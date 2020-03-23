Oi S A : Material Fact - Grouping of Shares (46 Kb)

The extension request was based on the desire to avoid any losses for the Company's shareholders and creditors, considering that in the coming months there should be (a) sales of assets under the Judicial Recovery Plan; and (b) the AGC on or before November 6, 2020, which will allow the Company to present a more flexible and efficient corporate structure for its creditors' consideration, for the purpose of implementing the Company's strategic plan that it has already disclosed to the market, which should generate greater confidence among creditors and the market regarding the future of the Company's financial and operating results.

On March 18, 2020, the Company submitted to B3 a request to suspend its obligation to comply with the minimum share price requirement from March 9, 2020 until the date of the AGC, which should take place before November 6, 2020.

The Company was requested by means of Official Letter 994/2019 - SLS dated November 7, 2019 to disclose the procedures and timetable to be adopted to achieve a share price in an amount equal to or greater than R$1.00 (i) byMay 7, 2020; or (ii) up to the date of the first general meeting held after receipt of such notification, whichever occurs earlier.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that, on March 20, 2020, it received Official Letter 154/2020 - SLS sent by B3 SA

On March 20, 2020, B3 sent the Official Letter to the Company, granting the request to suspend the minimum share price obligation from March 9, 2020 (inclusive) until the date of the AGC, which should take place on or before November 6, 2020. In accordance with the Official Letter, the Company informs that, after the AGC is held, a new period of 30 uninterrupted trading sessions with a price below R$1.00 will be reinstated for the purpose of determining any non-compliance with the Penny Stock rule, pursuant to the B3 Issuer Manual. In the event of non-compliance, the Company undertakes to immediately make a proposal to its Board of Directors to convene a general meeting to deliberate on the reverse split of its shares, pursuant to the applicable regulations. The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about the development of the subject matter of this Material Fact.

