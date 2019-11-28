Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Oi S.A.    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 11/28
1.28 BRL   -0.78%
07:48pOI S A : Notice to the Market – Material Equity Interest (67 Kb)
PU
11/27OI S.A. : quaterly earnings release
11/22OI S A : Material Fact - Reply to B3 Official Letter (276 Kb)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oi S A : Notice to the Market – Material Equity Interest (67 Kb)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 07:48pm EST

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.300.29520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, announces that it has received, on this date, correspondence from York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC ("York"), with the following information:

"TO

OI S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial CNPJ: 76.535.764/0001-43

R DO LAVRADIO, 71, 2º ANDAR, CENTRO, CEP 20.230-070, Rio de Janeiro, RJ

  1. 3131-3589 /(21) 3131-3100invest@oi.net.br

Carlos Augusto Machado Pereira de Almeida Brandão

Rua Humberto de Campos, 425, 8º andar, Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, Brasil 22430- 190

From

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC ("York") 767 Fifth Ave, 17th floor, New York, United States

Dear Sirs,

For the purposes of the article 12 of Instruction of Brazilian Securities Exchange Comission 358/02 and in connection with the disclosure letter sent to you on February 5th 2019 concerning York Global Finance Fund LP, CNPJ 30.015.207/0001-09, ("YGFF") we hereby inform you that:

1- YGFF currently owns 346,706,830 common shares, nominative and with no par value, represented by 69,341,366 ADS certificates. This represents 5,82% percent of the total outstanding shares of Oi S.A.

2- The overall long position of all funds managed by York in Oi S.A. shares is currently 568,300,070 common shares, nominative and with no par value, represented by 113,660,014 ADS certificates. This represents 9,54% percent of the total outstanding shares of Oi S.A.

3- No other fund owns individually 5% or more of Oi S.A.´s shares.

4- We inform you that: we hold our investment in Oi S.A. as part of our financial asset´s portfolio management. Our investment does not intend to change the composition of the control or the management structure of the Company.

5- Our legal representative in Brazil for purposes of article 119 of Law 6,404/76 is Marcelo Lamego Carpenter, registered at Rio de Janeiro Section of Brazilian Bar Association (OAB/RJ 92.518), from the law office Sérgio Bermudes Advogados, with offices at Praça XV de Novembro, n.20, 8th floor, Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

To the best of our knowledge, we disclosed all information required under instruction CVM 358/02.

Best Regards,

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC

P/P Marcelo Lamego Carpenter."

Rio de Janeiro, November 28, 2019.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Oi SA published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 00:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OI S.A.
07:48pOI S A : Notice to the Market – Material Equity Interest (67 Kb)
PU
11/27OI S.A. : quaterly earnings release
11/22OI S A : Material Fact - Reply to B3 Official Letter (276 Kb)
PU
11/13Telefonica COO supports consolidation in Spanish telecom crowd
RE
11/06OI S A : Material Fact - Postponement of the Disclosure of Financial Information..
PU
10/31OI S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Official Letter (168 Kb)
PU
10/31OI S A : Material Fact - Organization Changes - Finance and Investor Relations D..
PU
10/18OI S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Official Letter (568 Kb)
PU
10/15OI S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Official Letter (495 Kb)
PU
10/02BRAZIL TELECOM CARRIER OI MAY CONSID : executive
RE
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 20 551 M
EBIT 2019 -67,4 M
Net income 2019 -2 454 M
Debt 2019 17 461 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,08x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,76x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 5 590 M
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,28  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eurico de Jesus Teles Neto Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Operating Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.3.97%1 325
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.90%248 561
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.27%92 547
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.92%79 529
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%50 080
ORANGE6.04%43 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group