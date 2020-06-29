Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (ix) (478 Kb)

|
Pro Forma Base Balance Sheet Currency: R$ 000
Dec19 - Pro Forma
Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable Inventory Recoverable taxes Judicial deposits Pension fund assets Other assets Current assets Fixed assets Intangible Recoverable taxes Related parties Judicial deposits Pension fund assets Other assets
-
27.151
-
863
-
-
511 28.526
47.598
11.561
-
-
-
-
Non - current assets Assets
Suppliers
59 59.219 87.744
7.885
Labor and social obligations Taxes payable
-
5.871
Tax Refinancing Program Provisions
-
Dividends and interest on capital Short-term debt
-
-
Other liabilities Current liabilities Taxes payable Provisions
-
Tax Refinancing Program Long-term debt
Other liabilities
Non - current liabilities Liabilities
Net assets
- 13.756 - - - - - - 13.756 73.988
|
Pro Forma Base Income Statement of the financial year
Currency: R$ 000
Gross revenue Deductions Net revenue Energy
FY19 - Pro Forma 154.468 (22.012) 132.457
(27.547)
Infrastructure maintenance IT services
(5.141)
Building rent and related costs Facilities and security Operational personnel SG&A personnel SG&A
(11.583)
(5.850)
(8.682)
(2.076)
(13.493)
(2.668)
Links Tax credit
(2.998)
Other revenue and expenses EBITDA
Financial result Corporate tax D&A
Net result
3.454 - 55.874 - (16.146) (8.385) 31.343