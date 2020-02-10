Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Suspension of the Special Monitoring by Anatel (226 Kb)

Log in
OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Suspension of the Special Monitoring by Anatel

02/10/2020 | 06:03pm EST

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

CNPJ/ME nº 76.535.764/0001-43

NIRE 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Suspension of the Special Monitoring by Anatel

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02 and further to the Notice to the Market dated May 8, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has been informed of a decision rendered by the Directing Council of the National Telecommunications Agency (Conselho Diretor da Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações - Anatel) today, which suspended the special monitoring that has been carried out until this date based on the Decision Order Judgment No. 226, dated May 3, 2019 (the "Decision Order Judgment"), because it considered that the short-term liquidity risk of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Oi Companies") has been remedied.

As a result, the precautionary obligations previously imposed to the Oi Companies and listed in the aforementioned Decision Order Judgment have been revoked, and the Oi Companies are again subject to the traditional monitoring regime imposed by Anatel to the other telecommunication service concessionaires.

Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2020

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 23:02:07 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 20 228 M
EBIT 2019 -1 767 M
Net income 2019 -4 966 M
Debt 2019 20 022 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,94x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,70x
EV / Sales2019 1,27x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 5 651 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,30  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Director
Marcos Grodetzky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.11.38%1 383
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.38%245 513
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.39%93 489
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.28%76 781
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%48 671
BCE INC.6.75%42 952
