Oi em Recuperacao Judicial : Notice to the Holders of Legacy Notes (212 Kb)

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRAZIL, 15 July 2019 - Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganisation (the "Company") announces today the monthly results of its registration procedure for Legacy Noteholders of the following notes to be entered onto a register evidencing their respective entitlements, on an unsecured basis, to receive on a future date or dates payment from the Company in accordance with Section 4.3.6 of the RJ Plan (the "Default Recovery Entitlement"):

Capitalised terms used herein but not defined in this notice shall have the meanings given in the information memorandum dated 20 May 2019 (the "Information Memorandum").

The previous deadline for Legacy Noteholders to elect to register as Default Recovery Entitlement Beneficiaries in connection with the Default Recovery Registration Procedures detailed in the Information Memorandum expired at 10:00 a.m. (London time) on 5 July 2019 (the "First Monthly Electronic Instruction Deadline").

The Company hereby announces that as of First Monthly Electronic Instruction Expiration Date, Legacy Noteholders holding U.S.$15,892,000, EUR 13,948,000 and BRL 1,224,000 in principal represented by the outstanding Legacy Notes validly registered as Default Recovery Entitlement Beneficiaries in accordance with the Default Recovery Registration Procedure detailed in the Information Memorandum.

Furthermore, this notice is a reminder of the procedure for (a) Legacy Noteholders who submitted a valid Electronic Instruction prior to the First Monthly Electronic Instruction Deadline, and (b) for Legacy Noteholders whose submission was invalid or who failed to make a submission prior to the First Monthly Electronic Instruction Deadline, in each case in accordance with the Information Memorandum.

Legacy Noteholders who submitted a valid Electronic Instruction

Legacy Noteholders that submitted valid Electronic Instructions by the First Monthly Electronic Instruction Deadline will not need to take any further action in respect of their Default Recovery Entitlement. Such Legacy Noteholders should now access their Acceptance Notice(s) on the "My Entitlements" page of the Default Recovery Website and the positions of such Legacy Noteholders shall be marked down on 12 July 2019.

Legacy Noteholders whose submission was invalid or who failed to make a submission prior to the First Monthly Electronic Instruction Deadline

Legacy Noteholders who failed to submit a valid Electronic Instruction and/or a valid Default Recovery Website Submission will have a further opportunity to submit an Electronic Instruction and/or make a Default Recovery Website Submission (see "Submission of Electronic Instructions following the Cancellation Date" in the Information Memorandum).

Each Legacy Noteholder that wishes to be registered in the Default Recovery Entitlement Register as a Default Recovery Entitlement Beneficiary must make a Default Recovery Website Submission and deliver its Electronic Instructions (in compliance with the procedure set out in the "Submission of Electronic Instructions prior to the Initial Electronic Instruction Deadline" section in the Information Memorandum) to the Information and Tabulation Agent by 10:00am (London time) on 9 August 2019(the "Second Monthly Electronic Instruction Deadline"):

A new Electronic Instruction will need to be submitted for each Technical ISIN and/or Escrow CUSIP prior to the relevant Monthly Electronic Instruction Deadline. The positions of any Legacy Noteholders represented by a Technical ISIN and/or Escrow CUSIP that delivered valid Electronic Instructions prior to the Second Monthly Electronic Instruction Deadline shall be marked down on 16 August 2019.

As soon as practicable following the registration of a Default Recovery Entitlement Beneficiary on the Default Recovery Entitlement Register, the Company shall publish an Acceptance Notice on the Default Recovery Website. Legacy Noteholders may access their Acceptance Notices on the "My Entitlements" page of the Default Recovery Website.

Legacy Noteholders that fail to submit a valid Electronic Instruction on or before 10:00am (London time) on 6 December 2019