Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 4.2 (iii) (394 Kb)

1 - Service Agreement No. 000127/16, entered into on September 8, 2016, by and between, on one part, [xxx], and, on the other part, Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time;

2 - Service Agreement No. 043/2017, by and between, on one part, [xxx], and, on the other part, Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time;

3 - Service Agreement No. 226/11 and 040/2008, entered into on December 1, 2016, by and between, on one part, [xxx], and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S/A, TNL PCS S/A, Oi

Móvel S/A, Oi S/A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time;