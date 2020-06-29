Log in
OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/26
1.52 BRL   -1.30%
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 4.2 (iii) (394 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (ix) (478 Kb)
PU
02:54pOI S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Annex 5.1 (vi) (428 Kb)
PU
Oi S A : Exhibit 5.3.8.3 - Exhibit 8.3 (439 Kb)

06/29/2020

EXHIBIT 8.3

Capital Expenditures

Data Center

Pillar

Macro Action Description

Action Plan

SCN

INFRASTRUCTURE

Adjust energy and climatization systems and replace obsolete equipment

Replace 5 solid state switches: 2x400A/480V Liebert and 3x400A/480V Cyberex.

Replace Fans and Capacitors for 2 UPSs Chloride (2x120kVA).

Replace Fans and Capacitors for 2 UPSs Chloride (2x300kVA).

Replace Fans and Capacitors for 2 UPSs Chloride (2x800kVA).

Replace 6 Precision Fan Coils LCE 30TR

Replace the 3 USCAs of the GMGs 3x440kVA

Replace 4 Battery Banks 600Ah/10h - 240 elements/bank of UPSs 800 kVA

Replace the 2 UPSs 300kVA - GE by 1 UPS 720kW - Chloride, considering the existence of 2 more UPSs Chloride with the same power.

PROPERTY SECURITY

Install and modernize the Access

Control in critical areas

Implement new access controls.

Install alarms in the emergency exits.

Allow full visibility of the Data Hall in the Monitoring Room

Control work stations for continuous visualization of the DC cameras.

Implement new cameras to cover the shadow areas.

FIREFIGHTING

Adjust the fire detection and firefighting systems and replace obsolete systems

Apply intumescent paint to protect against fire.

Implement the VESDA system in the Data Hall of the Mezzanine and Underground floors.

Isolate the water pipes.

Install fireproof doors and replace materials that propagate fire

Install fireproof doors in the DC SCN Underground floor.

Replace wood for non-combustive material.

Replace dividers and acoustic coating for non-combustive material.

Carry out tests in the gas suppression agents and hydrostatic tests

Implement periodical hydrostatic tests in the gas tank cylinders.

SIG

INFRASTRUCTURE

Adjust energy and climatization systems and replace obsolete equipment

Replace 12 FanCoils of 27.5 TR for 12 of 30TR

Replace 4 UPSs

Replace 7 solid state switches: 7x400A/480V Liebert

Replace 24 Battery Banks 140Ah/10h - 40 single blocks/bank of the UPSs 500 kVA.

PROPERTY SECURITY

Increase walls and install electrical fences

Reinforce the closing of the perimeter by implementing electrical fences.

Implement a lock system in the entry of vehicles and the load and unload area

Guarantee individualized access at the entry lock of the Data Center

Install and modernize the Access

Control in critical areas

Increase the access control for all DC doors and treat the events of denied access through CODIN.

Install alarms and cameras in the emergency exits.

Allow full visibility of the Data Hall in the Monitoring Room

Control work stations for continuous visualization of the DC cameras.

Replace the current camera system, increasing and modernizing it through digital technology (HD)

Implement cameras in the entry of vehicles with control in the monitoring room.

Implement an IP/Full HD camera system.

FIREFIGHTING

Adjust the fire detection and firefighting systems and replace obsolete systems

Separate environments.

Install Helotron extinguishers (easy to use and with no risk of burns).

Replace the wet sprinkler solution by a dry solution.

Integrate the SDACI elements with the Automation System

Review the integration with SDACI.

Carry out tests in the gas suppression agents and hydrostatic testsImplement periodical hydrostatic tests in the clean agent fighting system.

Adjust the water and sewage installations, isolating or relocating pipes

Relocating the brown pipes (possibly sewage) of the diesel tank and air conditioning room.

Installing a protection coverage against the weather at the access on the top of the building, where the climatization systems are installed

Design and build a coverage over the access "hatch" to CAG in the roof and on its command desk, complying with NR-6 (EPC).

BUILDING

Remove the exhauster that is obstructing the stairway that gives access to the roofImprove the atmospheric discharge protection systemCTA

INFRASTRUCTURE Water Chiller

PAEINFRASTRUCTURESPOINFRASTRUCTURE

Battery Bank (1x24)Modernize the SPDA (Electrical Discharge Protection System)

Solid State SwitchesReplace Replace

Nobreak COOLING TOWERSBattery Bank (1x24)

Solid State Switches GMG

Replace Replace Replace Replace Replace (2021)

Replace 2021

Change the tracing of the GMG exhaust systemQPGModify/adapt commands for transfer in ramp generator-Cyber networkModify/adapt commands for transfer in ramp generator-Telephony StationSelf-ContainedCooling towers Battery Bank (1x24)Acquire spare Stulz controller

Acquire Stulz controller. Machine in manual mode Acquire Stulz controller. Machine in manual mode.

Expand 01 precision Self by Air 20TR, with relative humidity control, integration to the Automation System and acoustic protection condensers.

Replace self machine by another with the same capacity, promoting automation integration and acoustic protection condensers.

Battery Bank (1x240)

SOLID STATE SWITCHESReplace parts and seal Replace 2021 Replace Replace 2021

Acquire electronic plates Electronic Retrofit

GMG

Nobreak

Acquire spare partsAcquire electronic plates Replace 2021

QTAs/QGBTs

Self-Contained

USCA/QPG

Replace DJs and Relays SEPAM 2021 Acquire compressors

Replace

Replace DJs

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 15 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 18:53:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 18 805 M 3 447 M 3 447 M
Net income 2020 -6 499 M -1 191 M -1 191 M
Net Debt 2020 21 699 M 3 978 M 3 978 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 903 M 1 266 M 1 265 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 15 003
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,52 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Director
Marcos Grodetzky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.23.58%1 259
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.42%219 976
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.56%87 388
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.10%77 383
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-3.14%52 567
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.08%39 539
