Oi S A : Notice to the Market – Material Equity Interest (67 Kb)

1- YGFF currently owns 346,706,830 common shares, nominative and with no par value, represented by 69,341,366 ADS certificates. This represents 5,82% percent of the total outstanding shares of Oi S.A.

For the purposes of the article 12 of Instruction of Brazilian Securities Exchange Comission 358/02 and in connection with the disclosure letter sent to you on February 5th 2019 concerning York Global Finance Fund LP, CNPJ 30.015.207/0001-09, ("YGFF") we hereby inform you that:

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, announces that it has received, on this date, correspondence from York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC ("York"), with the following information:

2- The overall long position of all funds managed by York in Oi S.A. shares is currently 568,300,070 common shares, nominative and with no par value, represented by 113,660,014 ADS certificates. This represents 9,54% percent of the total outstanding shares of Oi S.A.

3- No other fund owns individually 5% or more of Oi S.A.´s shares.

4- We inform you that: we hold our investment in Oi S.A. as part of our financial asset´s portfolio management. Our investment does not intend to change the composition of the control or the management structure of the Company.

5- Our legal representative in Brazil for purposes of article 119 of Law 6,404/76 is Marcelo Lamego Carpenter, registered at Rio de Janeiro Section of Brazilian Bar Association (OAB/RJ 92.518), from the law office Sérgio Bermudes Advogados, with offices at Praça XV de Novembro, n.20, 8th floor, Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

To the best of our knowledge, we disclosed all information required under instruction CVM 358/02.

Best Regards,

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC

P/P Marcelo Lamego Carpenter."

Rio de Janeiro, November 28, 2019.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer