Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 7.2 (x) (400 Kb)

NON-RESIDENTIAL LEASE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN OI S/A (under Judicial Reorganization) AND XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

OI S/A, under Judicial Reorganization, with its principal place of business at Rua do Lavradio, 71 - 2º andar, Centro, in the city of Rio de Janeiro/RJ, enrolled in the National Register of Legal Entities of the Ministry of Finance (CNPJ/MF) under No. 76.535.764/0001-43, herein represented pursuant to its Bylaws, hereinafter simply referred to as "LESSOR" and, on the other hand,

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX, a company with its principal place of business at Rua XXXXXXXXX, XXXXXX, XXXXXXXX, enrolled in the CNPJ under No. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx, represented by xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx, Brazilian citizen, xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx, bearer of identity card No. xxxxxxxxxx and Individual Taxpayer's Register (CPF) No. xxxxxxxxxxxx, resident and domiciled at Rua xxxxxxxxxxxx, xxxxxx, ZIP CODE xxxxxxxx, xxxxxxxxxxxx, its appointed Legal

Representative, hereinafter simply referred to as "LESSEE";

The Parties have mutually agreed on this Non-Residential Lease Agreement

("Agreement") which shall become effective in accordance with the following clauses and conditions, to wit:

CLAUSE ONE - SUBJECT MATTER:

1.1. The subject matter of this instrument is the lease of part of the real property corresponding to an area of xx m² (xxxxxx square meters) owned by LESSOR, located at Rua xxxxxxx, xxxxx, xxxxxxxxxxxxxx, for the exclusive purpose of LESSEE installing and operating Data Center equipment for the provision of collocation, hosting, cloud services, in addition to other services related to the Data Center business, to third parties.

Sole Paragraph: The following shall form an integral part of this Agreement, duly initialed by the Parties:

a) Instrument of Delivery of Keys for Commencement of Lease (EXHIBIT A);

b) Description of the leased area and its footage (EXHIBIT B);

CLAUSE TWO - LESSEE'S REPRESENTATION:

LESSEE represents it is aware:

2.1. That the REAL PROPERTY is comprised of a [commercial building] owned by LESSOR, being subject to the rules that govern it;

2.1.1 that the building is composed of the physical parts of the architectural complex, being subject to LESSOR's Management, or by third parties authorized thereby;

CLAUSE THREE - TERM OF EFFECTIVENESS

3.1. The term of effectiveness of this Agreement is eight (8) years, starting on xx/xx/2020 and ending on xx/xx/20xx, with automatic and successive renewals of eight (8) years. If any of the Parties does not intend to renew it, it shall notify the other Party at least nine (9) months prior to the end of the effectiveness of the Agreement.

3.1.1. In case of renewal of the Lease term, LESSOR may, at its exclusive discretion, review the lease conditions and price, to adjust it to the market practices, notwithstanding the application of an annual adjustment as set out in this Agreement.

3.1.2. The delivery of the REAL PROPERTY to LESSEE shall be carried out and formalized by means of the Instrument of Delivery of Keys for Commencement of Lease (EXHIBIT A) and shall form an integral part of this Agreement.

CLAUSE FOUR - PURPOSE OF THE REAL PROPERTY

4.1. The REAL PROPERTY is exclusively intended for non-residential use, as defined in item 1.1. of Clause One hereof, with any change to this purpose without the express consent of LESSOR being forbidden.

Paragraph One: The deviation of purpose in the use of the REAL PROPERTY by LESSEE, without the due consent of LESSOR, characterizes serious violation and shall entail the immediate termination of this Agreement, as well as the application of any set out penalties, regardless of notice or communication.

CLAUSE FIVE - RENT

5.1. The monthly rent hereby agreed is xxxxxxx Brazilian reais (BRL xxx.00).

Real Property Monthly gross amount POA BRL 30,049 CTA BRL 106,161 SCN BRL 44,234

5.1.1. LESSEE shall make an early payment to LESSOR, as warranty, of the equivalent to three (03) monthly rents, upon the execution date of this Agreement. In case LESSEE is not in default during the effectiveness of this agreement, the last three (3) monthly rents shall not be charged by LESSOR, except any surcharges of amounts corresponding to the rent adjustments and other charges, as set out in clause six and seven of these instruments.

5.2. The rents, as set out above, shall be paid by LESSEE to LESSOR in national currency, by the fifth (5th) day of the subsequent month to the overdue month, by means of submission, by LESSOR to LESSEE, of the respective collection document.

5.2.1. The non-receipt, by LESSEE, of the aforementioned collection document by the due date of the obligation undertaken herein shall not exempt LESSEE from the payment of interest and fine in case of delay, it being certain that LESSEE shall be responsible for duly notifying LESSOR upon non-receipt of the collection and its due regularization, except if otherwise stated by forbearance of LESSOR.

5.3. Once the payment term has elapsed, the amount owed shall be monetarily adjusted, as of the fifth (5th) day of the subsequent month to the overdue month, according to the IGP-M variation for the period, it being certain that LESSEE shall also bear default interest at one percent (1%) per month and a ten percent (10%) fine applied to the total debt.

5.4. The rent amount and other charges set out in Clause Seven, where possible and at the exclusive discretion of LESSOR, may be offset with any actual credit that LESSEE may have with LESSOR by virtue of other Agreement(s), and LESSOR is hereby authorized to proceed with the respective offset. In case of no actual credit on the due date, which will prevent any offset, LESSEE shall make the payment of the amounts, under the penalties set out in this Agreement.

5.5. In case of use of space not set out in this Agreement, without the prior consent in writing by LESSOR, LESSEE shall be subject to the penalties set out in Clause Eleven and its items, without prejudice to the possibility of termination of this Agreement, at any time, by LESSOR.

5.6. In case of judicial collection, an amount corresponding to twenty percent (20%)

as attorney's fees shall be added to the debt amount, which is composed of overdue rent, charges, monetary adjustment, fine and interest for the default period.

5.7. Any forbearance on the part of LESSOR with respect to the delay in the payment of rent and/or charges shall be construed as mere forbearance, and may not be interpreted as novation under any circumstance.

CLAUSE SIX - RENT ADJUSTMENT AND RENEGOTIATION

6.1. The initial monthly rent, indicated in clause five of this Agreement, shall be adjusted in accordance with the annual variation of the General Market Price Index, from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (IGP-M/FGV), verified after twelve (12) months from the initial lease date.

Paragraph One: Where a future legislation, or official act, allows periodical rent adjustment within shorter time periods than agreed in the main section of this clause, it is hereby agreed, by operation of law, that regardless of warning or notice, the adjustments shall be carried out within the shortest periodicity allowed by the new legal system, or if the new system does not establish any periodicity, the rent adjustment shall be monthly.

Paragraph Two: In case of extinguishment of the IGP-M/FGV index, the index to be used for adjusting the amounts set out in this agreement will be the one that replaces it at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, or the one adopted by the parties by common agreement, among those available in the market and which better reflects the inflation for the period.

Paragraph Three: The parties hereby agree that the rent agreed in item 5.1 shall not be reduced by virtue of the adjustment index. That is, in case the adjustment index accrued within the twelve (12) month period is negative, the last rent amount paid by LESSOR shall be maintained.

CLAUSE SEVEN - CHARGES

7.1. In addition to the rent amount, it is hereby agreed that LESSEE shall pay, on a monthly basis to LESSOR, on the same date as the monthly rent payment date, as additional charges, the condominium expenses, all taxes and/or contributions, whether present or future, applied to the area, as well as any special and/or general charges that may be imposed or applicable to LESSEE's activity.

7.1.1. The monthly charge amount;

a) Xxxxxxxxxxxxxx (BRL xx.00 (xxxxxxxxxxxxxx) - (IPTU (Urban Building and Land Tax) proportional to the leased area);

7.1.2. LESSEE shall carry out the contracting of electrical energy directly with the local electrical energy concessionaire. When it is not possible for LESSEE to contract electrical energy directly from the Electrical Energy Concessionaire, the Parties shall use their best efforts to install energy meters to measure the consumption and amount of electrical energy to be reimbursed by LESSEE to LESSOR. For as long as the individual energy meters are not installed, LESSEE shall reimburse LESSOR for part of the electricity bill for the Real Property according to the table below. The collection for the consumption of electrical energy shall be broken down in the monthly condominium Fee. The percentage defined herein maybe adjusted if an alteration in the installed load at the Real Property is observed by Lessee, and the Parties shall define, by common agreement, the new percentage.

Real Property Part of the electricity bill to be reimbursed by Lessee POA CTA SCN

7.2. In case LESSOR pays taxes and/or charges owed by LESSEE, LESSEE shall promptly reimburse the full amount paid upon delivery of a copy of the receipt for the tax or charge paid.

CLAUSE EIGHT - LESSEE'S OBLIGATIONS

During the term of effectiveness of this instrument and without prejudice to the other obligations set out herein, LESSEE undertakes to:

8.1. Use the leased Real Property for the purpose set out herein;

8.2. Sign the Instrument of Delivery of Keys for Commencement of Lease (EXHIBIT

A);

8.3. Submit the works and installation projects it intends to carry out at the REAL PROPERTY, at its own expense, for approval by LESSOR;

8.4. Maintain the leased REAL PROPERTY in a good state of conservation, with all of its facilities and electrical appliances, hydraulic appliances, refrigeration appliances, exhaust appliances and other applicable systems in a good operating state, except for the normal wear and tear;

8.5. Not install in the Real Property subject to lease any equipment able to put

LESSOR's property, as well as its physical integrity, at risk.

8.6. Immediately inform LESSOR, of the receipt of any notice, service, recommendation or requirement that is presented thereto by the Public Authorities, provided that such notice or other act of the Public Authorities is related to the REAL PROPERTY or to the contractual provisions of the lease;

8.7. Comply and ensure compliance, by its employees and users, where applicable to the REAL PROPERTY, with the resolutions and regulatory rules enforced by the Management which, at any time, may be amended by LESSOR, provided that they do not alter the rights of LESSEE arising out of this Agreement;