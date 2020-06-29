Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Oi S.A.    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/26
1.52 BRL   -1.30%
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 4.2 (iii) (394 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (ix) (478 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (vi) (428 Kb)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 5.1 (xv) (408 Kb)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

Exhibit 5.1(xv)

Intercompany Agreements

Agreement for the Supply of Telecommunication Signal Transmission Capacity in an Industrial Exploration Regime No. CO/OI/RO 119 - 2009, entered into on January 5, 2009, by and between, on one part, Brasil Telecom S.A., and, on the other part, Telecom

Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Agreement for the Supply of Telecommunication Signal Transmission Capacity in an Industrial Exploration Regime No. CO/OI/RO 122 - 2009, entered into on January 5, 2009, by and between, on one part, Telemar Norte Leste S.A., and, on the other part, Telecom

Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Agreement for the Supply of Telecommunication Signal Transmission Capacity in an Industrial Exploration Regime No. CO/OI/RO 125 - 2009, entered into on January 5, 2009, by and between, on one part, TNL PCS S.A., and, on the other part, Telecom

Comunicação Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time.

Commercial Real Property Lease Agreement No. MRED1000000000059, entered into on December 22, 2004, by and between, on one part, Brasil Telecom S.A., and, on the other part, BrT Serviços de Internet S/A., as amended and modified from time to time. Object: 9,000 m2 land of the real property located at Setor de Indústrias Gráficas (SIG), Quadra

02, Lotes 470 à 520, Brasília-DF.

Commercial Real Property Lease Agreement No. MRED1000000000071, entered into on November 1, 2006, by and between, on one part, Brasil Telecom S.A., and, on the other part, Brasil Telecom Comunicação e Multimídia LTDA., as amended and modified from time to time. Object: Lease of a 10 m2 room, located at SCN Quadra 03 Bloco A, Parte

Subsolo, Asa Norte - Brasília-DF. Later expanded to 1,043.18 m2.

Non-Residential Real Property Lease Agreement No. MRED1000000000089, entered into on May 4, 2004, by and between, on one part, Brasil Telecom S.A., and, on the other part, BrT Serviços de Internet S/A., as amended and modified from time to time. Object: Lease on the 1st and 3rd Floor, with total area of 1,183.49 m2 of the real property located at Rua Afonso Cavalcanti, 100, in the city of Porto Alegre-RS.

Non-Residential Real Property Lease Agreement No. MRED1000000000107, entered into on May 3, 2007, by and between, on one part, Brasil Telecom S.A., and, on the other part, BrT Serviços de Internet S/A., as amended and modified from time to time. Object: Lease of a 2,375 m2 area on the ground floor of the real property located at Travessa Teixeira de Freitas, nº 75 in Curitiba-PR. Later expanded to 3,580 m2.

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 15 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 18:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OI S.A.
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 4.2 (iii) (394 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (ix) (478 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (vi) (428 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 5.1 (xv) (408 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 7.2 (xi) (a) (406 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Annex 5.3.8.3 - Annex 7.2 (xi) (b)* (608 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 3.3.1.1 (i) (288 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 3.3.1.1 (ii) (283 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 6.2.3 (239 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 7.2 (viii) (108 Kb)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 805 M 3 447 M 3 447 M
Net income 2020 -6 499 M -1 191 M -1 191 M
Net Debt 2020 21 699 M 3 978 M 3 978 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 903 M 1 266 M 1 265 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 15 003
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,52 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Director
Marcos Grodetzky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.23.58%1 259
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.42%219 976
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.56%87 388
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.10%77 383
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-3.14%52 567
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.08%39 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group