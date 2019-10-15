Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Oi S.A.    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Official Letter (495 Kb)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

Rio de Janeiro, October 15, 2019.

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Ms. Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira

Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)

c.c.: Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Market and Agent Relations (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)

Re.: Official Letter B3 921/2019-SLS

Dear Sirs,

In compliance with the Official Letter B3 921/2019-SLS from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), dated October 14, 2019, as transcribed below, in which Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company") was asked to clarify the news article published in the press by the newspaper Valor Econômico on October 14, 2019, entitled "Banks expose Oi's funding proposal", the Company hereby clarifies as follows:

"Dear Sirs,

A news article published by Valor Econômico on October 14, 2019 entitled "Banks expose Oi's funding proposal" states, among other information, that:

  1. Morgan Stanley and BTG Pactual presented to investors and shareholders last week the outline of the proposal under which Oi will raise R$2.5 billion;
  2. The most current version under discussion provides for the issuance of securities with a maturity of five years backed by mobile telephony receivables;
  3. According to the mechanics divulged at the meetings, a monthly cash flow of R$200 million from the payment of mobile phone bills would be deposited first in a separate account, and then passed on to the operator;
  4. These resources will secure the debt of the company to the holders of the securities to be
    issued.

We ask for clarification on these items by October 15, 2019, with your confirmation or denial, as well as other information considered important."

Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8th floor

Rio de Janeiro - CEP 22430-190

State of Rio de Janeiro

www.oi.com.br

In this regard, Oi reiterates the information already widely disclosed to the market on several occasions regarding its strategic repositioning process and the search for forms of fundraising.

As part of this process, and as also already disclosed in a Notice to the Market dated September 2, 2019, Oi's Management initiated negotiations with several financial institutions to engage advisors to assist the Company in the analysis, definition and structuring of additional funding initiatives, as provided for in the Judicial Reorganization Plan ("JRP"), and hired Morgan Stanley and BTG Pactual for this purpose.

After assessing the alternatives at its disposal with its advisors, the Company has decided to proceed at this time with the assessment of structures to raise additional funds to finance its operations, pursuant to the terms of Clause 5.3 of the JRP, including, among other possibilities, secured debt instruments. However, thus far there has been no final determination as to the format and schedule to be adopted in this future fundraising, nor as to a possible collateral structure that may be offered.

Therefore, Oi reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market informed with respect to relevant and material aspects of its businesses, and reiterates that investors and the market in general should be guided solely by the official disclosures made by the Company.

These are the clarifications we have in connection with the Official Letter, and we remain at your disposal for any further clarification.

Sincerely,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Carlos Augusto Machado Pereira de Almeida Brandão

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8th floor

Rio de Janeiro - CEP 22430-190

State of Rio de Janeiro

www.oi.com.br

Disclaimer

Oi SA published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 23:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OI S.A.
07:13pOI S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Official Letter (495 Kb)
PU
10/02BRAZIL TELECOM CARRIER OI MAY CONSID : executive
RE
09/26Brazil's Oi to test 5G in Rio music festival using Huawei's gear
RE
08/21OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to the Market – Sale of material equit..
PU
08/19OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to Shareholders - Notice to Legacy Note Hold..
PU
08/19OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to Shareholders - Notice to Legacy Note Hold..
PU
08/16OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Offic..
PU
08/16OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to the Market - Notice from the Board of Dir..
PU
08/14OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : 2Q19 Conference Call Presentation (628 Kb)
PU
08/14OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : 2Q19 Press Release (628 Kb)
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 20 551 M
EBIT 2019 -67,4 M
Net income 2019 -2 454 M
Debt 2019 18 016 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,29x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,94x
EV / Sales2019 1,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 5 726 M
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,41  BRL
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eurico de Jesus Teles Neto Chief Executive & Legal Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Operating Officer
Carlos Augusto de Almeida Brandão Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.11.90%1 385
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.01%246 506
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.88%90 699
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.56%80 989
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 112
BCE INC.19.66%43 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group