Oi em Recuperacao Judicial : 2Q19 Press Release (628 Kb)
0
08/14/2019 | 10:57pm EDT
RESULTS
2Q19
Rio de Janeiro, August 14th, 2019
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the applicable Brazilian regulations. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the beliefs and expectations of Oi - under Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), business strategies, future synergies, cost savings, future costs and future liquidity are forward-looking statements.
The words "will", "may", "should", "could", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "plans," "aims" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that the expected events, tendencies or expected results will actually occur. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, corporate approvals, operational factors and other factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its affiliates, or persons acting on their behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth in this notice. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.
Except as required under the Brazilian and U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the CVM, the SEC or other regulatory authorities in other applicable jurisdictions, the Company and its affiliates do not have any intention or obligation to update, revise or disclose any changes to any of the forward-looking statements herein in order to reflect current or future events or their developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements herein. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in reports and communications that the Company files with the CVM and the SEC.
2
2Q19 Results - Highlights (Brazil)
2Q19 Highlights
2.8
HOMES PASSED WITH FIBER (FTTH) AT THE END OF JULY
million
HPs are expected to reach 4.6 million in 2019 and 16 million in 2021.
10.2
TAKE-UP OF homes connected over HOMES PASSED WITH FIBER IN JULY
%
In July we reached 291 thousand customers connected with FTTH.
33
MARKET SHARE OF POSTPAID NET ADDS IN 2Q19
Sales activity intensification, combined with new promotions and migration from prepaid contributed to the strong performance of the
%
postpaid base in recent quarters.
11.5
YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH IN POSTPAID CUSTOMER REVENUES
%
Strong customer base expansion translated into accelerated postpaid revenue growth.
27
YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH IN IT REVENUES IN THE CORPORATE SEGMENT
IT revenues are one of the main growth drivers of the corporate segment, due to its high value-added.
%
3
2Q19 Results - Residential (Brazil)
Accelerated investments in fiber (ftth) in line with the strategic plan. Homes passed have reached 2.8 million and are expected to reach 4.6 million by the end of 2019.
Residential revenues
R$ million
-12.1%
-1.2%
2,114
1,857
1,880
Homes passed (ftth)
Homes connected (ftth)
Thousand
Thousand
# Municipalities
Take-up
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Revenue trends
m/m. %
-1.9%
-0.5%
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Residential revenue decline is slowing down.
381%
2,860
2,458
1,657
1,177
582
750
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
July-19
10
22
27
38
59
68
711%
291
237
145
92
36
55
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
July-19
6.2%
7.3%
7.9%
8.7%
9.7%
10.2%
4
2Q19 Results - Fiber
Fiber Operational Indicators continue above expected, reinforcing Oi's Strategy. Cities with Fiber revert the trend and already present base growth.
Oct - 18 Jan - 19 Apr - 19
Fiber expansion (HPs)
Strategic
Million
Plan
16.0
4.6
1.7
2.5
0.6
0.7
1.2
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2019E
2021E
HCs
Strategic
Million
Plan
Take up (%)
4.0
7.5
7.9
8.7
9.7
6.3
0.7
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2019E
2021E
Take-up by aging (%)
The most recent HPs have better take-up curves.
8.1
9.8
8.8
5.8
8.7
8.1
7.2
7.3
6.5
5.8
5.6
3.9
4.8
3.5
2.1
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
M6
M7
M8
Broadband KPIs - 2Q19
Gross¹
Churn (%)
ARPU (R$)
(thousand)
Customer Base Trends
In the cities where fiber is available, the decline in copper is offset by growth in FTTH customers.
Cities with fiber
Cities without fiber
Netflix ISP Ranking
First place in Netflix's broadband speed ranking for the fifth consecutive month, increasing the gap to the second place.
+79%
+38%
Broadband speed Netflix measurement
101
57
1Q19
2Q19
-49%
Copper
Fiber
Copper
Fiber
+1.3%
Jan
June
-6.1%
Jan
June
+13.2%
+9.3%
Oi Fiber
2nd Place Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
19
19
19
19
19
1 - Fiber Broadband
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.