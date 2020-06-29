Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (ix) (478 Kb)

Pro Forma Base Balance Sheet Currency: R$ 000 Dec19 - Pro Forma Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable Inventory Recoverable taxes Judicial deposits Pension fund assets Other assets Current assets Fixed assets Intangible Recoverable taxes Related parties Judicial deposits Pension fund assets Other assets - 27.151 - 863 - - 511 28.526 47.598 11.561 - - - - Non - current assets Assets Suppliers 59 59.219 87.744 7.885 Labor and social obligations Taxes payable - 5.871 Tax Refinancing Program Provisions - Dividends and interest on capital Short-term debt - - Other liabilities Current liabilities Taxes payable Provisions - Tax Refinancing Program Long-term debt Other liabilities Non - current liabilities Liabilities Net assets - 13.756 - - - - - - 13.756 73.988

Pro Forma Base Income Statement of the financial year Currency: R$ 000 Gross revenue Deductions Net revenue Energy FY19 - Pro Forma 154.468 (22.012) 132.457 (27.547) Infrastructure maintenance IT services (5.141) Building rent and related costs Facilities and security Operational personnel SG&A personnel SG&A (11.583) (5.850) (8.682) (2.076) (13.493) (2.668) Links Tax credit (2.998) Other revenue and expenses EBITDA Financial result Corporate tax D&A Net result 3.454 - 55.874 - (16.146) (8.385) 31.343