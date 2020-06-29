Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 5.1 (xv) (408 Kb)

Exhibit 5.1(xv)

Intercompany Agreements

Agreement for the Supply of Telecommunication Signal Transmission Capacity in an Industrial Exploration Regime No. CO/OI/RO 119 - 2009, entered into on January 5, 2009, by and between, on one part, Brasil Telecom S.A., and, on the other part, Telecom

Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Agreement for the Supply of Telecommunication Signal Transmission Capacity in an Industrial Exploration Regime No. CO/OI/RO 122 - 2009, entered into on January 5, 2009, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A., and, on the other part, Telecom

Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Agreement for the Supply of Telecommunication Signal Transmission Capacity in an Industrial Exploration Regime No. CO/OI/RO 125 - 2009, entered into on January 5, 2009, by and between, on one part, TNL PCS S.A., and, on the other part, Telecom

Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Commercial Real Property Lease Agreement No. MRED1000000000059, entered into on December 22, 2004, by and between, on one part, Brasil Telecom S.A., and, on the other part, BrT Serviços de Internet S/A., as amended and modified from time to time. Object: 9,000 m2 land of the real property located at Setor de Indústrias Gráficas (SIG), Quadra

02, Lotes 470 à 520, Brasília-DF.

Commercial Real Property Lease Agreement No. MRED1000000000071, entered into on November 1, 2006, by and between, on one part, Brasil Telecom S.A., and, on the other part, Brasil Telecom Comunicação e Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time. Object: Lease of a 10 m2 room, located at SCN Quadra 03 Bloco A, Parte

Subsolo, Asa Norte - Brasília-DF. Later expanded to 1,043.18 m2.

Non-Residential Real Property Lease Agreement No. MRED1000000000089, entered into on May 4, 2004, by and between, on one part, Brasil Telecom S.A., and, on the other part, BrT Serviços de Internet S/A., as amended and modified from time to time. Object: Lease on the 1st and 3rd Floor, with total area of 1,183.49 m2 of the real property located at Rua Afonso Cavalcanti, 100, in the city of Porto Alegre-RS.

Non-Residential Real Property Lease Agreement No. MRED1000000000107, entered into on May 3, 2007, by and between, on one part, Brasil Telecom S.A., and, on the other part, BrT Serviços de Internet S/A., as amended and modified from time to time. Object: Lease of a 2,375 m2 area on the ground floor of the real property located at Travessa Teixeira de Freitas, nº 75 in Curitiba-PR. Later expanded to 3,580 m2.