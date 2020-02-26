Log in
Oil and Gas Development : Financial Results for Quarter ended Dec 31, 2019

02/26/2020 | 03:14am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Financial Results for Quarter ended Dec 31, 2019
Released 08:10 26-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1821E
Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd
26 February 2020

CS-04-08 (PSX/LSE/SECP)

February 26, 2020

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

Fax No: 021-111-573-329, 32437560

London Stock Exchange Plc.

10 Paternoster Square,

London EC4M 7LS

Tel: (44) 20 7334 8907

Subject: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Islamabad, have approved as follows:

CASH DIVIDEND

An Interim cash dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 @ Rs 1.75per share i.e. 17.5percent. This is in addition to interim dividend already paid @ 2.5 per share i.e 25 percent

The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on Monday, April 13, 2020. The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, April 14, 2020 to Monday, April 20, 2020 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99-B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi-74400 at the close ofbusiness on Monday, April 13, 2020 will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees.

The financial results of the Company are enclosed as Annex-I. Further summaries of OGDCL Accounts & Notes to Accounts and Highlights of the Company's performance are enclosed as Annex-II and III respectively.

The half yearly report of the Company for the period ended December 31, 2019 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately and hard copies of the same will be sent within the specified time.

Yours sincerely,

Encl: (Annex - I to III)(Ahmed Hayat Lak)

Company Secretary

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1821E_1-2020-2-26.pdf
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1821E_2-2020-2-26.pdf
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1821E_3-2020-2-26.pdf

Copy:

Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,

Islamabad.


Financial Results for Quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 - RNS

Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
