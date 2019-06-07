Oi em Recuperacao Judicial : 2019 Corporate Events Calendar (176 Kb)

|
1
2019 CALENDAR
2018 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR
Company Name
Oi S.A.
Headquarters Address
Rua do Lavradio, nº71, 2ºandar, Centro - RJ
Website
www.oi.com.br
Investor Relations Officer
Name: Carlos Augusto Machado Pereira de Almeida Brandão
E-mail: invest@oi.net.br
Phone number: 3131- 2918
Person responsible for the
Nome: Marcelo Ferreira
Investor Relations
E-mail: invest@oi.net.br
Department (other than
Telefone(s): 3131- 2918
the Investor Relations
Officer)
Newspapers (and cities)
Valor Econômico newspaper, and Official Gazette of the State of Rio de
Janeiro
publishes its corporate
acts
A.
MANDATORY SCHEDULING
Annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
EVENT
Disclosure via the IPE information system
03/26/2019
Standardized annual financial statements (DFP) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
EVENT
Disclosure via ENET
03/26/2019
Annual financial statements in English for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2018
(mandatory only for companies listed in the Novo Mercado and Level 2 segments)
EVENT
|
Disclosure via the IPE information system
N/A
Reference Form for the current fiscal year
|
EVENT
DATE
Disclosure via ENET
05/31/2019
Quarterly Report - ITR
EVENT - Disclosure via ENET
DATE
For the 1st quarter
05/14/2019
For the 2nd quarter
08/14/2018
For the 3rd quarter
11/13/2018
Quarterly Report in English
(mandatory only for companies listed in the Novo Mercado and Level 2 segments)
EVENT - Disclosure via the IPE information system
DATE
For the 1st quarter
N/A
For the 2nd quarter
N/A
For the 3rd quarter
N/A
Annual General Meeting
EVENT
DATE
Management Proposal to be sent via IPE
03/26/2019
Call Notice to be sent via IPE
03/26/2019
Annual General Meeting
04/26/2019
Summary of the main resolutions or minutes of the Meeting to be sent via IPE (it is
|
recommended that the document be sent up to 6:30 p.m. on the day the meeting is
04/26/2019
held)
Public Meeting with Analysts
EVENT
DATE
Public Meeting with Analysts, open to other people interested in participating
12/20/2019, RJ, at
|
-
OPTIONAL SCHEDULING
(Events that have already been planned at the time the Calendar is disclosed for the first time)
Conference call, as applicable
EVENT
DATE
4Q18 and 2018 Earnings Conference Call
03/27/2019
1Q19 Earnings Conference Call
05/14/2019
2Q19 Earnings Conference Call
08/15/2019
3Q19 Earnings Conference Call
11/14/2019
Board of Directors' Meetings
EVENT
DATE
Board of Directors' Meeting whose agenda is of the market's interest (include
N/A
agenda)
Summary of the main resolutions or minutes of the Meeting to be sent via IPE (it is
|
|
|
-
If the company chooses to send a summary of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' meeting, it must contain clear, objective, and precise information, as well as all data that may influence in a considerable manner the quotation of the securities issued by the company or pegged to them, or investors' decisions to buy, sell or hold such securities, or even exercise any rights inherent to the condition of holders of securities issued by the company or pegged to them.
Disclosing imprecise information or lacking to disclose material information regarding the resolutions made at a Board of Directors' meeting will result in applicable sanctions, pursuant to the Rules for Application of Pecuniary Sanctions attached to all listing rules.
Disclaimer
Oi SA published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 21:57:00 UTC