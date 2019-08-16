Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI SA EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL

(OIBR4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oi em Recuperacao Judicial : Notice to the Market - Notice from the Board of Directors (470 Kb)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.30029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company") hereby disclose the following note, as expressly determined by its Board of Directors

"In the capacity of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial, and with the unanimous consent of its board of directors, I request that you as Director of Investor Relations of the company, file with the CVM the following notice from the Board of Directors:

Given the recent news reports and speculation involving the Company, the Board of Directors of OI S.A. would like to publicly provide the following information regarding the execution of the Company's Strategic Plan:

  1. As disclosed on July 16th of the current year, the Company released its Strategic Plan with several areas of execution and alternatives for the future, involving short, medium and long term actions.
  2. Amongst these alternatives, we highlighted the investments in fiber and in the recovery of the Company's positioning in various key areas including FTTH, B2B,
    Wholesale and the strategic value generation from mobile operations.
  3. Also highlighted was the funding strategy including the sale of non-core assets and a wide scale structural transformation program to reduce costs.
  4. As part of this process, the Company and the Board of Directors of OI S.A. have interacted with all due parties that oversee the Strategic Plan implementation, including Anatel and the Judicial Recovery Court, in order to provide transparency to its actions and plans to assure the Company's future, and have pursued actions that aim at guaranteeing the execution of the Strategic Plan, with the support of all the required entities.
  5. As Anatel itself has already confirmed in a public statement released today, there is a due process of follow up on the Company's activities in place, and no other considerations or discussions are in order at this time regarding the execution of the Strategic Plan.
  1. As mentioned during last quarter's earnings call, the Company is focused on the execution of the asset sale plan and the generation of liquidity to sustain its investment plan, and is working on multiple fronts to implement this objective.
  2. In addition to this, the Board understands that several options exist and should be

analyzed to

guarantee the

sustainability

of the Company's investments,

and reinforces it

is focused on

this analysis,

considering a series of actions that

encompass not only asset sales of non-core assets, but also structured/secured debt, the acceleration of cost reduction programs in the short term, and the modulation and adequacy of capex investments, with a focus on priority areas.

8. We reiterate our confidence in the solid and coherent Strategic Plan that was presented to the market, and in directing all the Company's efforts, with the support of the Board of Directors and additional stakeholders, so that the execution of all of the initiatives of the Strategic Transformation Plan presented to the market can be achieved."

Rio de Janeiro, August 16, 2019.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Carlos Augusto Machado Pereira de Almeida Brandão

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Oi SA published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2019 01:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OI SA EM RECUPERACAO JUDIC
09:12pOI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to the Market - Notice from the Board of Dir..
PU
08/14OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : 2Q19 Conference Call Presentation (628 Kb)
PU
08/14OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : 2Q19 Press Release (628 Kb)
PU
07/16OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Strategic Plan (1005 Kb)
PU
07/16OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Material Fact - Strategic Plan and Disclosure of Gu..
PU
07/15OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to the Holders of Legacy Notes (212 Kb)
PU
07/11OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to the Market - Clarification on press relea..
PU
06/18OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Monthly Report - April/2019* (1675 Kb)
PU
06/13OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to the Holders of Legacy Notes
PU
06/13OI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Notice to the Holders of Legacy Notes (458 Kb)
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 20 689 M
EBIT 2019 -244 M
Net income 2019 -1 800 M
Debt 2019 16 102 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,15x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,84x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 6 515 M
Chart OI SA EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL
Duration : Period :
Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI SA EM RECUPERACAO JUDIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,26  BRL
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eurico de Jesus Teles Neto Chief Executive & Legal Officer
José Mauro Mettrau Carneiro da Cunha Chairman
José Claudio Moreira Gonçalves Operations Officer
Carlos Augusto de Almeida Brandão Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ricardo Reisen de Pinho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI SA EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL30.16%1 775
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.14%232 857
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP11.78%86 652
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.16%77 135
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 659
BCE INC.14.31%41 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group