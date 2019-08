By P.R. Venkat

Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. (500312.BY) said its first-quarter net profit fell 3.8% on year due to lower realization from crude oil sales and decline in contributions from its joint ventures.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 59.04 billion rupees ($833.6 million), ONGC said late Tuesday.

Revenue fell 2.4% on year to INR265.56 billion.

