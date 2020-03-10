Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Correspondence from York Capital Management Global Advisors

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43
Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.300.29520-8
Publicly-Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, announces that it received on this date correspondence from York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC, with the following information:
"TO
R DO LAVRADIO, 71, 2º andar, centro, CEP 20.230-070, Rio de Janeiro, RJ
3131-3589 /(21) 3131-3100invest@oi.net.br
Camille Loyo Faria
Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8º andar. Leblon - Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil - 22430-190
From
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC ("York") 767 Fifth Ave, 17thfloor, New York, United States
Dear Sirs,
For the purposes of article 12 of Instruction of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission 358/02 concerning York Global Finance Fund LP, CNPJ 30.015.207/0001-09, ("YGFF") we hereby inform you that:
1- YGFF currently owns 266,403,285 common shares, nominative and with no par value, represented by 53,280,657 ADS certificates. This represents 4,4756% percent of the total outstanding shares of Oi S/A.
2- The overall long position of all funds managed by York in Oi S/A shares is currently 268,864,825 common shares, nominative and with no par value, represented by 53,772,965 ADS certificates. This represents 4,5169% percent of the total outstanding shares of Oi S/A.
3- Currently, no fund individually owns 5% or more of Oi S/A´s shares.
4- We inform you that: we hold our investment in Oi S/A as part of our financial asset´s portfolio management. Our investment does not intend to change the composition of the control or the management structure of the Company.
5- Our legal representative in Brazil for the purposes of article 119 of Law 6,404/76 is Marcelo Lamego Carpenter, registered at Rio de Janeiro Section of Brazilian Bar Association (OAB/RJ 92.518), from the law office Sérgio Bermudes Advogados, with offices at Praça XV de Novembro, n.20, 8thfloor, Rio de Janeiro, RJ.
To the best of our knowledge, we disclosed all information required under Instruction CVM 358/02.
Best Regards,
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
P/P Marcelo Lamego Carpenter."
Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2020.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Camille Loyo Faria
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
