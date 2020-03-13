Oi S A : Notice to the Market - New member of the Board of Directors (521 Kb)

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

CNPJ/ME No. 76.535.764/0001-43

NIRE 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company") informs to its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors of the Company appointed, on this date, Mr. Armando Lins Netto to hold the vacant position on the Board of Directors for the remainder of the term of office established in item 6.1 of the minutes of the Shareholders' General Meeting held on September 17, 2018, in accordance with article 150 of Law No. 6,404/76, of Clause 9.6 of the Judicial Reorganization Plan and of the sole paragraph of Article 30 of the Company's Bylaws.

Graduated in Mechanical Engineering from the Federal University of Pará (Universidade Federal do Pará - UFPA), Mr. Armando Netto holds a Master degree in Mechanical Engineering from the State University of Campinas (Universidade Estadual de Campinas - UNICAMP) and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley (UCB). CEO of Fleetcor in Brazil since June 2014 responsible for all businesses and companies in the region, Mr. Armando Netto was also Vice President of TIVIT, a Brazilian multinational in digital services, responsible for IT services and businesses. Before that, he was Director of the Banking Practice at Unysis and management consultant with McKinsey & Company at São Paulo and London offices.

With this appointment, the Board of Directors has again filled all its positions and is now formed of 11 members, all of whom are independent, with complementary and multisectoral profiles and vast experience in operating in national and international markets.

Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2020.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer