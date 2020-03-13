Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Oi S.A.    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oi S A : Notice to the Market - New member of the Board of Directors (521 Kb)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 06:57pm EDT

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

CNPJ/ME No. 76.535.764/0001-43

NIRE 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company") informs to its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors of the Company appointed, on this date, Mr. Armando Lins Netto to hold the vacant position on the Board of Directors for the remainder of the term of office established in item 6.1 of the minutes of the Shareholders' General Meeting held on September 17, 2018, in accordance with article 150 of Law No. 6,404/76, of Clause 9.6 of the Judicial Reorganization Plan and of the sole paragraph of Article 30 of the Company's Bylaws.

Graduated in Mechanical Engineering from the Federal University of Pará (Universidade Federal do Pará - UFPA), Mr. Armando Netto holds a Master degree in Mechanical Engineering from the State University of Campinas (Universidade Estadual de Campinas - UNICAMP) and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley (UCB). CEO of Fleetcor in Brazil since June 2014 responsible for all businesses and companies in the region, Mr. Armando Netto was also Vice President of TIVIT, a Brazilian multinational in digital services, responsible for IT services and businesses. Before that, he was Director of the Banking Practice at Unysis and management consultant with McKinsey & Company at São Paulo and London offices.

With this appointment, the Board of Directors has again filled all its positions and is now formed of 11 members, all of whom are independent, with complementary and multisectoral profiles and vast experience in operating in national and international markets.

Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2020.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 22:56:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OI S.A.
06:57pOI S A : Notice to the Market - New member of the Board of Directors (521 Kb)
PU
03/11Telefonica, TIM plan joint bid for Oi's mobile business in Brazil
RE
03/10OI S A : Material Fact - Manifestations from third parties interested in the Com..
PU
03/10OI S A : Notice to the Market - Correspondence from York Capital Management Glob..
PU
03/10OI S A : Notice to the Market - Correspondence from York Capital Management Glob..
PU
03/06OI S A : Material Fact - Judicial decision (41 Kb)
PU
03/04OI S A : Notice to the Market - Appointment of Director (201 Kb)
PU
03/02OI S A : Extract of the Minutes of the 247th Meeting of the Board of Directors h..
PU
02/28OI S A : Material Fact - New General Creditors' Meeting (137 Kb)
PU
02/10OI S A : Notice to the Market - Suspension of the Special Monitoring by Anatel (..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 20 224 M
EBIT 2019 -1 971 M
Net income 2019 -4 966 M
Debt 2019 20 022 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,90x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,62x
EV / Sales2019 1,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 4 830 M
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,24  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Director
Marcos Grodetzky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.-2.44%956
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.70%211 756
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.60%82 695
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-20.70%60 639
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY5.28%42 461
BCE INC.-15.61%33 176
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group