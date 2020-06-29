Log in
Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 6.2.3 (239 Kb)

06/29/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

EXHIBIT 6.2.3

List of Agreements with Clients

Table of Content s

BBG INDUSTRY / INDUSTRY

CLASSIFICATION

% 2019 Revenue

Maturity of the

Agreement

(DD/MM/YYYY)

NOTE:

1

Government Related A

Government Related A

38%

08/09/2021

2

Government (Banking) A

Government (Finance) A

12%

26/04/2021

3

Insurance A

Insurance A

10%

17/07/2020

Negotiation for renewal started

4

Banking A

Finance A

4%

10/05/2020

Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided).

5

Banking B

Finance B

3%

01/08/2021

6

Consumer Products A

Agroindustrial A

3%

01/06/2020

Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided).

7

Government (Utilities) A

Government (Utilities) A

3%

01/08/2029

8

Consumer Products B

Food A

3%

22/04/2023

Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided) (with temporary increase of scope).

9

Asset Management A

Finance C

2%

01/07/2020

Negotiation for renewal started

10

Engineering & Construction Svcs A

Construction A

2%

29/03/2021

11

Forest & Paper Products A

Industrial A

2%

28/09/2020

12

Banking C

Finance D

1%

09/12/2020

13

Consumer Products C

Agroindustrial B

1%

05/11/2020

14

Medical Equipment & Devices A

Health Care A

1%

01/04/2020

Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided).

15

Specialty Finance A

Finance E

1%

27/08/2022

16

Consumer Products D

Agroindustrial C

1%

22/06/2017

Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided).

17

Home & Office Products A

Home & Office Products A

1%

30/04/2019

Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided).

18

Utilities A

Energy A

1%

14/06/2020

Under process for renewal (service continues to be provided).

19

Government Related B

Government Related B

1%

30/11/2020

20

Banking D

Finance F

1%

21/11/2020

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 15 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 18:53:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 18 805 M 3 447 M 3 447 M
Net income 2020 -6 499 M -1 191 M -1 191 M
Net Debt 2020 21 699 M 3 978 M 3 978 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 903 M 1 266 M 1 265 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 15 003
Free-Float 94,7%
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,52 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Director
Marcos Grodetzky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.23.58%1 259
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.42%219 976
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.56%87 388
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.10%77 383
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-3.14%52 567
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.08%39 539
