Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Official Letter (168 Kb)

Rio de Janeiro, October 31, 2019.

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Ms. Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira

Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)

c.c.: Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Market and Agent Relations (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)

Re.: Official Letter B3 978/2019-SLS

Dear Sirs,

In compliance with the Official Letter B3 978/2019-SLS from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), dated October 30, 2019, in which Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company") was requested to clarify an article published in the press by Agência Estado - Broadcast on October 30, 2019, entitled "Oi/Abreu: Mobile Network is One of the Company's Initiatives, But Not the Key One," the Company hereby clarifies as follows:

"Dear Sirs,

In a news article published by Agência Estado - Broadcast on October 30, 2019 entitled "Oi/Abreu: Mobile Network is One of the Company's Initiatives, But Not the Key One," includes, among other information, that:

Oi expects to double its revenue by providing wholesale fiber optic broadband services; and The intention is to raise annual revenues from R$1.7 billion to R$3.2 billion on or around 2024.

We ask for clarification on these items by October 18, 2019, with your confirmation or denial, as well as any other information considered important."

In compliance with such Official Letter, Oi clarifies that the information referred to in the article in question is detailed in the Strategic Plan filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosed on July 16, 2019. In this sense, we reiterate the content of said material, already known to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission and the