Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI SA EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL

(OIBR4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oi em Recuperacao Judicial : 2019 Corporate Events Calendar (176 Kb)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

1

2019 CALENDAR

2018 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Company Name

Oi S.A.

Headquarters Address

Rua do Lavradio, nº71, 2ºandar, Centro - RJ

Website

www.oi.com.br

Investor Relations Officer

Name: Carlos Augusto Machado Pereira de Almeida Brandão

E-mail: invest@oi.net.br

Phone number: 3131- 2918

Person responsible for the

Nome: Marcelo Ferreira

Investor Relations

E-mail: invest@oi.net.br

Department (other than

Telefone(s): 3131- 2918

the Investor Relations

Officer)

Newspapers (and cities)

Valor Econômico newspaper, and Official Gazette of the State of Rio de

where the company

Janeiro

publishes its corporate

acts

A.

MANDATORY SCHEDULING

Annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via the IPE information system

03/26/2019

Standardized annual financial statements (DFP) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via ENET

03/26/2019

Annual financial statements in English for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2018

(mandatory only for companies listed in the Novo Mercado and Level 2 segments)

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via the IPE information system

N/A

Reference Form for the current fiscal year

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via ENET

05/31/2019

Quarterly Report - ITR

EVENT - Disclosure via ENET

DATE

For the 1st quarter

05/14/2019

For the 2nd quarter

08/14/2018

For the 3rd quarter

11/13/2018

Quarterly Report in English

(mandatory only for companies listed in the Novo Mercado and Level 2 segments)

EVENT - Disclosure via the IPE information system

DATE

For the 1st quarter

N/A

For the 2nd quarter

N/A

For the 3rd quarter

N/A

Annual General Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Management Proposal to be sent via IPE

03/26/2019

Call Notice to be sent via IPE

03/26/2019

Annual General Meeting

04/26/2019

Summary of the main resolutions or minutes of the Meeting to be sent via IPE (it is

recommended that the document be sent up to 6:30 p.m. on the day the meeting is

04/26/2019

held)

Public Meeting with Analysts

EVENT

DATE

Public Meeting with Analysts, open to other people interested in participating

12/20/2019, RJ, at

9:00a.m.

  1. OPTIONAL SCHEDULING
    (Events that have already been planned at the time the Calendar is disclosed for the first time)

Conference call, as applicable

EVENT

DATE

4Q18 and 2018 Earnings Conference Call

03/27/2019

1Q19 Earnings Conference Call

05/14/2019

2Q19 Earnings Conference Call

08/15/2019

3Q19 Earnings Conference Call

11/14/2019

Board of Directors' Meetings

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors' Meeting whose agenda is of the market's interest (include

N/A

agenda)

Summary of the main resolutions or minutes of the Meeting to be sent via IPE (it is

recommended that the document be sent up to 6:30 p.m. on the day the meeting is

N/A

held)*

  1. If the company chooses to send a summary of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' meeting, it must contain clear, objective, and precise information, as well as all data that may influence in a considerable manner the quotation of the securities issued by the company or pegged to them, or investors' decisions to buy, sell or hold such securities, or even exercise any rights inherent to the condition of holders of securities issued by the company or pegged to them.

Disclosing imprecise information or lacking to disclose material information regarding the resolutions made at a Board of Directors' meeting will result in applicable sanctions, pursuant to the Rules for Application of Pecuniary Sanctions attached to all listing rules.

Disclaimer

Oi SA published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 21:57:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OI SA EM RECUPERACAO JUDIC
05:58pOI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : 2019 Corporate Events Calendar (176 Kb)
PU
03/21OI SA EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : annual earnings release
02/28OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Material Fact - Arbitration Decision - Unitel
PU
02/20OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to the Market - Material Shareholding Intere..
PU
01/14OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to the Market - Strategic advisor and finant..
PU
01/10EXCLUSIVE : Brazil telecom Oi hires BofA Merrill Lynch to sell some assets - sou..
RE
01/10EXCLUSIVE : Brazil telecom Oi hires BofA Merrill Lynch to sell some assets: sour..
RE
01/09OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Material Fact - Agreement with Pharol
PU
01/09OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Material Fact - Agreement with Pharol (181 Kb)
PU
01/04OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Minutes of the 214th Meeting of the Board of Direct..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 21 482 M
EBIT 2019 96,7 M
Net income 2019 -1 841 M
Debt 2019 10 963 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 8 837 M
Chart OI SA EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL
Duration : Period :
Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI SA EM RECUPERACAO JUDIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,93  BRL
Spread / Average Target 79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eurico de Jesus Teles Neto Chief Executive & Legal Officer
José Mauro Mettrau Carneiro da Cunha Chairman
José Claudio Moreira Gonçalves Operations Officer
Carlos Augusto de Almeida Brandão Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ricardo Reisen de Pinho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI SA EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL30.16%2 259
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.35%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP11.07%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.60%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-3.74%42 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About