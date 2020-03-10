Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Correspondence from York Capital Management Global Advisors

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.300.29520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, announces that it received on this date correspondence from York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC, with the following information:

"TO

R DO LAVRADIO, 71, 2º andar, centro, CEP 20.230-070, Rio de Janeiro, RJ

3131-3589 / (21) 3131-3100 invest@oi.net.br

Camille Loyo Faria

Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8º andar. Leblon - Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil - 22430-190

From

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC ("York") 767 Fifth Ave, 17thfloor, New York, United States

Dear Sirs,

For the purposes of article 12 of Instruction of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission 358/02 concerning York Global Finance Fund LP, CNPJ 30.015.207/0001-09, ("YGFF") we hereby inform you that:

1- YGFF currently owns 266,403,285 common shares, nominative and with no par value, represented by 53,280,657 ADS certificates. This represents 4,4756% percent of the total outstanding shares of Oi S/A.

2- The overall long position of all funds managed by York in Oi S/A shares is currently 268,864,825 common shares, nominative and with no par value, represented by 53,772,965 ADS certificates. This represents 4,5169% percent of the total outstanding shares of Oi S/A.

3- Currently, no fund individually owns 5% or more of Oi S/A´s shares.