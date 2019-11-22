Oi S A : Material Fact - Reply to B3 Official Letter (276 Kb)

Log in
OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
Oi S A : Material Fact - Reply to B3 Official Letter

11/22/2019

Rio de Janeiro, November 21, 2019.

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Sra. Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira

Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)

c.c.: Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM)

Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)

Re.: Official Letter B3 994/2019-SLS

Dear Sirs,

We refer to Official Letter 994/2019 - SLS sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), whereby Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company") is requested to disclose the procedures and schedule that will be adopted to have its shares trade at a price equal to or higher than R$1.00 (i) on or prior to May 7, 2020; or (ii) by the date of the first general meeting held following receipt of this notification, whichever occurs first.

In this regard, the Company informs that, if the price of its shares does not consistently remain at a level above R$1.00 after the implementation of the next steps provided for in the strategic plan already disclosed to the market, it intends to propose to the Board of Directors of the Company that, at the time of the Annual General Meeting to be held in April 2020, an item be included in the agenda to address the reverse split of its shares, pursuant to the applicable regulations.

These being the clarifications we have for the moment, we remain available for any further clarification as may be necessary.

Sincerely,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Oi SA published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 20 551 M
EBIT 2019 -67,4 M
Net income 2019 -2 454 M
Debt 2019 17 461 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,11x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,79x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 5 999 M
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,30  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eurico de Jesus Teles Neto Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Operating Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.3.17%1 423
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.80%246 534
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.16%92 413
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.62%79 041
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 171
BCE INC.18.34%43 422
Categories
