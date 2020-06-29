Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (vi) (428 Kb)

Exhibit 5.1(vi)

Supplier Agreements

Commercial Real Property Lease Agreement No. MRED 3300005392, entered into on November 10, 2000, by and between, on one part, MetroRED Telecomunicações LTDA., and, on the other part, Itaúsa Empreendimentos S.A. and Panamérica Park do Brasil Projetos LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600042779, entered into on March 14, 2014, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S/A, Oi Móvel S/A, OI S/A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, EQS Engenharia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement Nos. 4600046081 and 4600035229, entered into on July 9, 2013, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S/A, 14 Brasil Telecom Celular S.A., OI S/A, TNL PCS S/A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, PADTEC S/A, as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600046400, entered into on June 17, 2015, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S/A, Oi Móvel S/A and OI S/A, and, on the other part, PADTEC S/A, as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600047175, entered into on March 7, 2016, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA. and OI S/A., and, on the other part, Fujitsu do Brasil LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600047351, entered into on February 15, 2016, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA. And OI S/A, and, on the other part, APA.NET Informática LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement Nos. 4600047456 and 4600042940, entered into on February 27, 2014, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S/A, Oi Móvel S/A, and OI S/A, and, on the other part, Portugal Telecom Inovação S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement Nos.4600047837, 4600036499 and 4600046332, entered into on February 17, 2012, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA. and OI S/A., and, on the other part, IBM BRASIL - Indústria, Máquinas e Serviços LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600048540, entered into on January 9, 2017, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A. and OI S/A., and, on the other part, EY Auditores Independentes S/S., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600050541, entered into on August 16, 2018, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A. and OI S/A., and, on the other part, Global Web Outsourcing do Brasil LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600048945, entered into on April 20, 2017, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., Brasil Telecom Call Center

S/A., Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA. and OI S/A., and, on the other part, Fast One Sistemas Tecnológicos S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600049920, entered into on February 23, 2018, by and between, on one part, Oi Móvel S/A, Paggo Administradora de Crédito LTDA. and Brasil

Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, Veper Servicos Especializados LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600049956, entered into on February 23, 2018, by and between, on one part, Oi Móvel S/A, Oi S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S/A, Paggo

Administradora de Crédito LTDA. and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, Graber Sistemas de Segurança LTDA. and Visel Vigilância e Segurança LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600049957, entered into on February 23, 2018, by and between, on one part, Oi Móvel S/A, Oi S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S/A., Paggo Administradora de Crédito LTDA. and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, Elma Serviços Gerais e Representação LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600051195, entered into on April 1, 2019, by and between, on one part, Oi Móvel S/A, Oi S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S/A., Paggo Administradora de Crédito LTDA., Brasil Telecom Call Center S.A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, Fast One Sistemas Tecnológicos Eireli and Fast One Locação de Equipamentos e Sistemas Eireli, as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600048984, entered into on May 25, 2017, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S/A., Paggo Administradora de Crédito LTDA. and Paggo Acquirer Gestão de Meios de Pagamentos LTDA., and, on the other part, Eversys Controls, Fire & Security do Brasil LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600048985, entered into on May 25, 2017, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S/A., Paggo Administradora de

Crédito LTDA. and Paggo Acquirer Gestão de Meios de Pagamentos LTDA., and, on the other part, IISolutions - Integrated Intelligent Solutions LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600049921, entered into on February 23, 2018, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Oi Móvel S/A., Paggo Administradora de Crédito LTDA. and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, Veper

Servicos de Vigilancia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600051522, entered into on June 28, 2019, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Oi Móvel S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Serede - Serviços de Rede S.A. and Paggo Administradora LTDA., and, on the other part, Araujo Abreu Engenharia S.A.,

as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600047086, entered into on December 16, 2015, by and between, on one part, Oi Móvel S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Paggo Administradora de Crédito LTDA. and Paggo Acquirer Gestão de Meios de Pagamentos

LTDA., and, on the other part, CTIS Tecnologia S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600051525, entered into on June 28, 2019, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Oi Móvel S.A, Paggo Administradora LTDA., Serede - Serviços de RedeS.A. and Telemar Norte Leste S.A., and, on the other part, Elfe Operação e Manutenção S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600051521, entered into on June 28, 2019, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Oi Móvel S.A, Serede - Serviços de Rede S.A., Paggo Administradora LTDA., Telemar Norte Leste S.A., Brasil Telecom Call Center S.A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, EQS Engenharia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600051194, entered into on April 15, 2019, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Oi Móvel S.A, Telemar Norte Leste S.A., Brasil Telecom Call Center S.A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, Thyssenkrupp Elevadores S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600046697, entered into on September 4, 2015, by and between, on one part, Actar Conectivity Engenharia de Telecomunicações Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A and Brasil Telecom

Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600046883, entered into on October 29, 2015, by and between, on one part, Proof Serviços e Comércio de Informática Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação

Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Right of Use Acquisition and Assignment Agreement No. 3300028269/4600045509/4600047214, entered into on July 10, 2012, by and between, on one part, Arrow ECS Brasil Distribuidora Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600047252, entered into on February 12, 2016, by and between, on one part, BMC Software do Brasil Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A. and OI S/A, as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600047426, entered into on March 16, 2016, by and between, on one part, Proof Serviços e Comércio de Informática Ltda., and, onthe other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A, Brasil Telecom Call Center S.A., Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., BRT Serviços de Internet S.A. and

OI Internet S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600047497, entered into on November 19, 2011, by and between, on one part, Magil Construções Civis e Empreendimentos Ltda., and, on the other part, Brasil Telecom S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600048478, entered into on December 21, 2016, by and between, on one part, Net & Co Comércio e Serviços em Informática Ltda - EPP, and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A and Brasil

Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600048635, entered into on March 10, 2017, by and between, on one part, Net & Co Comércio e Serviços em Informática Ltda - EPP, and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A and Brasil Telecom

Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600049132, entered into on September 29, 2008, by and between, on one part, IBM Brasil - Indústria, Máquinas e Serviços Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, TNL PSC S/A, as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600049265, entered into on July 3, 2017, by and between, on one part, Acorp do Brasil Importação e Exportação Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A, BRT Serviços de Internet S.A. and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600050145, entered into on January 30, 2015, by and between, on one part, Nec Latim America S.A., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A, BRT Serviços de Internet S.A. and Brasil Telecom Comunicação

Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600050350, entered into on May 21, 2018, by and between, on one part, Adistec Brasil Informática Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A, BRT Serviços de Internet S.A., Brasil