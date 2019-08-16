Oi em Recuperacao Judicial : Notice to the Market - Notice from the Board of Directors (470 Kb)

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) No. 76.535.764/0001-43
Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.30029520-8
Publicly-Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company") hereby disclose the following note, as expressly determined by its Board of Directors
"In the capacity of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial, and with the unanimous consent of its board of directors, I request that you as Director of Investor Relations of the company, file with the CVM the following notice from the Board of Directors:
Given the recent news reports and speculation involving the Company, the Board of Directors of OI S.A. would like to publicly provide the following information regarding the execution of the Company's Strategic Plan:
-
As disclosed on July 16th of the current year, the Company released its Strategic Plan with several areas of execution and alternatives for the future, involving short, medium and long term actions.
-
Amongst these alternatives, we highlighted the investments in fiber and in the recovery of the Company's positioning in various key areas including FTTH, B2B,
Wholesale and the strategic value generation from mobile operations.
-
Also highlighted was the funding strategy including the sale of non-core assets and a wide scale structural transformation program to reduce costs.
-
As part of this process, the Company and the Board of Directors of OI S.A. have interacted with all due parties that oversee the Strategic Plan implementation, including Anatel and the Judicial Recovery Court, in order to provide transparency to its actions and plans to assure the Company's future, and have pursued actions that aim at guaranteeing the execution of the Strategic Plan, with the support of all the required entities.
-
As Anatel itself has already confirmed in a public statement released today, there is a due process of follow up on the Company's activities in place, and no other considerations or discussions are in order at this time regarding the execution of the Strategic Plan.
-
As mentioned during last quarter's earnings call, the Company is focused on the execution of the asset sale plan and the generation of liquidity to sustain its investment plan, and is working on multiple fronts to implement this objective.
-
In addition to this, the Board understands that several options exist and should be
|
analyzed to
|
guarantee the
|
sustainability
|
of the Company's investments,
|
and reinforces it
|
is focused on
|
this analysis,
|
considering a series of actions that
encompass not only asset sales of non-core assets, but also structured/secured debt, the acceleration of cost reduction programs in the short term, and the modulation and adequacy of capex investments, with a focus on priority areas.
8. We reiterate our confidence in the solid and coherent Strategic Plan that was presented to the market, and in directing all the Company's efforts, with the support of the Board of Directors and additional stakeholders, so that the execution of all of the initiatives of the Strategic Transformation Plan presented to the market can be achieved."
Rio de Janeiro, August 16, 2019.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Carlos Augusto Machado Pereira de Almeida Brandão
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Oi SA published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2019 01:11:06 UTC