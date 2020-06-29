Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Oi S.A.    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/26
1.52 BRL   -1.30%
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 4.2 (iii) (394 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (ix) (478 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (vi) (428 Kb)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (vi) (428 Kb)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

Exhibit 5.1(vi)

Supplier Agreements

Commercial Real Property Lease Agreement No. MRED 3300005392, entered into on November 10, 2000, by and between, on one part, MetroRED Telecomunicações LTDA., and, on the other part, Itaúsa Empreendimentos S.A. and Panamérica Park do Brasil Projetos LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600042779, entered into on March 14, 2014, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S/A, Oi Móvel S/A, OI S/A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, EQS Engenharia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement Nos. 4600046081 and 4600035229, entered into on July 9, 2013, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S/A, 14 Brasil Telecom Celular S.A., OI S/A, TNL PCS S/A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, PADTEC S/A, as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600046400, entered into on June 17, 2015, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S/A, Oi Móvel S/A and OI S/A, and, on the other part, PADTEC S/A, as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600047175, entered into on March 7, 2016, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA. and OI S/A., and, on the other part, Fujitsu do Brasil LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600047351, entered into on February 15, 2016, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA. And OI S/A, and, on the other part, APA.NET Informática LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement Nos. 4600047456 and 4600042940, entered into on February 27, 2014, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S/A, Oi Móvel S/A, and OI S/A, and, on the other part, Portugal Telecom Inovação S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement Nos.4600047837, 4600036499 and 4600046332, entered into on February 17, 2012, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA. and OI S/A., and, on the other part, IBM BRASIL - Indústria, Máquinas e Serviços LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600048540, entered into on January 9, 2017, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A. and OI S/A., and, on the other part, EY Auditores Independentes S/S., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600050541, entered into on August 16, 2018, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A. and OI S/A., and, on the other part, Global Web Outsourcing do Brasil LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600048945, entered into on April 20, 2017, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., Brasil Telecom Call Center

S/A., Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA. and OI S/A., and, on the other part, Fast One Sistemas Tecnológicos S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600049920, entered into on February 23, 2018, by and between, on one part, Oi Móvel S/A, Paggo Administradora de Crédito LTDA. and Brasil

Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, Veper Servicos Especializados LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600049956, entered into on February 23, 2018, by and between, on one part, Oi Móvel S/A, Oi S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S/A, Paggo

Administradora de Crédito LTDA. and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, Graber Sistemas de Segurança LTDA. and Visel Vigilância e Segurança LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600049957, entered into on February 23, 2018, by and between, on one part, Oi Móvel S/A, Oi S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S/A., Paggo Administradora de Crédito LTDA. and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, Elma Serviços Gerais e Representação LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600051195, entered into on April 1, 2019, by and between, on one part, Oi Móvel S/A, Oi S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S/A., Paggo Administradora de Crédito LTDA., Brasil Telecom Call Center S.A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, Fast One Sistemas Tecnológicos Eireli and Fast One Locação de Equipamentos e Sistemas Eireli, as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600048984, entered into on May 25, 2017, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S/A., Paggo Administradora de Crédito LTDA. and Paggo Acquirer Gestão de Meios de Pagamentos LTDA., and, on the other part, Eversys Controls, Fire & Security do Brasil LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600048985, entered into on May 25, 2017, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S/A., Paggo Administradora de

Crédito LTDA. and Paggo Acquirer Gestão de Meios de Pagamentos LTDA., and, on the other part, IISolutions - Integrated Intelligent Solutions LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600049921, entered into on February 23, 2018, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Oi Móvel S/A., Paggo Administradora de Crédito LTDA. and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, Veper

Servicos de Vigilancia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600051522, entered into on June 28, 2019, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Oi Móvel S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Serede - Serviços de Rede S.A. and Paggo Administradora LTDA., and, on the other part, Araujo Abreu Engenharia S.A.,

as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600047086, entered into on December 16, 2015, by and between, on one part, Oi Móvel S/A., Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Paggo Administradora de Crédito LTDA. and Paggo Acquirer Gestão de Meios de Pagamentos

LTDA., and, on the other part, CTIS Tecnologia S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600051525, entered into on June 28, 2019, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Oi Móvel S.A, Paggo Administradora LTDA., Serede - Serviços de RedeS.A. and Telemar Norte Leste S.A., and, on the other part, Elfe Operação e Manutenção S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600051521, entered into on June 28, 2019, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Oi Móvel S.A, Serede - Serviços de Rede S.A., Paggo Administradora LTDA., Telemar Norte Leste S.A., Brasil Telecom Call Center S.A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, EQS Engenharia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Supply and Service Agreement No. 4600051194, entered into on April 15, 2019, by and between, on one part, Oi S/A., Oi Móvel S.A, Telemar Norte Leste S.A., Brasil Telecom Call Center S.A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., and, on the other part, Thyssenkrupp Elevadores S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600046697, entered into on September 4, 2015, by and between, on one part, Actar Conectivity Engenharia de Telecomunicações Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A and Brasil Telecom

Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600046883, entered into on October 29, 2015, by and between, on one part, Proof Serviços e Comércio de Informática Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação

Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Right of Use Acquisition and Assignment Agreement No. 3300028269/4600045509/4600047214, entered into on July 10, 2012, by and between, on one part, Arrow ECS Brasil Distribuidora Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600047252, entered into on February 12, 2016, by and between, on one part, BMC Software do Brasil Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A. and OI S/A, as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600047426, entered into on March 16, 2016, by and between, on one part, Proof Serviços e Comércio de Informática Ltda., and, onthe other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A, Brasil Telecom Call Center S.A., Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., BRT Serviços de Internet S.A. and

OI Internet S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600047497, entered into on November 19, 2011, by and between, on one part, Magil Construções Civis e Empreendimentos Ltda., and, on the other part, Brasil Telecom S.A., as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600048478, entered into on December 21, 2016, by and between, on one part, Net & Co Comércio e Serviços em Informática Ltda - EPP, and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A and Brasil

Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600048635, entered into on March 10, 2017, by and between, on one part, Net & Co Comércio e Serviços em Informática Ltda - EPP, and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A and Brasil Telecom

Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600049132, entered into on September 29, 2008, by and between, on one part, IBM Brasil - Indústria, Máquinas e Serviços Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, TNL PSC S/A, as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600049265, entered into on July 3, 2017, by and between, on one part, Acorp do Brasil Importação e Exportação Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A, BRT Serviços de Internet S.A. and Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Service Agreement No. 4600050145, entered into on January 30, 2015, by and between, on one part, Nec Latim America S.A., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A, BRT Serviços de Internet S.A. and Brasil Telecom Comunicação

Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Use License and Service Agreement No. 4600050350, entered into on May 21, 2018, by and between, on one part, Adistec Brasil Informática Ltda., and, on the other part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A, Oi Móvel S.A., OI S/A, BRT Serviços de Internet S.A., Brasil

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 15 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 18:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OI S.A.
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 4.2 (iii) (394 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (ix) (478 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (vi) (428 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 5.1 (xv) (408 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 7.2 (xi) (a) (406 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Annex 5.3.8.3 - Annex 7.2 (xi) (b)* (608 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 3.3.1.1 (i) (288 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 3.3.1.1 (ii) (283 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 6.2.3 (239 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 7.2 (viii) (108 Kb)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 805 M 3 447 M 3 447 M
Net income 2020 -6 499 M -1 191 M -1 191 M
Net Debt 2020 21 699 M 3 978 M 3 978 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 903 M 1 266 M 1 265 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 15 003
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,52 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Director
Marcos Grodetzky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.23.58%1 259
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.42%219 976
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.56%87 388
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.10%77 383
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-3.14%52 567
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.08%39 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group