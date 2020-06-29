Log in
OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/26
1.52 BRL   -1.30%
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 4.2 (iii) (394 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (ix) (478 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (vi) (428 Kb)
PU
Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (ix) (478 Kb)

06/29/2020

EXHIBIT 5.1 (ix)

Pro Forma Base Financial Statements

Pro Forma Base Balance Sheet Currency: R$ 000

Dec19 - Pro Forma

Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable Inventory Recoverable taxes Judicial deposits Pension fund assets Other assets Current assets Fixed assets Intangible Recoverable taxes Related parties Judicial deposits Pension fund assets Other assets

-

27.151

-

863

-

-

511 28.526

47.598

11.561

-

-

-

-

Non - current assets Assets

Suppliers

59 59.219 87.744

7.885

Labor and social obligations Taxes payable

-

5.871

Tax Refinancing Program Provisions

-

Dividends and interest on capital Short-term debt

-

-

Other liabilities Current liabilities Taxes payable Provisions

-

Tax Refinancing Program Long-term debt

Other liabilities

Non - current liabilities Liabilities

Net assets

- 13.756 - - - - - - 13.756 73.988

Pro Forma Base Income Statement of the financial year

Currency: R$ 000

Gross revenue Deductions Net revenue Energy

FY19 - Pro Forma 154.468 (22.012) 132.457

(27.547)

Infrastructure maintenance IT services

(5.141)

Building rent and related costs Facilities and security Operational personnel SG&A personnel SG&A

(11.583)

(5.850)

(8.682)

(2.076)

(13.493)

(2.668)

Links Tax credit

(2.998)

Other revenue and expenses EBITDA

Financial result Corporate tax D&A

Net result

3.454 - 55.874 - (16.146) (8.385) 31.343

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 15 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 18:53:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 18 805 M 3 447 M 3 447 M
Net income 2020 -6 499 M -1 191 M -1 191 M
Net Debt 2020 21 699 M 3 978 M 3 978 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 903 M 1 266 M 1 265 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 15 003
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,52 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Director
Marcos Grodetzky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.23.58%1 259
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.42%219 976
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.56%87 388
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.10%77 383
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-3.14%52 567
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.08%39 539
