiaries that do not have a history of profitability and/or an expectation to generate taxable income. 31 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 8. CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND CASH INVESTMENTS Cash investments made by the Company and its subsidiaries in the years ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 are measured at their fair values. Cash and cash equivalents COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and banks 149,887 152,454 237,734 287,491 Cash equivalents 1,463,643 1,516,605 2,740,792 4,097,838 Total 1,613,530 1,669,059 2,978,526 4,385,329 COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Repurchase agreements 1,185,116 868,834 2,099,330 2,742,731 Private securities 133,617 364,014 369,237 895,073 Bank certificates of deposit (CDBs) 142,226 127,685 267,349 301,632 Time deposits 153,428 1,166 154,514 Other 2,684 2,644 3,710 3,888 Cash equivalents 1,463,643 1,516,605 2,740,792 4,097,838 Cash investments COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Private securities 165,225 180,159 195,088 213,653 Government securities 13,123 15,480 18,277 25,309 Total 178,348 195,639 213,365 238,962 Current 173,320 190,779 178,598 201,975 Non-current 5,028 4,860 34,767 36,987 The Company and its subsidiaries hold cash investments in Brazil and abroad for the purpose of earning interest on cash, benchmarked to CDI in Brazil, LIBOR for the US dollar-denominated portion, and EURIBOR for the euro-denominated portion. The amounts of cash equivalents and short-term investments are basically invested through exclusive investment funds, and most of the portfolio consists of Government Securities with yield pegged to the SELIC rate. The portfolio is preferably allocated to highly liquid spot market instruments for all investments. 9. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE COMPANY1CONSOLIDATED 32 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Billed services 1,202,821 1,014,798 6,017,978 5,699,817 Unbilled services 413,304 453,985 928,945 984,062 Handheld devices, accessories, and other assets 95,850 115,632 370,337 619,821 Subtotal 1,711,975 1,584,415 7,317,260 7,303,700 Estimated loss on doubtful debts (374,803) (390,728) (701,026) (787,145) Total 1,337,172 1,193,687 6,616,234 6,516,555 1 This amount includes the related-party balances, as shown in Note 28. The aging list of trade receivables is as follows: COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Current 1,441,024 1,259,070 5,232,962 5,167,408 Past-due up to 60 days 125,366 177,222 604,025 672,673 Past-due from 61 to 90 days 24,074 29,906 137,322 131,798 Past-due from 91 to 120 days 19,920 26,078 125,132 132,562 Past-due from 121 to 150 days 19,459 19,840 96,095 104,628 Over 150 days past-due 82,132 72,299 1,121,724 1,094,631 Total 1,711,975 1,584,415 7,317,260 7,303,700 The movements in the estimated loss on doubtful accounts were as follows: COMPANY CONSOLIDATED Balance at Dec 31, 2018 (390,728) (787,145) Estimated loss on doubtful debts (91,049) (427,173) Trade receivables written off as uncollectible 106,974 513,292 Balance at Sep 30, 2019 (374,803) (701,026) 33 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 10. CURRENT AND DEFERRED INCOME TAXES ASSETS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Current recoverable taxes Recoverable income tax (IRPJ) (i) 20,799 72,936 289,737 287,472 Recoverable social contribution (CSLL) (i) 3 4,349 64,457 91,996 IRRF/CSLL - withholding income taxes (ii) 55,778 69,141 139,191 241,778 Total current 76,580 146,426 493,385 621,246 Deferred recoverable taxes Income tax and social contribution on temporary differences1 23,050 Total non-current 23,050 LIABILITIES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Current taxes payable Income tax payable 705 36,396 21,628 Social contribution payable 258 10,616 5,398 Total current 963 47,012 27,026 Deferred taxes payable Income tax and social contribution on temporary 177,116 Total non-current 177,116 1 See movements table below Refer mainly to prepaid income tax and social contribution that will be offset against federal taxes payable in the future. Refer to withholding income tax (IRRF) credits on cash investments, derivatives, intragroup loans, government entities, and other amounts that are used as deductions from income tax payable for the years, and social contribution withheld at source on services provided to government agencies. 34 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Movements in deferred income tax and social contribution COMPANY Recognized in deferred Recognized Balance at tax benefit/ directly in Balance at 12/31/2018 expenses equity 09/30/2019 Deferred tax assets arising on: Temporary differences Provisions 736,907 (728,861) 8,046 Provisions for suspended taxes 20,369 1,880 22,249 Provisions for pension funds and impacts of CPC 33 (R1) (IAS 19 R) (14,762) (3,748) 3,849 (14,661) Estimated loss on doubtful debts 173,766 (5,075) 168,691 Profit sharing 18,115 (11,145) 6,970 Foreign exchange differences 732,978 324,270 1,057,248 Merged goodwill (i) 1,690,507 (209,096) 1,481,411 Other temporary add-backs and deductions 212,929 11,957 1,714 226,600 Onerous obligation 417,123 25,498 442,621 Deferred taxes on temporary differences 3,987,932 (594,320) 5,563 3,399,175 Tax loss carryforwards 4,125,910 37,863 25,095 4,188,868 Total deferred tax assets 8,113,842 (556,457) 30,658 7,588,043 Deferred tax liabilities Temporary differences and income tax and social contribution of goodwill (ii) (2,150,343) 1,321,395 (828,948) Allowance for impairment loss (iii) (5,963,499) (764,938) (30,658) (6,759,095) Total deferred tax assets (liabilities) CONSOLIDATED Recognized in deferred tax Recognized Balance at benefit/ directly in Balance at 12/31/2018 expenses equity 09/30/2019 Deferred tax assets arising on: Temporary differences Provisions 1,244,246 (590,371) 653,875 Provisions for suspended taxes 29,555 4,723 34,278 Provisions for pension funds and impacts of CPC 33 (R1) (IAS 19 R) (14,095) (3,747) 2,377 (15,465) Estimated loss on doubtful debts 478,827 (30,743) 448,084 Profit sharing 94,504 (43,342) 51,162 Foreign exchange differences 1,403,193 518,396 1,921,589 Merged goodwill (i) 1,690,508 (209,097) 1,481,411 Other temporary add-backs and deductions 177,085 757,628 1,714 936,427 Onerous obligation 1,527,924 93,399 1,621,323 Deferred taxes on temporary differences 6,631,747 496,846 4,091 7,132,684 Tax loss carryforwards 13,703,529 471,139 25,095 14,199,763 Total deferred tax assets 20,335,276 967,985 29,186 21,332,447 Deferred tax liabilities Temporary differences and income tax and social contribution of goodwill (ii) (2,532,682) 589,266 (1,943,416) Allowance for impairment loss (iii) (17,779,544) (1,757,417) (29,186) (19,566,147) Total deferred tax assets (liabilities) 23,050 (200,166) (177,116) 35 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Refer to: (i) deferred income tax and social contribution assets calculated as tax benefit originating from the goodwill paid on acquisition of the Company and recognized by the merged companies in the course of 2009. The realization of the tax credit arises from the amortization of the goodwill balance based on the STFC license and in the appreciation of property, plant and equipment, the utilization of which is estimated to occur through 2025, and deferred income tax and social contribution assets originating from the goodwill paid on the acquisition of interests in the Company in 2008-2011, recognized by the companies merged with and into Telemar Participações S.A. ("TmarPart") and by TmarPart merged with and into the Company on September 1, 2015, which was based on the Company's expected future profitability and the amortization of which is estimated to occur through 2025. Refers basically to the tax effects on the appreciation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, merged from TmarPart. The Company, based on the schedule of expected generation of future taxable income, supported by a technical feasibility study and the comparison with the estimate of the annual realization amount of asset and liability temporary differences, revised its deferred taxes recovery estimate and identified and recognized an allowance at recovery value.

The stock of tax loss carryforwards in Brazil and foreign subsidiaries is approximately R$31,151,965 and R$14,432,380, and corresponds to R$10,591,668 and R$3,608,095 in deferred tax assets, respectively, which can be carried forward indefinitely and offset against taxes payable in the future. 11. OTHER TAXES ASSETS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Recoverable State VAT (ICMS) (i) 254,482 280,166 1,291,989 1,240,353 PIS and COFINS (ii) 1,566,210 100,181 3,158,067 215,860 Other 46 23 89,351 63,015 Total 1,820,738 380,370 4,539,407 1,519,228 Current 498,037 232,961 1,476,577 803,252 Non-current 1,322,701 147,409 3,062,830 715,976 LIABILITIES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 State VAT (ICMS) 176,226 197,606 504,703 556,693 ICMS Convention No. 69/1998 24,336 23,602 66,014 34,113 PIS and COFINS (iii) 66,293 23,731 236,627 235,319 FUST/FUNTTEL/broadcasting fees (iv) 203,204 199,528 665,803 655,022 Other (v) 7,314 12,242 173,367 181,437 Total 477,373 456,709 1,646,514 1,662,584 Current 248,310 233,714 956,370 1,033,868 Non-current 229,063 222,995 690,144 628,716 36 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Recoverable ICMS arises mostly from prepaid taxes and credits claimed on purchases of property, plant and equipment, which can be offset against ICMS payable within 48 months, pursuant to Supplementary Law 102/2000. The Company and its subsidiaries had legal proceedings to claim the right to deduct ICMS from the PIS and COFINS tax bases and the recovery of past unduly paid amounts, within the relevant statute of limitations. In March 2019, the 1stand 2ndRegion Federal Courts (Brasília and Rio de Janeiro) issued final and unappealable decisions favorable to the Company on two of the three main lawsuits of the Company relating to the discussion about the non-levy of PIS and COFINS on ICMS. As for the third most material lawsuit, a final and unappealable decision was issued by the 2ndRegion Federal Court in September 2019. Accordingly, the Company recognized R$1,498 million in the Company and R$3,087 million on a consolidated basis related to the credits as mentioned above. The Company is already utilizing part of the credits definitively recognized at court level to offset them against current federal taxes payable and has concurrently been taking the necessary actions to initiate the utilization of the remains tax credits. Refers basically to the Social Integration Program Tax on Revenue (PIS) and Social Security Funding Tax on Revenue (COFINS) on revenue, financial income, and other income. The Company and its subsidiaries Telemar and Oi Móvel filed lawsuits to discuss the correct calculation of the contribution to the FUST and in the course of the lawsuits made escrow deposits to suspend its collection. These discussions are also being judged by higher courts and a possible transformation of the deposited amounts into definitive payments should not occur within two (2) years. Consisting primarily of inflation adjustment to suspended taxes and withholding tax on intragroup loans and interest on capital. 12. JUDICIAL DEPOSITS In some situations the Company makes, as ordered by courts or even at its own discretion to provide guarantees, judicial deposits to ensure the continuity of ongoing lawsuits. These judicial deposits can be required for lawsuits with a likelihood of loss, as assessed by the Company based on the opinion of its legal counselors, as probable, possible, or remote. 37 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) As set forth by relevant legislation, judicial deposits are adjusted for inflation. COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Civil 3,524,269 3,746,025 5,340,059 5,849,978 Tax 754,261 801,340 2,253,695 2,337,508 Labor 391,875 583,723 909,633 1,197,144 Subtotal: 4,670,405 5,131,088 8,503,387 9,384,630 Estimated loss (i) (11,325) (444,407) (26,448) (649,910) Total 4,659,080 4,686,681 8,476,939 8,734,720 Current 1,213,184 1,348,700 1,520,873 1,715,934 Non-current 3,445,896 3,337,981 6,956,066 7,018,786 This amount represents the estimated loss of balances of judicial deposits which are in the process of reconciliation with the obtained statements. 13. PREPAID EXPENSES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Costs incurred on the performance of a contract (IFRS 15) 246,246 238,648 1,003,132 912,538 Telecom Inspection Fund (FISTEL) fee 185 138,203 Advertising and publicity 814 580 81,735 135,049 Bank guarantee 10,578 15,840 33,460 40,690 Insurance 12,590 22,458 31,739 48,865 Contractual prepaid expenses 16,195 47,771 Other 21,096 10,873 149,652 81,590 Total 291,509 304,594 1,437,921 1,266,503 Current 178,487 191,087 853,670 743,953 Non-current 113,022 113,507 584,251 522,550 14. OTHER ASSETS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Sureties from related parties 71,754 67,621 Advances to and amounts recoverable from suppliers 131,146 382,783 538,590 621,376 Amounts receivable from the sale of property, plant and equipment items 81,527 85,684 301,816 305,155 Amounts receivable 183,930 211,786 154,326 202,834 Advances to employees 12,604 15,948 63,083 69,635 Other 42,943 43,234 234,470 131,532 Total 523,904 807,056 1,292,285 1,330,532 Current 491,093 787,119 847,744 1,079,670 Non-current 32,811 19,937 444,541 250,862 38 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 15. INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Investment in subsidiaries 16,199,157 16,917,150 Joint arrangements 28,069 31,488 Investments in associates 47,643 44,124 Tax incentives, net of allowances for losses 10,273 10,273 31,876 31,876 Other investments 3,799 3,799 10,596 10,352 Total 16,213,229 16,931,222 118,184 117,840 Summary of the movements in investment balances COMPANY CONSOLIDATED Balance at Dec 31, 2018 16,931,222 117,840 Share of profit (loss) of investees (Note 5) (3,709,371) (1,529) Associates' share of other comprehensive income 3,504 (825) Reclassification of equity in investees to held-for-sale assets 221,969 1,855 Reclassification of equity in investees to the provision for equity deficiency 569,410 Advance for future capital increase in subsidiary (*) 2,100,000 Other 96,495 843 Balance at Sep 30, 2019 16,213,229 118,184 Refers to the advance for capital increase held by wholly-owned subsidiary Telemar to discharge its universal service and quality maintenance obligations. The actual capital increase will depend on a preapproval from ANATEL. The main data related to direct equity interests in subsidiaries, for equity accounting purposes, are as follows: COMPANY 09/30/2019 In thousands Shares Equity interests - % Profit (loss) for the Subsidiaries Equity period Common Preferred Total capital Voting capital Telemar 16,235,409 (2,939,228) 154,032,213 189,400,783 100 100 Rio Alto 5,322 143 215,538,129 215,538,129 100 100 Oi Holanda (1,523,736) (160,144) 100 100 100 Oi Serviços Financeiros 4,295 3,246 799 100 100 PTIF (2,969,014) (349,700) 0.042 100 100 CVTEL (1,217) (282) 18 100 100 Carrigans 108 0.100 100 100 PT Participações 3,640,584 (221,969) 1,000,000 100 100 Serede (338,713) (206,017) 24,431,651 17.51 17.51 39 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Equity in investees Three-month periods Nine-month period Provision for negative ended ended Investment value shareholders' equity Subsidiaries 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Telemar (1,206,176) (1,602,227) (2,939,228) 11,207,625 16,235,409 16,951,431 Rio Alto 48 344 143 989 5,322 5,179 Oi Holanda (ii) (143,874) (72,511) (160,144) (3,193,263) 1,523,736 4,154,419 Oi Serviços Financeiros 1,079 1,663 3,246 5,097 4,295 1,050 PTIF (ii) (289,926) (115,291) (349,700) (7,850,760) 2,969,014 7,255,948 CVTEL (114) (49) (282) (171) 1,217 902 Carrigans 108 105 Serede (35,851) 3,831 (36,074) 7,764 59,309 23,235 Unrealized profits or losses with investees (1,986) 2,567 (5,363) (5,702) (45,977) (40,615) Subtotal: (1,676,800) (1,781,673) (3,487,402) 171,579 16,199,157 16,917,150 4,553,276 11,434,504 PT Participações (i) (163,939) 4,168 (221,969) (55,469) 3,640,584 3,721,549 Total (1,840,739) (1,777,505) (3,709,371) 116,110 19,839,741 20,638,699 4,553,276 11,434,504 Refers to the share of profit (loss) of investees and the amount of the investments held in the operations in Africa and Asia, classified as held-for-sale assets. With the approval of the JRP, the Oi companies' debts, represented by the bonds, were consolidated at Oi. To document these transactions it was necessary to enter into loan agreements between Oi and Oi Holanda, as well as between Oi and PTIF. These agreements provided for the possibility of paying and settling he total amount due through a capital increase, which was the approach effectively applied by Oi on January 31, 2019, amounting to €665,639,602.32 at Oi Holanda and €1,100,259.843.00 at PTIF. Summarized financial information 09/30/2019 Subsidiaries Assets Liabilities Revenue Telemar (i) 36,391,773 20,156,364 4,563,209 Oi Holanda (i) 968,801 2,492,537 PTIF (i) 745,885 3,714,899 Rio Alto 5,302 (20) Oi Serviços Financeiros 21,564 17,269 390 CVTEL 52 1,269 Serede 1,356,685 1,695,398 1,918,646 (i) Amounts adjusted for consolidation and equity accounting purposes. 40 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 12/31/2018 09/30/2018 Subsidiaries Assets Liabilities Revenue Telemar (i) 33,718,348 16,766,917 5,129,132 Oi Holanda (i) 549,905 4,704,324 PTIF (i) 686,409 7,919,147 Rio Alto 5,269 90 Oi Serviços Financeiros 22,853 21,803 674 CVTEL 95 997 Serede 1,049,482 1,182,178 1,204,056 (i) Amounts adjusted for consolidation and equity accounting purposes. 16. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT COMPANY Automatic Transmission Works in switching and other Right of use progress equipment equipment (1) Infrastructure Buildings - leases Other assets Total Cost of PP&E (gross amount) Balance at Dec 31, 2018 460,135 6,305,104 24,435,160 6,329,728 1,962,675 2,192,670 41,685,472 Initial adoption of IFRS 16 624,232 624,232 Contractual changes 53,377 53,377 Additions 771,220 64,905 99,067 30,632 9,311 975,135 Write-offs (8,529) (23,267) (78,910) (8,003) (72) (118,781) Transfers (1,069,783) 2,180 634,429 331,554 14,214 87,406 Transfer to held-for-sale assets (See note 29) (332) (154,332) (154,664) Balance at Sep 30, 2019 153,043 6,307,284 25,111,227 6,681,107 1,822,557 700,238 2,289,315 43,064,771 Accumulated depreciation Balance at Dec 31, 2018 (6,206,296) (21,385,206) (4,422,820) (1,615,284) (1,733,032) (35,362,638) Depreciation expenses (13,692) (358,734) (333,539) (26,397) (39,047) (27,555) (798,964) Write-offs 19,180 68,805 3,570 (6,964) 84,591 Transfer to held-for-sale assets (See note 29) 325 112,011 112,336 Balance at Sep 30, 2019 (6,219,988) (21,724,760) (4,687,229) (1,529,670) (35,477) (1,767,551) (35,964,675) Property, plant and equipment, net Balance at Dec 31, 2018 460,135 98,808 3,049,954 1,906,908 347,391 459,638 6,322,834 Balance at Sep 30, 2019 153,043 87,296 3,386,467 1,993,878 292,887 664,761 521,764 7,100,096 Annual depreciation rate (average) 10% 12% 10% 9% 8% 15% Transmission and other equipment include transmission and data communication equipment. 41 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) CONSOLIDATED Automatic Transmission Works in switching and other Right of use progress equipment equipment (1) Infrastructure Buildings - leases Other assets Total Cost of PP&E (gross amount) Balance at Dec 31, 2018 3,351,613 20,077,960 62,092,721 30,343,531 4,463,690 6,466,170 126,795,685 Initial adoption of IFRS 16 8,167,932 8,167,932 Contractual changes 462,574 462,574 Additions 5,101,029 190,395 245,542 3,595 209,047 69,072 5,818,680 Write-offs (36,922) (53,461) (864,266) (96,947) (421) (1,052,017) Transfers (6,008,032) 71,141 3,729,961 1,956,842 47,276 202,812 Transfer to held-for-sale assets (See note 29) (503) (243,582) (244,085) Balance at Sep 30, 2019 2,407,688 20,149,101 65,959,616 31,681,146 4,270,979 8,742,606 6,737,633 139,948,769 Accumulated depreciation Balance at Dec 31, 2018 (18,940,570) (47,888,763) (23,034,282) (2,814,575) (5,691,932) (98,370,122) Depreciation expenses (204,483) (1,846,244) (1,087,121) (78,081) (702,492) (183,094) (4,101,515) Write-offs 48,194 806,897 17,617 (6,907) 865,801 Transfers 85 (1,069) (261) 326 919 Transfer to held-for-sale assets (See note 29) 331 163,202 163,533 Balance at Sep 30, 2019 (19,144,968) (49,687,882) (23,314,436) (2,729,128) (684,875) (5,881,014) (101,442,303) Property, plant and equipment, net Balance at Dec 31, 2018 3,351,613 1,137,390 14,203,958 7,309,249 1,649,115 774,238 28,425,563 Balance at Sep 30, 2019 2,407,688 1,004,133 16,271,734 8,366,710 1,541,851 8,057,731 856,619 38,506,466 Annual depreciation rate (average) 10% 12% 10% 9% 11% 15% (1) Transmission and other equipment include transmission and data communication equipment. Additional disclosures Pursuant to ANATEL's concession agreements, the property, plant and equipment items of the Company that are indispensable for the provision of the services provided for in said agreements are considered returnable assets. As at September 30, 2019, the residual balance of the Company's returnable assets is R$2,984,521 (R$2,900,922 at December 31, 2018) and consists of assets and installations in progress, switching and transmission equipment, payphones, outside network equipment, power equipment, and systems and operation support equipment. On a consolidated basis, this balance amounts to R$8,832,211 (R$8,218,006 at December 31, 2018). In the period ended September 30, 2019, financial charges and transaction costs incurred on works in progress were capitalized at the average rate of 7% per year. Movements in the rights of use - leases COMPANY 42 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Towers Site Vehicles Real estate Total Balance at Dec 31, 2018 Initial adoption of IFRS 16 577,340 45,342 1,550 624,232 Contractual changes 53,440 (63) 53,377 Additions 14,343 1,791 14,498 30,632 Write-offs (8,003) (8,003) Balance at Sep 30, 2019 645,123 39,067 14,498 1,550 700,238 Accumulated depreciation Balance at Dec 31, 2018 Depreciation expenses (33,357) (4,592) (939) (158) (39,046) Write-offs 3,365 204 3,569 Balance at Sep 30, 2019 (29,992) (4,388) (939) (158) (35,477) Right of use, net Balance at Dec 31, 2018 Balance at Sep 30, 2019 615,131 34,679 13,559 1,392 664,761 CONSOLIDATED Towers Site Stores Vehicles Real estate Total Balance at Dec 31, 2018 Initial adoption of IFRS 16 7,353,507 521,523 117,480 93,615 81,807 8,167,932 Contractual changes 450,417 2,676 2,681 6,800 462,574 Additions 53,303 28,553 13,188 113,903 100 209,047 Write-offs (11,506) (74,391) (2,483) (7,265) (1,302) (96,947) Balance at Sep 30, 2019 7,845,721 478,361 130,866 200,253 87,405 8,742,606 Accumulated depreciation Balance at Dec 31, 2018 Depreciation expenses (549,343) (69,635) (23,376) (45,428) (14,710) (702,492) Write-offs 11,581 2,872 221 2,379 564 17,617 Balance at Sep 30, 2019 (537,762) (66,763) (23,155) (43,049) (14,146) (684,875) Right of use, net Balance at Dec 31, 2018 Balance at Sep 30, 2019 7,307,959 411,598 107,711 157,204 73,259 8,057,731 43 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 17. INTANGIBLE ASSETS COMPANY Intangible assets in Data processing Regulatory progress systems licenses Other Total Balance at Dec 31, 2018 12,656 2,526,470 14,477,394 539,661 17,556,181 Additions 5,392 27 5,419 Transfers (5,559) 70,294 (64,735) Balance at Sep 30, 2019 12,489 2,596,764 14,477,394 474,953 17,561,600 Accumulated amortization Balance at Dec 31, 2018 (2,510,785) (9,515,969) (459,387) (12,486,141) Amortization expenses (24,900) (531,792) (1,535) (558,227) Expense of impairment losses (see Note 5 (ii)) (3,341,842) (3,341,842) Balance at Sep 30, 2019 (2,535,685) (13,389,603) (460,922) (16,386,210) Intangible assets, net Balance at Dec 31, 2018 12,656 15,685 4,961,425 80,274 5,070,040 Balance at Sep 30, 2019 12,489 61,079 1,087,791 14,031 1,175,390 Annual amortization rate (average) 20% 20% 23% CONSOLIDATED Intangible assets in Data processing Regulatory progress systems licenses Other Total Balance at Dec 31, 2018 27,195 8,981,694 18,602,742 1,904,547 29,516,178 Additions 312,215 2,251 39,871 354,337 Transfers (328,707) 355,152 (26,445) Balance at Sep 30, 2019 10,703 9,339,097 18,602,742 1,917,973 29,870,515 Accumulated amortization Balance at Dec 31, 2018 (8,116,461) (12,751,835) (1,699,436) (22,567,732) Amortization expenses (294,731) (642,532) (82,153) (1,019,416) Transfers 8 (8) Expense of impairment losses (see Note 5 (ii)) (3,341,842) (3,341,842) Balance at Sep 30, 2019 (8,411,184) (16,736,209) (1,781,597) (26,928,990) Intangible assets, net Balance at Dec 31, 2018 27,195 865,233 5,850,907 205,111 6,948,446 Balance at Sep 30, 2019 10,703 927,913 1,866,533 136,376 2,941,525 Annual amortization rate (average) 20% 20% 23% 44 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 18. TRADE PAYABLES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 ANATEL (*) 2,312,003 2,209,199 7,479,726 7,147,137 Services 745,414 1,030,308 3,690,526 3,397,413 Infrastructure, network and plant maintenance materials 515,129 685,303 2,667,293 2,861,712 Rental of polls and rights-of-way 82,939 83,553 151,171 191,723 Other 29,456 50,106 352,641 647,856 Adjustment to present value (1,737,749) (1,814,087) (5,185,476) (5,426,971) Total 1,947,192 2,244,382 9,155,881 8,818,870 Current 989,896 1,301,537 5,900,431 5,225,862 Non-current 957,296 942,845 3,255,450 3,593,008 Trade payables subject to the Judicial Reorganization 1,134,914 1,013,342 3,969,222 3,794,610 Trade payables not subject to the Judicial Reorganization 812,278 1,231,040 5,186,659 5,024,260 Total 1,947,192 2,244,382 9,155,881 8,818,870 Refers for prepetition claims of the Management Regulatory Agency of the Federal Attorney General's Office (AGU) to be settle pursuant to the JRP. 45 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 19. BORROWINGS AND FINANCING Borrowings and financing by type COMPANY CONSOLIDATED Contractual maturity 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Principal Interest Foreign currency Senior Notes 7,009,842 7,068,263 7,009,842 7,068,263 Jul 2025 Semiannual Public debentures 4,520,332 4,358,366 7,040,795 6,788,519 Aug 2023 to Feb 2035 Semiannual Financial institutions Local currency BNDES 989,380 925,271 3,866,618 3,616,074 Mar 2024 to Feb 2033 Monthly Monthly and Other 593,270 545,485 2,053,580 1,905,786 Oct 2019 to Feb 2035 semiannual Foreign currency 986,198 904,553 6,920,691 6,353,322 Foreign currency multilateral financing 369,546 326,376 369,546 326,376 Aug 2024 to Feb 2030 Semiannual Default payment Local currency 151,988 151,989 207,035 207,035 Feb 2038 to Feb 2042 Single installment Foreign currency 1,117,300 1,048,285 4,297,024 4,125,317 Feb 2038 to Feb 2042 Loan and debentures from subsidiaries (Note 28) 19,322,719 18,610,408 Subtotal 35,060,575 33,938,996 31,765,131 30,390,692 Incurred debt issuance cost (11,906) (10,629) (13,539) (12,126) Fair value adjustment (*) (23,882,611) (23,593,369) (13,846,304) (13,928,660) Total 11,166,058 10,334,998 17,905,288 16,449,906 Current 130,373 660,172 138,842 672,894 Non-current 11,035,685 9,674,826 17,766,446 15,777,012 The calculation takes into consideration the contractual flows provided for in the JRP, discounted using rates that range from 12.6% per year to 16.4% per year, depending on the maturities and currency of each instrument. Debt issuance costs by type COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Financial institutions 11,590 10,298 12,924 11,481 Public debentures 316 331 615 645 Total 11,906 10,629 13,539 12,126 Current 1,633 1,290 1,634 1,290 Non-current 10,273 9,339 11,905 10,836 Breakdown of the debt by currency COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Euro 451,788 252,659 284,992 198,931 US dollar 7,108,859 6,878,691 9,158,850 8,617,835 Brazilian reais 3,605,411 3,203,648 8,461,446 7,633,140 Total 11,166,058 10,334,998 17,905,288 16,449,906 46 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Debt breakdown per index COMPANY CONSOLIDATED Index/rate 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Fixed rate 1.75% p.a. - 10.00% p.a. 6,799,859 6,708,094 9,039,332 8,562,117 CDI 80% of CDI 2,553,690 2,235,675 4,530,971 3,949,639 TJLP 2.95% p.a. + TJLP 989,083 924,957 3,865,431 3,614,820 TR 0% p.a. 15,108 10,593 20,580 14,430 Other 0% p.a. 808,318 455,679 448,974 308,900 Total 11,166,058 10,334,998 17,905,288 16,449,906 Maturity schedule of the long-term debt and debt issuance costs allocation schedule Long-term debt Debt issuance costs COMPANY CONSOLIDATED COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 2020 787 2,617 415 558 2021 2,029 3,953 1,660 1,775 2022 219 970 1,660 1,775 2023 118,557 315,227 1,660 1,775 2024 and following years 34,806,977 31,301,889 4,878 6,023 Total 34,928,569 31,624,656 10,273 11,906 Guarantees BNDES financing facilities are originally collateralized by receivables of the Company and its subsidiaries Telemar and Oi Móvel. The Company provides guarantees to its subsidiaries Telemar and Oi Móvel for such financing facilities, totaling R$2,877 million. Covenants Pursuant to a Clause 17 of Appendix 4.2.4 to the JRP, the Company and its subsidiaries are subject to certain covenants existing in some loan and financing agreements, based on certain financial ratios, including Gross debt-to-EBITDA. The Company monitors on a quarterly basis these terms and conditions of the covenants and the terms and conditions for the period ended September 30, 2019, the Company and its subsidiaries were compliant with all relevant covenants of the agreements. Changes in borrowings and financing Interest, inflation Principal Tax and adjustment, and Fair value and interest other Transfers 12/31/2018 exchange differences allocation payment payments and other 09/30/2019 Borrowings and financing 16,449,906 2,370,221 82,357 (932,806) (165,132) 100,742 17,905,288 The Company made the interest payments of the Qualified Bonds, which do not have a grace period for the interest, in August 2019. 47 FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM) Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) Corporate Legislation COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND OTHER COMPANY Base Date - 09/30/2019 01131-2 Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION 76.535.764/0001-43 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 20. LICENSES AND CONCESSIONS PAYABLE COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Personal Mobile Services (SMP) 39,071 29,530 STFC concessions 22,925 56,089 Total 22,925 39,071 85,619 Current 22,925 39,071 85,619 Correspond to the amounts payable to ANATEL for the radiofrequency concessions and the licenses to provide the SMP services, obtained at public auctions, and STFC service concessions. 21. LEASES PAYABLE COMPANY CONSOLIDATED 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 Towers 607,684 7,457,983 Site 35,835 425,279 Stores 111,551 Real estate 1,443 76,055 Vehicles 13,679 160,571 Total 658,641 8,231,439 Current 110,306 1,505,995 Non-current 548,335 6,725,444 Movements in leases payable COMPANY CONSOLIDATED Balance at Dec 31, 2018 Initial adoption of IFRS 16 624,232 8,167,932 New contracts 16,289 163,130 Cancellations