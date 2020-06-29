Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 7.2 (viii) (108 Kb)

a. Private Instrument of Fiduciary Assignment of Credit Rights and Other Covenants, through which the Company will fiduciarily assign to Sellers the credit rights held thereby arising from the service provision thereof to Oi S.A. and its Controlled Companies under the Colocation Agreement.

b. Private Instrument of Fiduciary Sale of Shares and Other Covenants, through which the Company will fiduciarily sell to Sellers twenty-three percent (23%) of the shares issued by the Company, adjusting the number of shares subject to guarantee according to any increases or reduction if the share capital, redemptions, splitting of shares and reverse split of shares, etc.