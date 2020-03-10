Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Oi S.A.    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Correspondence from York Capital Management Global Advisors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.300.29520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, announces that it received on this date correspondence from York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC, with the following information:

"TO

OI S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial CNPJ: 76.535.764/0001-43

R DO LAVRADIO, 71, 2º andar, centro, CEP 20.230-070, Rio de Janeiro, RJ

  1. 3131-3589 /(21) 3131-3100invest@oi.net.br

Camille Loyo Faria

Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8º andar. Leblon - Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil - 22430-190

From

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC ("York") 767 Fifth Ave, 17thfloor, New York, United States

Dear Sirs,

For the purposes of article 12 of Instruction of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission 358/02 concerning York Global Finance Fund LP, CNPJ 30.015.207/0001-09, ("YGFF") we hereby inform you that:

1- YGFF currently owns 266,403,285 common shares, nominative and with no par value, represented by 53,280,657 ADS certificates. This represents 4,4756% percent of the total outstanding shares of Oi S/A.

2- The overall long position of all funds managed by York in Oi S/A shares is currently 268,864,825 common shares, nominative and with no par value, represented by 53,772,965 ADS certificates. This represents 4,5169% percent of the total outstanding shares of Oi S/A.

3- Currently, no fund individually owns 5% or more of Oi S/A´s shares.

4- We inform you that: we hold our investment in Oi S/A as part of our financial asset´s portfolio management. Our investment does not intend to change the composition of the control or the management structure of the Company.

5- Our legal representative in Brazil for the purposes of article 119 of Law 6,404/76 is Marcelo Lamego Carpenter, registered at Rio de Janeiro Section of Brazilian Bar Association (OAB/RJ 92.518), from the law office Sérgio Bermudes Advogados, with offices at Praça XV de Novembro, n.20, 8thfloor, Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

To the best of our knowledge, we disclosed all information required under Instruction CVM 358/02.

Best Regards,

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC

P/P Marcelo Lamego Carpenter."

Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2020.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 22:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OI S.A.
06:20pOI S A : Notice to the Market - Correspondence from York Capital Management Glob..
PU
05:50pOI S A : Notice to the Market - Correspondence from York Capital Management Glob..
PU
03/06OI S A : Material Fact - Judicial decision (41 Kb)
PU
03/04OI S A : Notice to the Market - Appointment of Director (201 Kb)
PU
03/02OI S A : Extract of the Minutes of the 247th Meeting of the Board of Directors h..
PU
02/28OI S A : Material Fact - New General Creditors' Meeting (137 Kb)
PU
02/10OI S A : Notice to the Market - Suspension of the Special Monitoring by Anatel (..
PU
02/05OI S A : Notice to the Market - Selection of Financial Advisor (37 Kb)
PU
02/05OI S A : Extract of the Minutes of the 245th Meeting of the Board of Directors h..
PU
02/04OI S A : Notice to the Market - Completion of Subscription/Payment of Oi Móvel´s..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 20 224 M
EBIT 2019 -1 971 M
Net income 2019 -4 966 M
Debt 2019 20 022 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,87x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,57x
EV / Sales2019 1,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 4 813 M
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,20  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Director
Marcos Grodetzky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.1.63%1 014
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.38%230 905
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.25%87 361
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-6.23%74 072
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.98%40 436
BCE INC.-4.36%38 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group