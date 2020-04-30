Oi S A : Notice to the Market – Consolidated Synthetic Voting Map

Log in
04/30/2020 | 03:48am EDT

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer Registry (CNPJ/MF) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade - NIRE 3330029520-8

Publicly-held Company

Esteemed Shareholders,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09 ("ICVM 481"), as amended, discloses to its shareholders and the market in general the consolidated voting statement for the remote voting bulletin for the purpose of exercising voting rights at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (Assembleia Geral Ordinária e Extraordinária - AGOE) to be held on April 30, 2020.

The Company clarifies that the exercise of such voting right via the completion and delivery of a remote voting bulletin does not prohibit attendance at the AGOE and exercise of the vote in person, in which case the AGOE Board will disregard the remote voting instruction, pursuant to Article 21-W, paragraph 5, item I, of CVM Instruction No. 481.

The Company emphasizes that it will carry out verification of the shareholding position as is customarily conducted for its General Shareholders' Meetings to confirm the shareholding positions of the shareholders that choose to exercise their vote by completing and delivering a remote voting bulletin, taking into account, for the purpose of computation of such votes, the most recent position of each shareholder as available to the Company (or, if unavailable, the shareholding position as provided by the depositary agent of the Company's shares, pursuant to Article 21-T, item II, section "a" of CVM Instruction No. 481).

The Company also warns that the information contained in the consolidated summary voting statement published in accordance with the provisions of Article 21-W, third paragraph, of CVM Instruction No. 481, may not represent the results of the votes with respect to the matters that will be submitted for deliberation at the AGOE, according to the Call Notice published on March 31, 2020, considering that such summary voting statement comprises only the votes cast by remote voting.

Rio de Janeiro, April 29, 2020.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Consolidated Voting Statement

General Shareholders' Meeting - April 30, 2020 at 11 a.m

Agenda Item

Description of Deliberation

Voting

Total Number

Position

of Shares

At the Annual General Meeting

(1)

Analysis of management accounts, examine, discuss, and vote on the financial

Approve

1,972,996,359

statements related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019

Reject

346,337

Abstain

775,213,143

(2)

Allocation of the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Approve

1,985,638,631

Reject

93,251

Abstain

762,823,957

(3)

Establishment of the total annual compensation of Management and members of

Approve

1,952,148,215

the Company's Fiscal Council

Reject

44,437,392

Abstain

751,970,232

(4)

Elect the members of the Fiscal Council and their respective alternates

Approve

1,730,541,003

Reject

1,269,624

Abstain

1,016,745,212

At the Extraordinary General Meeting

(5)

Ratify the election to the Board of Directors, in addition to the term of office of

Approve

1,986,301,517

appointed members occupying positions on the Board of Directors, pursuant to

Reject

1,266,591

article 150 of Law No. 6.404/76 at Meetings of the Board of Directors held on

Abstain

760,987,731

March 4 and 13, 2020

(6)

Re-ratify the overall compensation of the administration approved at the Ordinary

Approve

1,979,893,269

and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 26, 2019

Reject

17,120,432

Abstain

751,542,138

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 07:47:04 UTC
