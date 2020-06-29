Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 6.2.3 (239 Kb)

EXHIBIT 6.2.3
List of Agreements with Clients
|
|
BBG INDUSTRY / INDUSTRY
|
CLASSIFICATION
|
% 2019 Revenue
|
Maturity of the
Agreement
(DD/MM/YYYY)
|
NOTE:
|
1
|
Government Related A
|
Government Related A
|
38%
|
08/09/2021
|
2
|
Government (Banking) A
|
Government (Finance) A
|
12%
|
26/04/2021
|
3
|
Insurance A
|
Insurance A
|
10%
|
17/07/2020
|
Negotiation for renewal started
|
4
|
Banking A
|
Finance A
|
4%
|
10/05/2020
|
Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided).
|
5
|
Banking B
|
Finance B
|
3%
|
01/08/2021
|
6
|
Consumer Products A
|
Agroindustrial A
|
3%
|
01/06/2020
|
Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided).
|
7
|
Government (Utilities) A
|
Government (Utilities) A
|
3%
|
01/08/2029
|
8
|
Consumer Products B
|
Food A
|
3%
|
22/04/2023
|
Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided) (with temporary increase of scope).
|
9
|
Asset Management A
|
Finance C
|
2%
|
01/07/2020
|
Negotiation for renewal started
|
10
|
Engineering & Construction Svcs A
|
Construction A
|
2%
|
29/03/2021
|
11
|
Forest & Paper Products A
|
Industrial A
|
2%
|
28/09/2020
|
12
|
Banking C
|
Finance D
|
1%
|
09/12/2020
|
13
|
Consumer Products C
|
Agroindustrial B
|
1%
|
05/11/2020
|
14
|
Medical Equipment & Devices A
|
Health Care A
|
1%
|
01/04/2020
|
Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided).
|
15
|
Specialty Finance A
|
Finance E
|
1%
|
27/08/2022
|
16
|
Consumer Products D
|
Agroindustrial C
|
1%
|
22/06/2017
|
Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided).
|
17
|
Home & Office Products A
|
Home & Office Products A
|
1%
|
30/04/2019
|
Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided).
|
18
|
Utilities A
|
Energy A
|
1%
|
14/06/2020
|
Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided).
|
19
|
Government Related B
|
Government Related B
|
1%
|
30/11/2020
|
20
|
Banking D
|
Finance F
|
1%
|
21/11/2020
