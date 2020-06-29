Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 7.2 (xi) (a) (406 Kb)

EXHIBIT 7.2 (xi)(a)

Real properties which ownership will be transferred

Identification: SIG Data Center

Address: Quadra 2 Lote 470 a 520, Setor De Industrias Gráficas, Brasília - DF, ZIP CODE 70610-420.

Real Property: Lots Nos. 470, 480, 500, 510 and 520, of Quadra 02, of SIG/SUL, of this Capital City, each one measuring 10.0m by the front and back lines and 150.0m by the left and right lines, that is, an area of 1,500.00m2, amounting to an area of 9,000.00m2, forming regular figures and being limited by lots Nos. 460 and 530, in the same block and sector.

Enrollment: 128.414 - Lot 470 (Enrollment 15054), Lot 480 (Enrollment 15055), Lot 490 (Enrollment 15056), Lot 500 (Enrollment 15057), Lot 510 (Enrollment 15058) and Lot 520 (Enrollment 15059)

Registry Office of the 1st Real Estate Registry Office of the Federal District