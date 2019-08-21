Oi em Recuperacao Judicial : Notice to the Market – Sale of material equity interest (66 Kb)

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE )33.30029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction CVM no. 358/02, announces that it has received, on this date, correspondence from VIC DTVM S/A and Mr. Victor Adler with the following information:

"Rio de Janeiro, August 20, 2019

OI S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8th floor

Leblon - Rio de Janeiro

RJ, Brazil - 22430-190

Attn: Mr. Carlos Augusto Machado Pereira de Almeida Brandão

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Dear Director,

VIC DTVM S/A (Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ) 14.388.516/0001-60) and VICTOR ADLER (CPF 203.840.097-00) (the "shareholders"), both of whom are domiciled at Rua da Assembleia no. 10, group 2701, Centro, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, as shareholders of the Company under management, or representing a common interest, pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358 of January 3, 2002, announce that, as a result stock lending transactions which occurred between August 16, 2019 and june 19, 2019, their joint ownership was reduced to 1,100,694 preferred shares of the Company, totaling 0.6% of the total shares of such class and 0.02% of the capital stock of the Company.

Currently, the shareholders have loaned 7,299,306 preferred shares issued by the Company, totaling 4.6% of the total shares of such class and 0.12% of the capital stock of the Company.